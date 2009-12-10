DSC_0025---Copy DSC_0028 DSC_0021 DSC_0048 DSC_0062 DSC_0066 DSC_0089 DSC_0121 DSC_0125 DSC_0131 File-Oct-25,-10-12-09-AM

The fierce winds and heavy rains outside were no match for the Holy Spirit and the glorious gift of song that filled the main chapel of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, October 24. Almost 150 music directors, choir members, instrumentalists, cantors and pastoral musicians from the Rockville Centre Chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians (NPM) gathered with Bishop John Barres for an Evening of Prayer.

In the context of Taizé Prayer Around the Cross, Bishop Barres offered a reflection on music ministry. He reminded those present that the “Holy Spirit is constantly ‘upping the ante.’” He also challenged everyone to use the gift of music to assist him in promoting dramatic missionary growth in the diocese.

The Rockville Centre Chapter was named Chapter of the Year at the NPM conference in July.

The evening ended with a reception, sponsored by Peters Way Tours, following Taizé Prayer in Borromeo Hall.