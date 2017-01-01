Bay Shore—More than 300 young people, adults, seminarians, priests and vowed religious gathered at St. Patrick Church here Jan. 20 to pray for vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life during a Holy Hour sponsored by the diocese’s Office of Vocations. Father Joseph Fitzgerald, diocesan vocation director, presided at the service, while Father Sean Magaldi, an associate pastor at St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, delivered the homily. Throughout the evening, many participants received the sacrament of reconciliation at various stations located throughout the church. A reception, hosted by the parish and staffed by volunteers  in Msgr. Purick Hall, followed the Holy Hour. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

 

facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail