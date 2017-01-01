Pictured, from left: Deacon Lawrence Faulkenberry, director of deacon personnel, Stephen Yusko, Ralph Colon, Edward Grieb, Michael Gambardella, John Hogan, Jose Contreras, Bishop Barres, Lawrence McPartland, Mario Gomez, Reed, Ferdinando Ferrara, Gerard Rorke and Father Walter Kedjierski, director of diaconate formation. Back row: Bishops Andrzej Zglejszewski and John Dunne
Bishop John Barres ordained 11 men to the diaconate on Saturday, June 3, at the Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre.
See slideshow below from the liturgy.
The newly ordained are: Ralph Colon, Jose Avillo Contreras, Ferdinando Ferrara, Michael Gambardella, Mario Gomez, Edward Grieb, John Hogan, Lawrence McPartland, Robert Reed, Jr., Gerard Rorke and Stephen Yusko. Brief profiles of each deacon appeared in the May 2017 issue of The Long Island Catholic. You can view the article here.
Photos by Ed Casey.
Deacon Jose Avillo Contreras and his wife, Yudith, process into the cathedral.
Deacon Mario Gomez and his wife, Dora, process into the cathedral.
Deacon Ferdinando Ferrara and his wife, Barbara, process into the cathedral.
Bishops Andrzej Zglejszewski, left, and John Dunne process into the cathedral.
Deacon Lawrence McPartland, with his wife, Kathryn.
The deacon candidates lie prostrate on the floor during the litany of the saints.
Deacon Michael Gambardella
During the ordination, Bishop Barres places his hands on Deacon Gerard Rorke's head.
During the ordination, Bishop Barres places his hands on Deacon Stephen Yusko's head.
Father Brian Barr, pastor of St. Mary of the Isle, Long Beach, helps to vest Deacon Robert Reed.
Bishop Barres presents the Book of the Gospels to Deacon Michael Gambardella.
Bishop Barres exchanges a sign of peace with Deacon John Hogan.
Deacon Ralph Colon gets congratulatory hugs from his daughters.