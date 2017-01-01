With parishioners dressed in colorful costumes portraying the Three Kings, the Holy Family and Old Testament prophets, the Hispanic ministry of St. Hugh of Lincoln Church, Huntington Station, marked the feast of the Epiphany Jan. 8 with a reenactment of the adoration of the Magi during the parish’s afternoon Spanish-language Mass. The presentation was directed by Father Daniel Rivera, a recently ordained priest and native of El Salvador who’s spearheading the parish’s outreach to Latino immigrants living in or near Huntington Station. The 1 p.m. liturgy was recently added in an effort to accommodate that community while supplementing the parish’s only other weekend Spanish-language Mass, an 8:15 Sunday Mass which draws an overflow crowd of 800 worshippers each week. The afternoon Mass was celebrated for the first time on Epiphany Sunday. “(The service) was a gift to the parish from the kings,” Father Rivera said. “It was an opportunity to give the gifts of faith, hope and charity to our Hispanic community.”

Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz