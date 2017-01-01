On Sunday, May 7, eleven of the men currently preparing to be priests for the Diocese of Rockville Centre visited select parishes on Long Island to speak about their vocations and to encourage young people to be receptive to God’s call to serve as a priest or a religious sister or brother. The visitations, which occurred on Good Shepherd Sunday, were scheduled to coincide with the World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

Two of the men who spoke at Masses were Deacon Christopher Sullivan and Joseph Catafago. Deacon Sullivan, who grew up in St. Patrick Parish, Bay Shore, addressed the congregation at St. Kilian Church, Farmingdale, where he has assisted on weekends following his ordination to the diaconate in November. He completed his studies at St. Joseph’s Seminary, Yonkers, last week and will be ordained a priest in June. Meanwhile, Catafago, a native of Holy Family Parish, Hicksville, shared his vocation story at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Deer Park. He will assist at Infant Jesus Church, Port Jefferson, this summer and will begin his second year at the seminary in the fall.

Here is a slide show of images of Deacon Sullivan and Catafago during their respective parish visits.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz