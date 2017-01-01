Bishop Murphy presented the St. Agnes Medal to individuals or couples from each of the 133 parishes in the diocese on November 20 at St. Agnes Cathedral. The honorees were each nominated by their pastors in recognition of their extraordinary service in their parishes.

A list of the awardees from each parish is below the slideshow of photos from the ceremony. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz

The St. Agnes Medal of Service. Franciscan Brother Joshua DiMauro directs the Gregorian Schola of St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington. Members of the Gregorian Schola of St. Anthony's High School, South Huntington, sing. Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez proclaims the Gospel. Bishop William Murphy delivers his homily. Bishop William Murphy blesses the medals with holy water. Carmen Casiano of St. Luke Church, Brentwood, receives her medal from Bishop William Murphy. Peggyjane Parker of St. Patrick Church, Bay Shore, smiles after she and her husband Edward received their medals. Patrick Murray of St. John Nepomucene Church, Bohemia, smiles after receiving his medal and one for his late wife, Janet. Teodoro Tapia of St. Francis de Sales Church, Patchogue, receives his medal from Bishop William Murphy. Virginia Schmidt of St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, receives her medal from Bishop William Murphy. Carlos Vicente Calel of Immaculate Conception Church, Westhampton Beach, receives his medal from Bishop William Murphy. Magdalene Vogric of Holy Name of Mary Church, Valley Stream, receives her medal from Bishop William Murphy. Msgr. James McNamara, left, and Auxiliary Bishops Robert Brennan, Nelson Perez and Andrzej Zglejszewski pray during the ceremony. Bishop William Murphy addresses the assembly at the end of the service. Lynda Stevenson of St. Christopher Church, Baldwin, sings at the end of the ceremony. Medal recipients Rosa and Raul Contreras of Our Holy Redeemer Church, Freeport, with their family and pastor, Father Douglas Arcoleo. Medal recipients Rosemary and Paul Bie of Christ the King Church, Commack. Medal recipient Carismene Estime of St. Brigid Church, Westbury, with her family and pastor, Father Anthony Stanganelli. Medal recipient Gina Cinelli of St. Paul the Apostle, Brookville, with her pastor, Msgr. James Pereda. Medal recipient Patricia Anne Kosubinsky of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Melville, with her family and pastor, Father Irinel Racos. Medal recipients Camille and Victor Gagliano of Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park, with their pastor, Father Thomas Fusco. Bishop William Murphy with medal recipient Salvatore Spano of St. Pius X Church, Plainview. Medal recipient John Tyler of Cure of Ars Church, Merrick, with his children Tim Tyler, left, Maryellen LaClaustra and John Tyler. Medal recipients Patricia and Stephen Matonti of Holy Cross Church, Nesconset, with Ellen Fox, director of religious education, Father Michael Holzmann, pastor, and Judith Pickel, pastoral associate. Bishop William Murphy with medal recipients Dennis and Barbara Fretto of Good Shepherd Church, Holbrook. Medal recipients Kristine and Ralph Di Palma of Notre Dame Church, New Hyde Park. Medal recipient Zoila Icochea of St. Boniface Church, Elmont, with her husband, Jaime, and sons Jorge, left, Jaime and Roberto. Medal recipient Kurt Werber of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Malverne, with his wife Mary Ellen, Father John McCarthy, administrator, and Deacon Richard Portuese. Medal recipients James and Diane Byrne of St. John of God Church, Central Islip, with their pastor, Father Christopher Nowak. Medal recipient Eileen Randolph of St. Rosalie Church, Hampton Bays, with seminarian Matt Prochilo and Father Edward Sheridan, pastor.

PARISH AWARDEES

Listed alphabetically by town of parish

Saint Martin of Tours, Amityville

Paul Diorio

Saint Joseph, Babylon

Mary Walsh

Saint Christopher, Baldwin

Lynda Stevenson

Saint Patrick, Bay Shore

Edward and Peggyjane Parker

Saint Gertrude, Bayville

Jean Simensky

Saint Barnabas the Apostle, Bellmore

Dorothy G. Waters

Mary Immaculate, Bellport

Kenneth and Kathleen Hawkins

Saint Martin of Tours, Bethpage

Patricia Ricci

Saint John Nepomucene, Bohemia

Patrick and Janet (Posthumously) Murray

Saint Anne, Brentwood

Wayne Goldmann

Saint Luke, Brentwood

Carmen Casiano

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Bridgehampton

Lucian (Lou) Debonis

Saint Paul the Apostle, Brookville

Gina Cinelli

Our Lady of Hope, Carle Place

Anne Lonegan

Saint Joachim, Cedarhurst

Anthony and Elleen Cacardi

Saint John the Evangelist, Center Moriches

William Daniels

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Centereach

Lucy Quirk

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport

Joseph and Barbara Siniscalchi

Saint John of God, Central Islip

James and Diane Byrne

Christ the King, Commack

Paul and Rosemary Bie

Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague

Janina Mazewski

Saint Frances Cabrini, Coram

Anna Lastousky (Posthumously)

