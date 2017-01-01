Outstanding music students from Catholic schools across Long Island performed in the annual Honor Band Concert, presented by Paul Effman Music Service, at St. Anthony’s High School auditorium Saturday, March 4. The concert, which is offered in two shows to accommodate the large number of students and schools involved, features stand-out musicians from 42 Catholic elementary schools of the Diocese of Rockville Centre and two other private schools, Buckley Country Day and Emanuel Lutheran.

Attendees were treated to music from the Effman All Star Jazz Band prior to the start of the concert and a half-dozen teachers were recognized for 20 or more years of service to the schools during the concert introduction.

Both the 2:30 and 5:30 shows played to a packed house of proud parents, family members and principals who came to see the students perform. The concert is a unique opportunity for the students because the participating musicians get to rehearse and perform with other practiced and polished musicians from other schools in a full band numbering 200 or more members. The show opened with the Junior Honor Band, younger students who have been playing together for 2 -3 years, prior to the Honor Band taking the stage.

The concert was directed by Allan Fisher with help from associate directors Carolyn Behr, Joseph Licata, James Spera and Florence Stadtlander. Musical selections included highlights from Carmen, Wicked and Phantom of the Opera among others.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz.