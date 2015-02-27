Obituaries

Sister St. Elizabeth Montgomery, CSJ

Sister St. Elizabeth Montgomery, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died on October 13, 2015 in the 72nd year of her religious life. She entered the Congregation in 1945 from the parish of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Queens.

She obtained a BA degree in Liberal Arts from Manhattan College followed by an MS degree in Early Education from Hunter College.

Her ministries included: Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn (1947-1948); Immaculate Heart of Mary, Brooklyn (1948-1952); Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream (1952-1954); St. James, Brooklyn (1954-1955); St. Christopher, Baldwin (1955-1959); St. Athanasius, Brooklyn (1959-1965); St. Clare, Rosedale (1965-1970); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1970-1975); Little People’s Care Center, Medford, Day Care Director (1975-1987); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood (1987-1995); Sisters of St. Joseph Administration Offices, Brentwood (1995-2006).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Maria Regina chapel, October 18-19, 2015 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Julia Veronica Hannon, CSJ

Sister Julia Veronica Hannon, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died on October 5, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 66th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1950 from the parish of our Lady of Good Counsel, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in History from St. Joseph College and an MS in Education from Queens College.

Her ministries included : St. Matthew, Brooklyn (1952-1955); Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Long Island City (1955-1956); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Brooklyn(1956-1957; 1958-1961 ); St. Robert Bellarmine, Bayside(1957-1958); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn (1961-1965); St. Philip Neri, Northport (1965-1967); St. Anne, Brentwood (1967-1969); St. Ann, Flushing (1969-1974); Maria Regina Residence, Medical Claims, Brentwood (1985-1999). She then retired in 1999.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel October 8-9. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Alice Haigney, CSJ

Sister Alice Haigney, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood died September 11, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence in the 83rd year of her religious life.

Sister entered the Congregation in 1933 from St. Anselm’s parish, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in Biology from St. John’s University. Her ministries included: St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1935-1936); Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park (1936-1943);

Holy Child of Jesus, Richmond Hill (1943-1944); Blessed Sacrament, Brooklyn (1944-1947); Academia San Jorge, Santurce ,Puerto Rico (1947-1949, 1950-1953); Academia San Luis, Lajas, PuertoRico, Principal (1949-1950) Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead (1953-1956); St. Pascal Baylon, St. Albans (1956-1958); Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Park (1958-1963, 1969-1987); St. Brendan Diocesan High School, Brooklyn (1963-1969). She retired in 2007.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel September 15-16, 2015 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Vincent Louise Tesoriero, CSJ

Sister Vincent Louise Tesoriero, 96, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died September 29, 2015 in Sacred Heart Convent, Hempstead. She was in her 73rd year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from the parish of St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands in 1942. She earned a BA in Home Economics from Rivier College in 1962 followed by an MS degree in the same field from Brooklyn College in 1970.

Her ministries included St Joseph, Pacific Street, Brooklyn (1944-1945); St. Angela Hall Academy, Brooklyn (1945-1949); St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor (1949-1950); St. Thomas Aquinas,, Brooklyn (1950-1952); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1952-1961); St. Augustine, Brooklyn (1961-1962); St. Anthony of Padua (1962); Bishop Kearney Diocesan HS, Brooklyn (1962-1968); Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead (1968-2002).

Her wake was held in Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Hempstead followed by the Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery

there.

Sister Mary Judith Summerville, CSJ

Sister Mary Judith Summerville, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Brentwood, died August 20, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence in the 69th year of her religious life.

Sister entered the Congregation from Holy Child Jesus parish, Queens, in 1946. After obtaining the necessary certifications she began her ministries which included: Holy Cross, Brooklyn (1948-1949); St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn (1949-1951); St. Pascal

Baylon, St. Albans (1951-1959); St. Gabriel, East New York (1959-1969); St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway, Principal (1969-1972); St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood (1972-1977)’; Sacristan of Sacred Heart Chapel (1977-1988); Pilgrim State, Kings Park Psych Center as Chaplain (1988-2000).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Sacred Heart Chapel where she served as Sacristan for several years. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Jane Hardison, IHM

Sister Jane Hardison, IHM, (formerly known as Sister Timothy Marie) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Saturday, August 8, 2015 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on October 21, 1939, in Washington, NC. She made her temporary profession of vows on March 12, 1960 and her final profession of vows on March 14, 1965.

Sister Jane served locally as a teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Manhasset from 1975 to 1978; and St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset as well as schools in New York City, Pennsylvania North Carolina and Upstate New York. She also served as assistant to the special education teacher at Monticello Central School District in Monticello, NY, from 2009 to 2015.

Sister Jane was a third degree black belt in karate, and was affectionately known as the “Ninja Nun” by her students. She was a gifted musician, playing piano, organ, violin and guitar, as well as a superb and beautiful singer. Jane was a mover and a shaker who loved being productive outside in the yard.

Sister Betty Sullivan, BVM (St. Leroy)

Sister Betty Sullivan, BVM (St. Leroy), 80, died Aug. 3, 2015, at Caritas Center in Dubuque.

In the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Sister Betty taught elementary school at St. Thomas in West Hempstead. She also taught elementary school in Chicago, Grayslake, and Round Lake, Ill.; Des Moines, Iowa; Kauai and Wahiawa Oahu, Hawaii; and Miami. She also served as volunteer tutor in Chicago and Miami.

She was born in Chicago, Dec. 18, 1934, to Daniel Joseph and Margaret (Devereux) Sullivan. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1953, from St. Pius Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1956, and final vows on July 16, 1961.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Daniel, Raymond, Leroy and Thomas; and a sister Margaret Sullivan, BVM. She is survived by nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 61 years. Burial was in Calvary cemetery, Evanston, Ill.

Sister Kathleen Lannak, IHM

Sister Kathleen Lannak, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. St. Bernard) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Thursday, July 30, 2015 at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton, PA.

She was born on April 9, 1934, in Scranton and given the name Helena Catherine. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Genevieve (Jane) Healy Lannak. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1951 and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1954 and her final profession of vows on August 3, 1957.

Sister Kathleen served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School in Port Washington from 1954 to 1960; Cathedral Elementary School in Scranton from 1960 to 1961; and St. Raymond Elementary School in East Rockaway, from 1961 to 1966.

Sister served as principal at schools in Oregon, Syracuse, NY, and Maryland.

She also served as director of public relations at St. Joseph Hospital in Carbondale, PA, from 1979 to 1980.

The funeral was Wednesday, August 5, at the IHM Center in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Alice Marie Carey, O.P.

Sister Alice Marie Carey died June 30, 2015. She was 75 years old and had dedicated 55 years to Dominican Religious life.

Born Charlotte on September 20, 1939 in Greenport, Sister Alice Marie grew up in the Parish of St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead, where she met the Dominican Sisters of Amityville. She entered the Congregation on September 6, 1959, receiving the habit and her religious name, Sister Alice Marie, on August 5, 1960. For most of her religious life her ministry was in Elementary education.

Sister Alice taught in the parish schools of St. Martin of Tours, Amityville; Fourteen Holy Martyrs, Brooklyn: St. Ignatius, Hicksville; Little Flower, Montauk; St. Joseph, Kings Park; Corpus Christi, Woodside; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst; and St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station. From 1992-2003 Alice taught in Trinity Regional School, East Northport. From 2003-2004 she ministered in Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset.

In 2006 Sister Alice answered the call of the Congregation to run the Secretariat in Amityville. Alice had a great love of nature, especially flowers and plants. Each Spring she would plant flowers around her convents when possible. The Motherhouse grounds offered her a perfect place to plant many flowers which added to the beauty of the landscape and some still flowered this Spring.

When Alice received her terminal diagnosis just a few months ago, she accepted whatever medical science could offer but was completely honest about the most likely outcome and began to prepare for God’s call to her eternal home. She will be missed by her many friends in the Congregation and her family.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 7, 2015. Interment in the Sisters cemetery in Amityville followed after Mass.

Sister Kathryn Slevin, CSJ

Sister Kathryn Slevin, formerly Sister Agnes Patricia, died June 26, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood. A member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, she was in the 56th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1960 from the parish of St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach. She obtained a BS degree in Education from Brentwood College and an MS in Reading from SUNYAlbany along with certification in Spiritual Direction and Early Childhood Administration.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park (1963-1970); Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1970-1979); Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Deer Park (1979-1982); St. Martha,Uniondale (1982-1986); Sacred Heart-North Fork Catholic, Cutchogue (1986-1995); Molloy College-Director of Rainbow Program, Rockville Centre (1995-1997); St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor (1997-2000); Religious Ed Coordinator of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood (2000-2012); Pastoral Team, St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood (2013-2015).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood June 29-30, 2015. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Gilmary Beagle, IHM

Sister Gilmary (Barbara) Beagle, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died June 18 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, PA after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 11, 1944, in Danville, PA, the daughter of Thomas H. and Catherine H. Beagle.

Sister Gilmary who taught at St. Dominic High School, Oyster Bay, also taught at high schools in Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She also led many trips to England with her students.

