Scroll down for slideshow

Photos and story by Gregory A. Shemitz

With the natural beauty of Sunken Meadow State Park and the Long Island Sound surrounding them, a small group of young adults from parishes and colleges throughout the diocese gathered Thursday evening, June 15, to socialize, share a meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, and discuss a passage from the Gospel.

The event, “Scripture in the Sand,” was sponsored by the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s Young Adult Ministry.

Marianne Sheridan, the ministry’s director, organized the evening and was assisted by Joanne Buonocore, campus minister at Stony Brook University. It is one of a few events that Sheridan has planned for young adults this spring and summer to help them remain in touch with their faith and each other.

“We want to keep the young adult community connected,” Sheridan said. “Very often life is on a ‘school schedule,’ where things stop during the summer.

“These events are a way of continuing to keep the young adults connected… The other part of the equation is to try to help them transition from college students into the ‘young adult’ chapter of their lives.”

Buonocore, who led the discussion on the passage from Mark’s Gospel about the rich man and the Kingdom of God, believes Catholic young adults appreciate the opportunity to study and understand the Gospels.

“I have always found that young adults are drawn to Scripture and want to make Scripture meditation a part of their spirituality and prayer life, but are sometimes unsure as to how to do that on their own,” said Buonocore. “Having a small group Scripture event like this can be a good introduction to the beauty of God’s word and its relevance to our lives today.”

Upcoming events sponsored by the diocese’s Young Adult Ministry include an afternoon hike at Cold Spring Harbor State Park on June 24, and an inspirational talk by ultra-marathoner Jay Asparro, preceded by a barbecue, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn, on July 18.

For additional information on these events and the Young Adult Ministry, contact Marianne Sheridan: msheridan@drvc.org and check the event calendar at www.LICatholic.org