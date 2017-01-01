Our Lady of the Hamptons School, Southampton, marked Mary’s month on Friday, May 19th with an outdoor crowning ceremony celebrated on the appropriately named Our Lady’s Green, a small fenced-in parcel of property near the school building. Under a sunny blue sky, more than 300 students from kindergarten through the eighth-grade sang Marian hymns and prayed the rosary during the 20-minute service.

Second-graders who received their first Communion earlier this month and seventh-graders who organized the ceremony took turns reading prayer intentions focusing on the world, the church, families, school and each other. The centerpiece of the event was the crowning of the statue of Mary with a floral wreath by second-grader Kaitlyn Surozenski with the assistance of seventh-grader Faith Gambino.

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz