Priests celebrating 50 years. Priests celebrating 25 years.

Photos by Ed Casey

A number of priests celebrating their 25th and 50th Ordination Jubilee this year joined Bishops John Barres, Emil Wcela, John Dunne and Robert Brennan for Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Rockville Centre in May. Bishop Barres reflected on how each priest contributed to the missionary and pastoral work of the church throughout the years.

Those celebrating their 50th anniversary year are:

Msgr. John Alessandro

Msgr. Donald T. Bennett

Father James K. Bogert

Father Damian O. Halligan, SJ

Father Frederick Hill

Msgr. Thomas S. Kane

Father Janusz Lipski

Msgr. James M. McDonald

Father Lawrence B. Rafferty

Those celebrating their 25th anniversary year are:

Msgr. Richard Henning

Father Adrian McHugh

Father Thomas Moriarty

Father Cletus Nwaogwugwu

Father Charles Osita Okonkwu

Father Stephen J. Pietrowski

Father Benjamin Uzuegbunam

Father Piotr Wasek