The funeral was held Wednesday, June 24 in Scranton followed by burial in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Sister Mary Joan Kelleher, IHM

Sister Mary Joan Kelleher, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Madeleva) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, PA.

She was born September 11, 1919, in Scranton. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1937, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 7, 1940, and her final profession of vows on August 1, 1943.

Sister Mary Joan served as a teacher St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, from 1971 to 1972 as well as in schools in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Sister also served on the faculty in the Education Department at Marywood College in Scranton, PA: 1977 to 1981 as reading specialist; 1981 to 1983 as director of the reading program; and 1983 to 1995 as director of the graduate reading program.

From 1995 to 1999, Sister Mary Joan was an instructor at the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, PA. Sister served as library coordinator at the IHM Center in Scranton, PA, from 1999 to 2007.

From 2007 until the time of her death, Sister Mary Joan served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

The funeral Mass was celebrated June 13 in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Maureen Gleason, CSJ

Sister Maureen Gleason, formerly Sister Miriam Assumpta, died June 9, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood. She was in the 59th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1956. In 1961 she graduated with a BS degree in Education from Brentwood College. An MS degree in Math/Education followed from Brooklyn College and Administration courses in St. John’s and Fordham Universities.

Her ministries included: St. John the Evangelist, Brooklyn (1960-1962); St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway (1962-1966); St. Athanasius, Brooklyn (1966-1968); St. Francis of Assisi, Brooklyn (1968-1973); St. Ann, Flushing (1973-1975); St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn as Principal (1975-1984); St. Joseph HS, Brooklyn (1984-2008). She retired in 2010.

Her wake was held in Stella Maris Convent, Rockaway Park on June 11, 2015 and the Mass of Christian Burial took place in

Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood June 12, 2015. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary John O’Rourke, OSU

Sister Mary John O’Rourke, OSU died peacefully May 22, 2015 at St. Ursula Center, Blue Point. She was born September 11, 1936 in Ozone Park, NY. She entered the Congregation of the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk in September 1954 and professed her final vows six years later.

Sister Mary John graduated from St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education followed by a Certificate in Administration. She earned a Masters in History from St. Joseph’s College, West Hartford, CT and a Certificate in Theology from the Graduate Theological Union, Berkley, CA.

She served as principal in St. Gregory the Great School in Danbury, CT for 22 years. Before this she taught in Our Lady of Grace School, Howard Beach; Nativity BVM School, Ozone Park; Holy Family High School, Huntington. She served as principal in St. Thomas the Apostle School, West Hartford, CT, St. Gregory the Great School, Harrison, NY, and St. Lawrence O’Toole School, Brewster, NY.

She leaves her sister Patricia Kingsley, several cousins, and her religious sisters of the Ursuline community. She was predeceased by her brother James O’Rourke.

Following a Mass of Christian burial, Sister was interred at the cemetery of the Ursuline Sisters in Blue Point.

Sister Mary Theresa McGarrity, CSJ

Sister Mary Theresa McGarrity, formerly Sister Theresa Immaculate, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, died in Maria Regina Residence on May 18, 2015. She was in her 75th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940 from the parish of Transfiguration, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in English from Manhattan College in 1954 and an MA degree in English from St. John’s University in 1962.

Her ministries included: St. Agnes, Brooklyn (1942-1949); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1949-1951, 1957-1960); St. Michael, Sunset Park, Brooklyn (1951-1957); Blessed Sacrament, North Valley Stream (1960-1962); St. Brendan HS, Brooklyn (1962-1971); Bethel House of Prayer, Brentwood (1971-1972); Fontbonne Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn (1972-1974); Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood (1974-1975); Elizabeth Seton Hostel, Amityville (1975-1977); Diocesan Media Center, Brentwood (1977-`1979): Redemptoristines, Esopus (1979-1981); Immaculate Conception of BVM, Brooklyn (1981-1983); St. Stanislaus Kostka, Maspeth (1983-1984); St. Pius X House of Prayer, Plainview (1984-1986); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood (1986-1991); Maria Regina Residence (1991-1994).. She later retired to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood in 1994.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, May 20-21. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Angela Esposito, CSJ

Sister Angela Esposito, formerly Sister Angela Maria, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood died May 11, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 70th year of her religious life.

Sister entered the Congregation in 1946 from the parish of St. Thomas Aquinas, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in French from Manhattan College in 1956 and from St. John’s University in 1958. Middlebury College awarded her an MA degree in French

in 1965. Her certification in French was obtained from the Sorbonne.

