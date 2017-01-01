Mary is traditionally honored throughout the month of May with special devotions and liturgies. At St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, the parish’s Legion of Mary presidium hosted a service on Friday night that included a crowning of a statue of the Blessed Mother, Eucharistic adoration and the recitation of the rosary. Deacon Jerry Reda presided at the liturgy, with members of the Knights of Columbus Commander John J. Shea Assembly forming an honor guard.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.