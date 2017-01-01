In an annual class tradition that has spanned three decades and is typically scheduled to take place on the eve of All Saints’ Day, the sixth graders of SS. Philip & James School in St. James dressed as their favorite saints and delivered presentations on the holy men and women to the entire student body following a morning Mass on Oct. 31.

During the liturgy, the “saints” proclaimed the first reading, read the general intercessions and presented the gifts. Fathers Thomas Haggerty, the parish pastor, and Patrick Osei-Poku concelebrated the service.

In the weeks leading up to the day, the 15 students of Lori Jean Naso’s class researched the lives of the saints and wrote brief biographies, which they committed to memory and shared with the assembly.

Here is a gallery of images from the Mass and presentation. (Photos courtesy of Gregory A. Shemitz)