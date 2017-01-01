Bishop Murphy presented the St. Agnes Medal to individuals or couples from each of the 133 parishes in the diocese on November 20 at St. Agnes Cathedral. The honorees were each nominated by their pastors in recognition of their extraordinary service in their parishes.
A list of the awardees from each parish is below the slideshow of photos from the ceremony. Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz
PARISH AWARDEES
Listed alphabetically by town of parish
Saint Martin of Tours, Amityville
Paul Diorio
Saint Joseph, Babylon
Mary Walsh
Saint Christopher, Baldwin
Lynda Stevenson
Saint Patrick, Bay Shore
Edward and Peggyjane Parker
Saint Gertrude, Bayville
Jean Simensky
Saint Barnabas the Apostle, Bellmore
Dorothy G. Waters
Mary Immaculate, Bellport
Kenneth and Kathleen Hawkins
Saint Martin of Tours, Bethpage
Patricia Ricci
Saint John Nepomucene, Bohemia
Patrick and Janet (Posthumously) Murray
Saint Anne, Brentwood
Wayne Goldmann
Saint Luke, Brentwood
Carmen Casiano
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Bridgehampton
Lucian (Lou) Debonis
Saint Paul the Apostle, Brookville
Gina Cinelli
Our Lady of Hope, Carle Place
Anne Lonegan
Saint Joachim, Cedarhurst
Anthony and Elleen Cacardi
Saint John the Evangelist, Center Moriches
William Daniels
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Centereach
Lucy Quirk
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Centerport
Joseph and Barbara Siniscalchi
Saint John of God, Central Islip
James and Diane Byrne
Christ the King, Commack
Paul and Rosemary Bie
Our Lady of the Assumption, Copiague
Janina Mazewski
Saint Frances Cabrini, Coram
Anna Lastousky (Posthumously)
Sacred Heart, Cutchogue
Eileen Norton
Saints Cyril and Methodius, Deer Park
Jane Carleo
Saint Matthew, Dix Hills
Louise Benenati
Saint Mary, East Islip
Gerard (Jerry) and Jean Holwell
Saint Raphael, East Meadow
Thomas Coleman
Saint Anthony of Padua, East Northport
Dorothy Carney
Saint Joseph the Worker, East Patchogue
Alphonso Rocco
Saint Raymond of Penyafort, East Rockaway
Mary Lynch
Saint Boniface, Elmont
Zoila Icochea
Saint Vincent de Paul, Elmont
Maureen Hannah
Saint Kilian, Farmingdale
Paul and Irene Muhs
Resurrection, Farmingville
Krystina Aydin
Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park
Victor and Camille Gagliano
Saint Hedwig, Floral Park
Richard Teleski
Saint Catherine of Sienna, Franklin Square
Stephen and Virginia Hernandez
Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport
Raul and Rosa Contreras
Saint Anne, Garden City
John and Rose Dionisio
Saint Joseph, Garden City
Mary McKay
Saint Patrick, Glen Cove
Michael and Joanie Thill
Saint Rocco, Glen Cove
Steven Anzalone (Posthumously)
Saint Hyacinth, Glen Head
Eileen Meserole
Saint Francis of Assisi, Greenlawn
Paul and Joan Sepp
Saint Agnes, Greenport
Craig Richter
Saint Rosalie, Hampton Bays
Eileen Randolph
Saint Thomas More, Hauppauge
Louis and Ann Anatrella
Saint Ladislaus, Hempstead
Tomasz and Anna Drzal
Saint Joseph, Hewlett
Elizabeth McCaffrey
Holy Family, Hicksville
Mary Reilly
Our Lady of Mercy, Hicksville
Alice Fox
Saint Ignatius Loyola, Hicksville
Lorraine Mierzejewski
Good Shepherd, Holbrook
Dennis and Barbara Fretto
Saint Patrick, Huntington
Richard Green
Saint Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station
Celeste Tabarini
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood
Maureen O’Loughlin
Sacred Heart, Island Park
John Marino
Saint Peter the Apostle, Islip Terrace
Thomas and Carol Desimone
Saint Joseph, Kings Park
Anthony Tanzi
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Lake Ronkonkoma
Deneen Sigmann
Saint Bernard, Levittown
Mauro and Louise Cassano
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst
Richard and Maryann Haas
Saint Mary of the Isle, Long Beach
David and Rose Echeverria
Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook
Nancy Gaetani
Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne
Kurt Werber
Our Lady of Fatima, Manorhaven
Rose Masiello
Saints Peter and Paul, Manorville
Daniel and Corinne Gilmartin
Saint Rose of Lima, Massapequa
Rosalie Becker
Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park
Martin and Mary Moran
Saint Jude, Mastic Beach
Michael and Anne Leonardi
Saint Sylvester, Medford
Eugene Dunn
Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, Melville
Patricia Anne Kosubinsky
Curé of Ars, Merrick
John C.Tyler
Corpus Christi, Mineola
Christa Basel
Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, Montauk
Eulalia Lazo
Holy Cross, Nesconset
Stephen and Patricia Matonti
Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park
Anita Binaso
Notre Dame, New Hyde Park
Ralph and Kristine Di Palma
Sacred Heart, North Merrick
Jerry Catalano
Saint Philip Neri, Northport
Carol Arote
Saint Anthony, Oceanside
Rose Ross
Saint Francis de Sales, Patchogue
Teodoro Tapia
Saint Pius X, Plainview
Salvatore (Sal) Spano
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Point Lookout
Richard (Posthumously) and Lillian De Vivio
Infant Jesus, Port Jefferson
Hank and Janet Oak
Saint Gerard Majella, Port Jefferson Station
Joseph Kimmerling
Saint Peter of Alcantara, Port Washington
Diane Regan
Saint Isidore, Riverhead
Arlene Doroszka
Saint John the Evangelist, Riverhead
Martha Sullivan
Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre
Casilda Rodriguez
Saint Anthony of Padua, Rocky Point
Josephine Romano
St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma
William (Bill) Connor
Saint Andrew, Sag Harbor
Grail Mahoney
Saint Lawrence the Martyr, Sayville
James Lane
Saint Boniface Martyr, Sea Cliff
Loretta Brennan Zahner
Maria Regina, Seaford
Cathy Winter
Saint James, Seaford
Diane Sabino
Saint William the Abbot, Seaford
Richard Hass
Saint Margaret of Scotland, Selden
Tony Spina
Saint James, Setauket
Bob and Anne Marie Coughlan
Our Lady of the Isle, Shelter Island Heights
Joseph and Elfriede Aterno
Saint Mark, Shoreham
Robert and Maureen Sullivan
Saint Patrick, Smithtown
Virginia Schmidt
Saint Louis de Montfort, Sound Beach
Henry (Hank) and Dolly Schneider
Our Lady of Poland, Southampton
Martha Siedlecki
Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Southampton
Amelia (Ginny) Bauer
St. Patrick, Southold
Henry and Barbara Santacroce
Saints Philip and James, St. James
Craig and Nancy Greubel
Saint Edward the Confessor, Syosset
Donald and Allision Mac Avoy
Saint Martha, Uniondale
John and Grace D’Atri
Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream
Henry (Hank) Andresen (Posthumously)
Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream
Magdalene (Madge) Vogric
Saint John the Baptist, Wading River
Rae D’Onofrio
Saint Frances de Chantal, Wantagh
George and Jeanne Bonnici
Our Lady of Grace, West Babylon
Toni McGuire
Saint Thomas the Apostle, West Hempstead
Patrick Gallagher
Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip
Ted and Vita Scorcia
Saint Brigid, Westbury
Carismene Estime
Immaculate Conception, Westhampton Beach
Carlos Vicente Calel
Saint Aidan, Williston Park
Barbara Schanno
Holy Name of Jesus, Woodbury
Albert and Lora Ferrante
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch
Luis and Edith Salmeron