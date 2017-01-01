Pictured, from left: Deacon Lawrence Faulkenberry, director of deacon personnel, Stephen Yusko, Ralph Colon, Edward Grieb, Michael Gambardella, John Hogan, Jose Contreras, Bishop Barres, Lawrence McPartland, Mario Gomez, Reed, Ferdinando Ferrara, Gerard Rorke and Father Walter Kedjierski, director of diaconate formation. Back row: Bishops Andrzej Zglejszewski and John Dunne

Bishop John Barres ordained 11 men to the diaconate on Saturday, June 3, at the Cathedral of Saint Agnes, Rockville Centre.

See slideshow below from the liturgy.

The newly ordained are: Ralph Colon, Jose Avillo Contreras, Ferdinando Ferrara, Michael Gambardella, Mario Gomez, Edward Grieb, John Hogan, Lawrence McPartland, Robert Reed, Jr., Gerard Rorke and Stephen Yusko. Brief profiles of each deacon appeared in the May 2017 issue of The Long Island Catholic. You can view the article here.

Photos by Ed Casey.