As a way of responding to Bishop John Barres’ call for Dramatic Missionary Growth, the first Quo Vadis Camp in the Diocese of Rockville Centre began on Sunday, July 9. Quo Vadis – Latin for “where are you going” is a five day/four night summer camp for young Catholic men and women ages 14 to 18 who are the future missionary disciples and faith leaders here on Long Island. Registrations for the camp exceeded expectations, with 42 young men and 42 young women signing up.

On the first afternoon and evening, campers arrived at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington with their families and checked in before gathering for Mass, celebrated by Father Joseph Fitzgerald, director of the diocesan vocations office and camp organizer. A welcome barbecue followed and then there was a parent briefing before the families left the grounds. The campers listened to a talk on the Universal Call to Holiness by Father Mike Duffy before heading outside for a bonfire and sing-a-long.

Photo gallery by Ed Casey. Check back here and on our Facebook page during the week for updates.