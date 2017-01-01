Bishop John Barres toured Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale on Monday, May 15, spending time talking and praying with the students and faculty there. The bishop celebrated Mass in the school auditorium for about half the student body, while the rest attended Mass in the gym celebrated by Marianist Father Phillip Eichner, president of the school. After Mass, Bishop Barres went to the gym and spoke with the students there, who included the sixth, seventh and eighth graders of the Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School. The bishop also spent time talking with the sophomore and junior members of the PREP program, who teach faith formation in local parishes.

Photos by Ed Casey