Her ministries included: St.Vincent de Paul, Brooklyn (1948-1955); St. Christopher, Baldwin (1955-1960); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1960-1963); Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead (1963-1966); Holy Family HS, South Huntington (1966-1977); St. Angela Hall

Academy HS, Brooklyn (1977-1978); St. Francis Prep HS, Fresh Meadows (1978-1983); St. Mary HS, Manhasset (1983-1985); St. Jean Baptiste HS, New York (1985-1990); Molloy College, Rockville Center (1990-1992); Sacred Heart Academy HS (1992-1993); St. Joseph HS, Brooklyn (1993-1995); ATD Fourth World Movement/USA, New York (1996-2012); St. Francis College, Brooklyn (1997-2000). She then retired to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood, May 14-15, 2015. She was interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Noraleen Murphy, CSJ

Sister Noraleen Murphy (formerly Sister Alma Virginia), a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died May 3, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 69th year of her religious life.

In 1946 she entered the Congregation from the parish of St. Joseph, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in Math from Catholic University of Puerto Rico in 1957; in Sociology from St. Francis College in 1971 and in Religious Education from Fordham University in 1977.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1948-1952); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1952-1953); Colegio San Conrado, Ponce, Puerto Rico (1953-1957); St. Michael, Brooklyn (Sunset Park) (1958-1966); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn (1966-1978); Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn (1978-2007). She retired to Stella Maris, Rockaway Park and later to Maria Regina, Brentwood in 2010.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel May 7-8, 2015. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister St. Timothy Connolly, CSJ

Sister St. Timothy Connolly, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood died May 1, 2015 in Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 72nd year of her religious life.

Sister entered the Congregation in 1943 from the parish of Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills. She obtained a BS degree in Math from Manhattan College an MS in Secondary Education from Catholic University of Puerto Rico and an MS in Guidance from Manhattan ollege.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Elementary), Brooklyn (1945-1948); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1948); Our Lady of Victory, Brooklyn (1948-1954); St. Robert Bellarmine, Bayside (1954-1957); Academia San Gorge, Puerto Rico (1957-1958); Colegio San Conrado, Puerto Rico (1958-1962); Academia Santa Monica, Puerto Rico (1962-1966); Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead (1966-1967); Colegio San Conrado, Puerto Rico (Principal) (1967-1978); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1978-1986); St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood (Superior) (1986-1990); Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Park (1990-2001). She then retired to Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel May 5-6. She was interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Muriel Vincent Esposito, CSJ

Sister Muriel Vincent Esposito, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died in Maria Regina Residence on April 18, 2015 in the 76th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940. She obtained a BA degree in Sociology from St. Francis College in 1967 and an MS degree in Education from Brooklyn College in 1974.

Her ministries included: St. Martin of Tours, Brooklyn (1941-1942); Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary, Brooklyn (1942-1952); St. Malachy, Brooklyn (1952-1956); St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh (1956-1960); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn (1960-1961); Queen of All Saints, Brooklyn (1961-1967); St. Benedict Joseph Labre , Richmond Hill (1967-1969); St. Frances Xavier, Brooklyn (1969-1970); St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn (1970-1971); st. Brendan, Brooklyn (1971-1974); St. Frances Prep HS, Fresh Meadows (1974-1979); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1979-2006). She retired in 2006.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Maria Regina Chapel April 21-22, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Catherine Donnegan, IHM

Sister Catherine Donnegan, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Doloritas) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Monday, April 13, 2015, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on January 1, 1921, in Scranton, PA. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1942, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1945, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1948.

Sister Catherine served as a teacher at St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, from 1966 to 1967. as well as in schools in Pennsylvania. She also served as librarian at St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, from 1967 to 1970 and at Marywood College in Scranton, PA, from 1970 to 1988.

She also served as a physical therapy aide at the Marian Convent in Scranton from 1988 to 1990 and as receptionist at the IHM Center in Scranton from 1990 to 1999. From 1999 until the time of her death, Sister Catherine served as a prayer minister at the Marian Convent and at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, April 17 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Sister Joan Ciraula, IHM

Sister Joan Ciraula, IHM, (formerly known as Sister Moya) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Friday, March 27, 2015 at the Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on December 26, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, and given the name Josephine Joan. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Joseph and Mary M. Kelly Ciraula. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1952 and made her temporary profession of vows on August 3, 1955 and her final profession of vows on August 3, 1958.

Sister Joan taught at St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School in Port Washington, NY, from 1958 to 1959; as well as at schools in North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island and Upstate New York.

Sister served as librarian at the following: St. Mary of the Mount Elementary School in Pittsburgh, PA, from 1976 to 1982 and Marywood University in Scranton, PA, from 1982 to 2013.

She also served as a Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence from 2013 until the time of her death.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a Master of Science degree in library science from Marywood College.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Francis; and a sister, Sister Mary Canice, CSJ. She is survived by two brothers, Anthony of Pittsburgh and Joseph of the Philippines; and a sister, Sister Mary Sarto Ciraula, CP, of Pittsburgh; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 31 at the IHM Center in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Bernard Loretto Carr, CSJ

Sister Bernard Loretto Carr, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood died on March 26, 2015 in the Maria Regina Residence. She was in the 78th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1937 from Holy Cross parish Brooklyn. She earned a BA in Spanish from St. John’s University in 1956 and certification in Spanish from Brentwood College.

Her ministries included St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1939-1941); St. Michael, Flushing (1941-1945); Our Lady of Mt.Carmel, Long island City (1945-1946): Academia San Jorge, Santurce, Puerto Rico (1946-1950); Colegio San Conrado, Ponce, PR (1950-1952); Epiphany, Brooklyn (1952-1957); St. Francis of Assisi, Brooklyn (1957-1963); St. Michael, Brooklyn (1963-1964); SS Peter & Paul, Brooklyn (1964-1970); Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn (1970-1981); Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn (1981-2008). Her many years among the parishioners in the parish there endeared her to so many. She later retired to Sacred Heart Convent in Hempstead and then to Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood.

Her wake took place in Sacred Heart Convent Chapel in Hempstead, Sunday March 29th and her Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood. She was interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Gertrude Marion Nokes, CSJ

Sister Gertrude Nokes, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died on March 20, 2015. She was in the 59th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1956 from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Queens. She obtained a BS in Education from Brentwood College in 1965 and a secretarial certification from Queens College in 2006.

Her ministries included Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park (1959-1962); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1962-1966); SS Cyril & Methodius, Deer Park (1966-1970); Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Long Island City (1970-1972); St. Pascal Baylon, St. Albans (1972-1975); Equitable Federal L & S Bank, St. Albans (1975-1977); Catholic Medical Center, Jamaica (1977-2006). In addition to her ministerial work in St. Vincent’s, she volunteered hours in doing work with the Alzheimer Association.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Residence March 22-23, 2015. She was buried in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.

Sister Anne Brendan Delaney, CSJ

Sister Anne Brendan Delaney, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died March 11, 2015 in the 72nd year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Brooklyn. She earned a BA in Italian from Manhattan College in 1955 and credits in Sacred Science from St. Bonaventure University in 1961.

Her ministries included St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1945-1948); St. Malachy, Brooklyn (1948-1955); St. Anne, Brentwood (1955-1963); Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream (1963-1965); St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport (1965-1969); St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, Brooklyn (1969-1977); St. Augustine, Brooklyn (1977-1979); Fort Greene Catholic, Brooklyn (1979-1981); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1981-1985); St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn (1985-2004); St. Mary/St. Frances Cabrini Academy, Brooklyn (2004-2006). She retired in 2006.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, March 15-16, 2015. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Marie Pierre Meyer, CSJ

Sister Marie Pierre Meyer, 94, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died February 27, 2015 in the 77th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1938 from Holy Child Jesus parish in Queens. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Music from Marywood College in 1963 and an Master’s in the same field from Queens College in 1974.

Her ministries included St. Augustine, Brooklyn (1940-1941); Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream (1941-1953); Holy Name, Brooklyn (1953-1960); St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor (1960-1967); Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1967-2000) followed by volunteer work in the Learning Connection, Brentwood (2000-2007).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place March 1-2, 2015 in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Clare Louise Melzer, OP

Sister Clare Louise Melzer died February 27, 2015. Sister was 97 years old and had dedicated 81 years to Dominican religious life.

Born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1917, Marie Louise Melzer was the daughter of John and Clara Melzer. The family resided in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, Ridgewood, NY. Sister Clare Louise graduated from the Dominican Sisters’ High School Juniorate located at Villa Maria, Watermill, and entered the Amityville Congregation on February 2, 1935. Following reception of the habit on August 15, 1935 and receiving the name, Sister Clare Louise, Sister pronounced her vows on August 18, 1936.

Sister Clare Louise, a multi-talented person, ministered in several different ways throughout her Dominican life. Her first ministry was in education. She began her teaching at parish schools at St. Mary’s School, Woodside, and continued at Holy Family, Brooklyn, St. Clement Pope, South Ozone Park, Our Lady of Solace, Coney Island and St. Pancras, Glendale. Sister received an M.A. from Providence College and was asked to teach religion at St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point, and then at St. Nicholas High School in Williamsburg. Sister also offered a course on “Methods in Teaching” on Saturday mornings for teachers at the Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Brooklyn.

