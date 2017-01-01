Our Lady of the Hamptons School, Southampton, marked Mary’s month on Friday, May 19th with an outdoor crowning ceremony celebrated on the appropriately named Our Lady’s Green, a small fenced-in parcel of property near the school building. Under a sunny blue sky, more than 300 students from kindergarten through the eighth-grade sang Marian hymns and prayed the rosary during the 20-minute service.
Second-graders who received their first Communion earlier this month and seventh-graders who organized the ceremony took turns reading prayer intentions focusing on the world, the church, families, school and each other. The centerpiece of the event was the crowning of the statue of Mary with a floral wreath by second-grader Kaitlyn Surozenski with the assistance of seventh-grader Faith Gambino.
Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz
Seventh-grader Faith Gambino and second-grader Kaitlyn Surozenski pose in front of the statue of Mary.
Third-graders pray the rosary as they walk to Our Lady's Green from their classroom.
Fourth-graders Julianna Ruggieri and Sofia Patrone join fellow students in singing a Marian hymn.
Second-grader Abigail Jimenez reads a prayer intention.
Seventh-grader Haily Thayer reads a prayer intention.
Music teacher Joe Basar sings and plays the guitar.
Second-grader Wyatt Zelendon reads a prayer intention.
Second-grader Kyleigh Whitney reads a prayer intention.
Kaitlyn Surozenski, wearing her first Communion dress, crowns Mary.
Kindergartners hold rosaries as they participate in the service.
Students gather on and around Our Lady's Green during the ceremony.
Sister of St. Joseph Kathryn Schlueter, OLH principal, joins students, staff and parents in praying the rosary.
Second-grader Henry Springer recites the rosary.
Teacher Jennifer Wegman and second-graders pose for a group photo. Missing: Teacher Teresa Torres.
Members of teacher Valerie Hanley's seventh-grade class pose for a group photo.