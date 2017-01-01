Thomas G. Renker, who has served as General Counsel for the Diocese of Rockville Centre since 2007, has been named to the new position of Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for the diocese. The appointment, which went into effect December 1, expands Renker’s role within the diocese. As COO, he assumes responsibility for all temporal functions of the diocese. The position works closely with the diocesan bishop and vicar general.

“I am grateful to Tom for agreeing to serve in the expanded role of Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel,” said Bishop Barres. “Tom’s dedicated and accomplished service, his keen intellect, strategic mindset and deep and broad understanding of the diocese make him ideally suited to this key leadership position. Temporally, Tom will help drive Dramatic Missionary Growth initiatives across the diocese.”

Renker, a native Long Islander and alumnus of Chaminade High School, said that he has “enjoyed working with Bishop Barres and I look forward to assisting him in the implementation of his vision and goals for Dramatic Missionary Growth in the Diocese of Rockville Centre.”

“Meaningful growth is a critical aspiration for the Church on Long Island and, with Bishop Barres’ leadership, I am confident that Dramatic Missionary Growth is an achievable aspiration,” he said.

Renker’s appointment is the most recent made by Bishop Barres as he builds a core team to drive Dramatic Missionary Growth in the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Last month, Father Eric R. Fasano was named Co-Chancellor and Secretary to the Bishop.

Renker is a graduate of Columbia College, Columbia University and New York University School of Law. He is a parishioner of Corpus Christi parish in Mineola where he lives with his wife, Mary. They have three grown children.