Sacred Heart, Cutchogue

Eileen Norton

Saints Cyril and Methodius, Deer Park

Jane Carleo

Saint Matthew, Dix Hills

Louise Benenati

Saint Mary, East Islip

Gerard (Jerry) and Jean Holwell

Saint Raphael, East Meadow

Thomas Coleman

Saint Anthony of Padua, East Northport

Dorothy Carney

Saint Joseph the Worker, East Patchogue

Alphonso Rocco

Saint Raymond of Penyafort, East Rockaway

Mary Lynch

Saint Boniface, Elmont

Zoila Icochea

Saint Vincent de Paul, Elmont

Maureen Hannah

Saint Kilian, Farmingdale

Paul and Irene Muhs

Resurrection, Farmingville

Krystina Aydin

Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park

Victor and Camille Gagliano

Saint Hedwig, Floral Park

Richard Teleski

Saint Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square

Stephen and Virginia Hernandez

Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport

Raul and Rosa Contreras

Saint Anne, Garden City

John and Rose Dionisio

Saint Joseph, Garden City

Mary McKay

Saint Patrick, Glen Cove

Michael and Joanie Thill

Saint Rocco, Glen Cove

Steven Anzalone (Posthumously)

Saint Hyacinth, Glen Head

Eileen Meserole

Saint Francis of Assisi, Greenlawn

Paul and Joan Sepp

Saint Agnes, Greenport

Craig Richter

Saint Rosalie, Hampton Bays

Eileen Randolph

Saint Thomas More, Hauppauge

Louis and Ann Anatrella

Saint Ladislaus, Hempstead

Tomasz and Anna Drzal

Saint Joseph, Hewlett

Elizabeth McCaffrey

Holy Family, Hicksville

Mary Reilly

Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville

Alice Fox

Saint Ignatius Loyola, Hicksville

Lorraine Mierzejewski

Good Shepherd, Holbrook

Dennis and Barbara Fretto

Saint Patrick, Huntington

Richard Green

Saint Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station

Celeste Tabarini

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood

Maureen O’Loughlin

Sacred Heart, Island Park

John Marino

Saint Peter the Apostle, Islip Terrace

Thomas and Carol Desimone

Saint Joseph, Kings Park

Anthony Tanzi

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Lake Ronkonkoma

Deneen Sigmann

Saint Bernard, Levittown

Mauro and Louise Cassano

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst

Richard and Maryann Haas

Saint Mary of the Isle, Long Beach

David and Rose Echeverria

Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook

Nancy Gaetani

Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne

Kurt Werber

Our Lady of Fatima, Manorhaven

Rose Masiello

Saints Peter and Paul, Manorville

Daniel and Corinne Gilmartin

Saint Rose of Lima, Massapequa

Rosalie Becker

Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park

Martin and Mary Moran

Saint Jude, Mastic Beach

Michael and Anne Leonardi

Saint Sylvester, Medford

Eugene Dunn

Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Melville

Patricia Anne Kosubinsky

Curé of Ars, Merrick

John C.Tyler

Corpus Christi, Mineola

Christa Basel

Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, Montauk

Eulalia Lazo

Holy Cross, Nesconset

Stephen and Patricia Matonti

Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park

Anita Binaso

Notre Dame, New Hyde Park

Ralph and Kristine Di Palma

Sacred Heart, North Merrick

Jerry Catalano

Saint Philip Neri, Northport

Carol Arote

Saint Anthony, Oceanside

Rose Ross

Saint Francis de Sales, Patchogue

Teodoro Tapia

Saint Pius X, Plainview

Salvatore (Sal) Spano

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Point Lookout

Richard (Posthumously) and Lillian De Vivio

Infant Jesus, Port Jefferson

Hank and Janet Oak

Saint Gerard Majella, Port Jefferson Station

Joseph Kimmerling

Saint Peter of Alcantara, Port Washington

Diane Regan

Saint Isidore, Riverhead

Arlene Doroszka

Saint John the Evangelist, Riverhead

Martha Sullivan

Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre

Casilda Rodriguez

Saint Anthony of Padua, Rocky Point

Josephine Romano

St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma

William (Bill) Connor

Saint Andrew, Sag Harbor

Grail Mahoney

Saint Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville

James Lane

Saint Boniface Martyr, Sea Cliff

Loretta Brennan Zahner

Maria Regina, Seaford

Cathy Winter

Saint James, Seaford

Diane Sabino

Saint William the Abbot, Seaford

Richard Hass

Saint Margaret of Scotland, Selden

Tony Spina

Saint James, Setauket

Bob and Anne Marie Coughlan

Our Lady of the Isle, Shelter Island Heights

Joseph and Elfriede Aterno

Saint Mark, Shoreham

Robert and Maureen Sullivan

Saint Patrick, Smithtown

Virginia Schmidt

Saint Louis de Montfort, Sound Beach

Henry (Hank) and Dolly Schneider

Our Lady of Poland, Southampton

Martha Siedlecki

Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Southampton

Amelia (Ginny) Bauer

St. Patrick, Southold

Henry and Barbara Santacroce

Saints Philip and James, St. James

Craig and Nancy Greubel

Saint Edward the Confessor, Syosset

Donald and Allision Mac Avoy

Saint Martha, Uniondale

John and Grace D’Atri

Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream

Henry (Hank) Andresen (Posthumously)

Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream

Magdalene (Madge) Vogric

Saint John the Baptist, Wading River

Rae D’Onofrio

Saint Frances de Chantal, Wantagh

George and Jeanne Bonnici

Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon

Toni McGuire

Saint Thomas the Apostle, West Hempstead

Patrick Gallagher

Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip

Ted and Vita Scorcia

Saint Brigid, Westbury

Carismene Estime

Immaculate Conception, Westhampton Beach

Carlos Vicente Calel

Saint Aidan, Williston Park

Barbara Schanno

Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury

Albert and Lora Ferrante

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch

Luis and Edith Salmeron