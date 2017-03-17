St. Mary’s High School’s Junior Shepherds teach Bishop Barres a song about Jesus they created to sing to refugee children at a recent service project.
Bishop John Barres made a pastoral visit to The Schools of Saint Mary in Manhasset on March 27. The visit included meeting with Junior and Senior Shepherds to learn about their St. Mary’s experiences of leadership and service, followed by a prayer service in the Church, a Q&A session with 7th-10th graders, and a visit to the Elementary School. Photos courtesy of The Schools of St. Mary
Bishop Barres had an impromptu conversation with eighth grade students.
St. Mary's High School students had special gift for Bishop Barres at the conclusion of the prayer service.
Bishop Barres displays his personalized St. Mary's Gaels basketball jersey presented as a gift from Father Romeo and student athletes.
Junior and Senior Shepherds receive a blessing from Bishop Barres.
Father Jude Dioka, associate pastor; Mr. Jonathan D. Kramer, high school principal; Dr. Celeste Checchia, elementary school principal; Ms. Sarah de Venoge, elementary school assistant principal; Father Robert Romeo, pastor; Father Jiha Lim, associate pastor and chaplain of The Schools of St. Mary, and Mr. Michael Griffin, faculty member and youth minister with Bishop Barres.