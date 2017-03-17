The Gospel story today (John 9:1-41) describes a beautiful moment between Jesus and a man who was blind from birth. The man happens to meet Jesus who is passing by. At the time people thought that one’s malady was the result of one’s sins or those of an ancestor. The disciples want to know why the man is blind. Jesus says that the works of God will be seen through him. Then Jesus cures the man of his blindness.

Imagine the man’s joy. He may have heard that Jesus was passing by but he doesn’t ask for a miracle like the blind man who cried out: “Jesus, have pity on me” (Mark 10:47). This man was blind from birth. He was now seeing for the first time. He earned his living by begging. He was probably a familiar figure on the side of the road, begging from the same spot every day. After a while, people ceased to even notice him. In our day, he might be a homeless person at the entrance to the subway or near the train station.

What happens is indeed wonderful. This man can now appreciate the beauty of God’s creation. He can look at his parents and appreciate them even more. But, good as this healing is, it comes at a price. This man would have to take a new responsibility for his life, a new responsibility for love. Now that he could see, he could no longer be a beggar. He would need to learn a trade and go to work each day. Sure, new opportunities were before him, but so were new challenges.

What do you want from God? How do you want God to heal you as you journey in this Lenten season toward Good Friday and Easter Sunday? Do you want more patience? Most people do. Do you wish for reconciliation with a loved one? Do you carry too much anger in your heart?

During this season of Lent, why not ask Jesus for the healing you need? You might best do this by coming to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. On the Monday of Holy Week, April 10, Confessions will be heard in all the parishes of the Rockville Centre Diocese as well as in the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Brooklyn from 3 to 9 p.m. This is a beautiful way to seek healing from Christ.

Jesus can heal you of your impatience, your resentment or your anger. But, remember, if you seek His healing, it will come at a price. You will need to do your part. You will need to take new responsibility for your life, a new responsibility for love.