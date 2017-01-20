St. Thomas More Parish in Hauppauge will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017. The year-long schedule of festivities off to an early start on December 10th when the Genovese family, above with pastor Father Antony Asir, reenacted the story of the parish’s patron during the 5 p.m Mass. This was followed by the annual Christmas tree lighting and unveiling of the golden jubilee banners. The St. Thomas More Youth Group hosted the evening with a reception and crafts and a visit from Santa Claus.

The parish is looking for current and former parishioners to submit pictures and tell stories for a video documentary being prepared by Matthew Surico. He can be contacted at history@stmli.org.

The first major event will be the Golden Jubilee Gala to be held on January 20, 2017, at the Watermill Caterers in Smithtown, from 7 p.m. Price is $125.00 per person, including a full cocktail hour, dinner and dancing and a great way to kick off the special year. For information call the rectory: 631-234-5551. Other jubilee events are listed on the St. Thomas More Parish website: www.stmli.org.

St. Thomas More parish was founded on December 24, 1967. The first Mass was celebrated by founding pastor Father Robert Kirwin in a casket factory on Old Willets Path in the Hauppauge Industrial Park. This location had been previously used by St. Luke’s Parish and was across from Ivanhoe’s Diner, now called Butterfield’s. This original location was commonly known as “Our Factory of Love.” The groundbreaking ceremony for the present location at 115 Kings Highway in Hauppauge was on Sunday, July 25, 1971.