The Congregation invited Sister Clare to a variety of roles including Assistant Novice Director, Director of Junior Professed Sisters at Amityville. She fulfilled these roles for eleven years with characteristic common sense, love of others and her good humor usually accompanied by her friendly smile. She then returned to teaching religion for three years at St. Nicholas High School.

From 1972-1974, Sister Clare participated in a religious Renewal Program at Emmaus House of Prayer located at the time at St. Joseph’s “Cardinal’s House” in Monticello, NY. Once again, the Congregation asked her to use her talents as coordinator of the Sisters’ Infirmary at the Motherhouse in Amityville (1974-1977) and then coordinator of the Sisters living in Rosary Hall (1977-1983).

Sister Clare Louise was an excellent cook. She used her culinary skills for the Sisters at Good Shepherd Convent, Brooklyn for five years (1983-1988). Sister then moved to Villa Maria Convent, Watermill, where she cooked for the Sisters and the participants in Siena Spirituality Center. While there she also contributed other domestic work. Her generosity of time and talents, always given with humility and good humor, had no bounds; nor did her prayer life. Her prayer life, so important to her, was the foundation for every ministry and interaction.

Sister moved to St. Gregory’s Parish, Bellerose, in 1997. She joined the Tuesday Group and enjoyed the company of the ladies and their creativity and enthusiasm. She assisted with the parish’s Helping Hands Program, worked at the parish festival in the Country Store and joined the Tuesday leisure group. She also was a minister of Hospitality in the convent at St. Gregory’s. In addition to her parish work Sister volunteered ministry at Harvest Park, a residence for elderly people sponsored by the Dominican Sisters, leading prayer groups and spending some weekends there. She continued to visit Villa Maria during the summer months.

In 2009 failing health caused her to leave St. Gregory’s and move to Carlin Hall at the Motherhouse in Amityville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 15 in St. Albert’s Chapel, Amityville. Interment followed in the Sisters’ cemetery there.

Sister Katherine Louise Lappeus, OP

(Sister Mary Baptist, OP)

Sister Katherine Lappeus died February 27, 2015. She was 92 years old and had dedicated 69 years to religious life in the Amityville Dominican Congregation.

Katherine Louise was born in Albany and was adopted by Louis and Mary Lappeus when she about three years old. When Katherine graduated from high school she pursued training as a practical nurse in Glen Falls, NY and received her LPN from Glen Falls Hospital, Glen Falls.

Katherine entered the Amityville novitiate on September 8, 1945 from St. Vincent DePaul Parish, Albany. After receiving the habit and her choice of name, Sister Mary Baptist, on August 4, 1946, she pronounced her vows on August 7, 1947. Because of her previous LPN training, Katherine was assigned, even as a postulant, to ministry in what was then called “Christ Hall,” to care for the infirm Sisters. One of her first patients was Sister Mary Baptist who became a model of patient suffering for Katherine. Sister died a short time later. Deeply impressed by her former patient’s life, Katherine was encouraged to ask for the name Sister Mary Baptist; the Congregation honored her request.

Sister Katherine ministered to the elderly at Our Lady of Consolation Residence in Amityville (1947-1975). After the facility moved to West Islip, Sister ministered to the elderly within the Amityville Congregation in many different ways: driving the Sisters to their appointments, taking them shopping, and generally being of assistance in whatever way she could.

In 2005 Katherine’s vision began failing but her spirits remained high. She bore increasing infirmity with patience and acceptance, perhaps in the spirit of her early model, Sister Mary Baptist.

The wake in St. Albert’s Chapel at the Motherhouse was held Sunday, March 1. On Monday, March 2, following a Prayer Service in the Chapel, the Mass of Christian Burial was be celebrated. Interment in the Sisters cemetery.

Sister Margaret Wenzel, OP

(Sister Mary Veronice)

Sister Margaret Wenzel died on February 27, 2015. Sister was 96 years old and had dedicated 76 years to religious life as an Amityville Dominican.

The daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Wenzel, Margaret was born in New York on June 23, 1918 and lived in St. Martin of Tours Parish in Brooklyn. After completing her high school education at the Dominican Juniorate, Margaret entered the novitiate in Amityville on September 8, 1938. After receiving the habit and the name Sister Mary Veronice in August of 1939, she pronounced her vows on August 17, 1940.

