Mary is traditionally honored throughout the month of May with special devotions and liturgies. At St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, the parish’s Legion of Mary presidium hosted a service on Friday night that included a crowning of a statue of the Blessed Mother, Eucharistic adoration and the recitation of the rosary. Deacon Jerry Reda presided at the liturgy, with members of the Knights of Columbus Commander John J. Shea Assembly forming an honor guard.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.
A crown of flowers rests on a pillow before the service.
A statue of Mary is escorted into the church by a Knights of Columbus honor guard.
Maeve Burger, 7, admires the statue after placing a crown of flowers on Mary's head.
Michael Tully and his fellow Knights salute Mary.
Deacon Jerry Reda positions a monstrance on the altar at the beginning of eucharistic adoration.
Adriel Giron, 8, and Maeve Burger, 7, pray.
Sarah Sperduto sings while playing the keyboard.
People recite the rosary.
The statue of Mary sits on a throne of flowers.
Lana Maggio, right, president of the parish's Legion of Mary presidium, prays.
Altar server Lucas Field, 16, kneels in prayer.
A couple bow their heads in prayer.
A replica of Michelangelo's Pieta provides an appropriate backdrop for the liturgy.