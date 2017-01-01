Bay Shore—More than 300 young people, adults, seminarians, priests and vowed religious gathered at St. Patrick Church here Jan. 20 to pray for vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life during a Holy Hour sponsored by the diocese’s Office of Vocations. Father Joseph Fitzgerald, diocesan vocation director, presided at the service, while Father Sean Magaldi, an associate pastor at St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, delivered the homily. Throughout the evening, many participants received the sacrament of reconciliation at various stations located throughout the church. A reception, hosted by the parish and staffed by volunteers in Msgr. Purick Hall, followed the Holy Hour. (Photos by Gregory A. Shemitz)

A crucifix is seen high above the sanctuary of St. Patrick's Church in Bay Shore. Deacon Chris Sullivan, a priest candidate and St. Patrick's parishioner, offers words of welcome. Father Joseph Fitzgerald kneels before the Blessed Sacrament. Participants pray during Holy Hour. Tess Austin and Dan Ferrari lead the music from the choir loft. Seminarians kneel in prayer. Stephen Yusko, a seminarian for the Diocese of Albany, prays. Father Sean Magaldi of St. Patrick Church, Smithtown, delivers his homily. Father David Atanasio of St. Patrick Church, Bay Shore, administers the sacrament of reconciliation. Father Frank Zero of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst, prays over a young woman at a reconciliation station. Father Joe elevates the monstrance. A seminarian holds rosary beads while praying. Father Joe elevates the monstrance. Participants pray. Father Joe addresses the assembly at the end of Holy Hour. From left, sisters Monique, 19, Dominique, 16, and Alexandra Brutus, 18, of St. Frances Cabrini Church, Coram, join other young people at the Holy Hour. Msgr. Tom Coogan, pastor of St. Patrick Church, Bay Shore, and former diocesan vocation director, addresses participants. Sister Agnes of the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, poses with Brother Carlos Lindao of the Idente Missionaries, Haley Fortunato and Kaery Portillo, all of St. Luke Parish, Brentwood. Perry Balsamo of St. Patrick Parish, Bay Shore, takes aim with a Nerf bow and dart during the reception. Father Robert Ketcham, chaplain at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School, West Islip, poses with students from his school.