For most of her religious life Sister’s ministry was elementary education. Her first assignment was to the parish school of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Brooklyn where she taught for 26 years (1940-1966). She also taught at St. Clement Pope Parish School in South Ozone Park before becoming principal of St. Patrick’s Parish School in Brooklyn for three years (1967-1970). For a year Sister was coordinator of the convent of St. Thomas Apostle Parish in Woodhaven, returning to St. Patrick’s as a substitute teacher when needed.

In 1972, Sister Margaret’s teaching ministry brought her to St. Frances Cabrini Parish School in Brooklyn where she taught Mathematics for 22 years before retiring there and ministering as a substitute teacher when necessary. In 2008 failing health necessitated a move to Carlin Hall in Amityville with a further move to St. Catherine of Siena Wing at the Motherhouse where she lived peacefully and remained an enjoyable, prayerful religious woman.

Sister Margaret (Weazie) will be remembered for her faithfulness in prayer and her love and talent for community life. Her way was held on March 4 and the next day, following a Mass of Christian Burial she, interment was in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Anne Josephine Brennan, CSJ

Sister Anne Josephine Brennan, formerly Sister St. Agatha, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph died February 20, 2015 in the 61st year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from the parish of St. Joan of Arc, Queens, in 1954. In 1967 she obtained a BA in English from St. Joseph College, an MA in Religious Education from LaSalle University in 1974 and a Doctorate in Adult Spirituality from San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1987.

Prior to being the Co-Founder of Mid-Life Directions Center, NJ, she taught elementary school in St. Michael, Flushing (1956-1958); St. Gabriel, East New York (1958-1967); St. Elizabeth Catechetics Center, South Huntington (1967-1981). From 1981-1986 she taught Adult Education at Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ.

Following this was the establishment of the Mid-Life Directions Center, where retreats, workshops, seminars etc. were scheduled. She also conducted summer theology courses at Villanova, PA, Winona MN, and Marydell, MI.

The degree of Doctor of Laws was conferred upon her by Assumption University. The years from 1986-2004 proved to be prolific in the publication of many articles on mid-life Spirituality. She retired in 2005.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, February 24-25, 2015 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Frances Whelan, OP

Sister Frances Whelan, OP, of the Dominican Sisters of Hope died February 15, 2015 at home in the East Harlem section of New York City. She was 81 years old. The daughter of the late Joseph Arthur and Frances Claire (Stack) Whelan, she was born June 18, 1933 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Sister Frances entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of the Sick Poor in September 1952, made her First Profession in March 1954, and Final Profession in March 1957. Sister Frances earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the College of Mt. St. Vincent, a Master’s degree in Social Work from Fordham University, and a Master’s degree in Theology from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. She earned a CPE from Hospital Chaplaincy, Inc. in New York City, and a certification in Massage Therapy from the Swedish Institute, also in New York.

Sister Frances worked in the Archdiocese of New York and in the Rockville Centre Diocese in nursing, pastoral care and social work. All of sister Fran’s ministries were among the sick poor. As a community health nurse, she worked as a staff nurse in the Ossining, Peekskill, Hampton Bays and Harlem with the Dominican Sisters Family Health Service. She served as supervisor in the Hampton Bays and Harlem offices.

In 1976 she began a pastoral care service in the Hampton Bays office after completing clinical pastoral education (CPE) at Central Islip. A residency in CPE with the hospital chaplaincy followed in New York City, after which she became assistant director of pastoral care at St. Clare’s Hospital in New York City and, later, chaplain at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the South Bronx. (1982-1990). From 1990 to 1992 she worked as a social worker at Aids Resource Center and then in pastoral care with Dominican Sisters Family Health Service, South Bronx office, from 1990-1995.

She received a grant to study massage therapy, uniquely integrating her nursing and social work skills, and providing hands-on healing to some of “societies untouchables” at the time – Aids patients and their families. More recently, her ministry has been focused in East Harlem with the Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service and Dominican Sisters of Hope Residential Care.

A Memorial Mass for Sister Fran was held at The Ossining Center of Hope/Mariandale Retreat and Conference Center, 299 North Highland Avenue, Ossining on February 23.

Sister Mary Donovan, S.C.

Sister Mary Donovan, S.C. (Sister Leo Michael) died on February 13, at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts at the age of 94.

A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 62 years, she taught at Saint Barnabas School, Bellmore, from 1965-1969. Sister Mary Donovan also ministered at Our Lady of Angels School, Brooklyn; and in Canton, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Nova Scotia. Sister Mary Donovan retired to Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts in 2005.

Her wake and Funeral Mass were held on Tuesday, February 17th at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley with burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts.

