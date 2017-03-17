St. Mary’s High School’s Junior Shepherds teach Bishop Barres a song about Jesus they created to sing to refugee children at a recent service project.

Bishop John Barres made a pastoral visit to The Schools of Saint Mary in Manhasset on March 27. The visit included meeting with Junior and Senior Shepherds to learn about their St. Mary’s experiences of leadership and service, followed by a prayer service in the Church, a Q&A session with 7th-10th graders, and a visit to the Elementary School. Photos courtesy of The Schools of St. Mary