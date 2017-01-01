Photos by Ed Casey
A number of priests celebrating their 25th and 50th Ordination Jubilee this year joined Bishops John Barres, Emil Wcela, John Dunne and Robert Brennan for Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Rockville Centre in May. Bishop Barres reflected on how each priest contributed to the missionary and pastoral work of the church throughout the years.
Those celebrating their 50th anniversary year are:
Msgr. John Alessandro
Msgr. Donald T. Bennett
Father James K. Bogert
Father Damian O. Halligan, SJ
Father Frederick Hill
Msgr. Thomas S. Kane
Father Janusz Lipski
Msgr. James M. McDonald
Father Lawrence B. Rafferty
Those celebrating their 25th anniversary year are:
Msgr. Richard Henning
Father Adrian McHugh
Father Thomas Moriarty
Father Cletus Nwaogwugwu
Father Charles Osita Okonkwu
Father Stephen J. Pietrowski
Father Benjamin Uzuegbunam
Father Piotr Wasek