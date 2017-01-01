After spending a week at the Vatican Observatory in Tucson, Arizona, Rosemary Meehan was inspired to share the beauty of the night sky with students and parents at Maria Regina School in Seaford at an astronomy observation event held at the school on the evening of June 2.

Meehan, a science teacher at Maria Regina, organized the event with the Amateur Observers Society of New York so students could explore the glory of God’s created universe by looking upward through telescopes and also learn of the rich relationship between the Church and science.

Viewers were able to see details of the craters on the moon as well as Jupiter and its colored ring and its four visible moons,lined up in its orbit.

Photographer Ed Casey captured these images of the evening.