Sister Margaret de Sales Grob, CSJ

Sister Margaret de Sales Grob, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent, died in the 76th year of her religious life. She was the sister of Sister St. Henry Grob, CSJ who died on October 10, 1990. She entered the Congregation in 1939 from St. Teresa of Avila parish, Queens. She obtained a BA in Latin from Manhattan College and an MA in the same subject from St. John’s University. In 1975 she pursued her CPE Chaplaincy from Holly Paterson, New Hampshire.

Her ministries included: St. Michael, Sunset Park, Brooklyn (1941-1942); St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway (1942-1943); Nativity of Our Blessed Lord, Brooklyn (1943-1949); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn (1949-1950); Blessed Sacrament, Brooklyn (1950-1951); Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona (1951-1952); St. Thomas Aquinas, Brooklyn (1952-1953); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1953-1955); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1955); Holy Family, Flushing (1956-1957); St. Brendan Diocesan HS, Brooklyn (1957-1959, 1970-1972); St. Pascal Baylon HS, St. Albans (1959-1960, 1972-1975); The Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica Estates (1960-1964); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1964-1970); Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Brooklyn as pastoral minister (1975-1978); Holy Family parish as pastoral minister Flushing (1978-2001). She then retired to Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place February 6-7, in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Frances Hagan, CSJ

Sister Frances Hagan, formerly Sister Mary Seraphine, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died in Maria Regina Residence on January 27, 2015, in the 68th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from St. Francis Xavier parish, Brooklyn in 1947. She earned a BA in History from St. Francis College and an MA in Sacred Science from St. Bonaventure University.

Her ministries included: St. Athanasius, Brooklyn (1949-1950); St. Thomas Aquinas, Brooklyn (1950-1951); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1951-1959); Holy Cross, Brooklyn (1959-1963); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1963-1967); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood; (1967-1993); General Government-Secy to General Superior (1994-2000). She then retired in 2000.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood, February 1-2, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Margaret Patricia Ryan, CSJ

Margaret Patricia Ryan, 94, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died January 25 in St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood, in the 75th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation in 1940 from the parish of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Brooklyn.

She earned a BA and an MA in Latin from Manhattan College and St. John’s University respectively. Her ministries included: St. Joseph, Pacific Street, Brooklyn (1942-1947); St. Patrick, Long Island City (1947-1952); St. Vincent de Paul, Brooklyn (1952-1954); Our Lady of Victory, Brooklyn (1954-1959); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1959-1960); St. Stanislas Kostka, Maspeth (1960-1961); The Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica (1961-1965); Fontbonne Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn (1965-1970); St. Brendan HS, Brooklyn (1970-1978); St. Saviour, Brooklyn (1978-1991); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1992-1996); St.Athanasius, Brooklyn as Librarian, (1992). She then retired In 2000.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, January 29-30 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary Florence McCarthy, CSJ

Sister Mary Florence McCarthy, formerly known as Sister St. Joachim, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died January 23 in the 58th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1957 from St. Joachim parish, Cedarhurst. She earned a BA and an MA degree in Education from Brentwood College and Fordham University respectively.

Her ministry in Education was intermingled with several supplemental activities such as membership on various Councils; founding an ambulance corp; active engagement in community affairs to name a few. Assigned ministries included Transfiguration, Brooklyn (1960-1962); St. Michael, Brooklyn (Sunset Park) (1962-1964); Holy Family, Flushing (1964-1966); St. Rita, Long Island City (1966-1969); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1969-1970); Immaculate Heart of Mary, Brooklyn (1970-1972); SS Cyril & Methodius, Deer Park (1972-1973); Our Lady of Angels, Brooklyn (1973-1977); Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch (1977-1991); Hope House Ministries, Port Jefferson (1991-1995); private practice in grief counseling, Moriches (1995-1997); St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Coram, pastoral associate (1997); St. Joseph Renewal Center, Brentwood, director (1997-2002); Sacred Heart School, North Merrick, librarian (2002-2004); St. Leo, Corona, librarian (2004); St. Patrick, Glen Cove, volunteer (2006). She retired in 2014.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, January 25-26, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Helen Cushing, S.C.

Sister Helen Cushing, S.C. (Sister Marie Bernard) died on January 22, 2015 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts at the age of 97. Sister Helen is survived by her four sisters, Sister Regina Cushing, S.C., Teresa Currie, Barbara Pumphrey and Ann McGuiggin.

A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 77 years, she served at Seton Hall High School, Patchogue, from 1951-59. She also ministered at Our Lady Help of Christians School, Brooklyn from 1937-47; Resurrection-Ascension School, Rego Park from 1947-51; and in Massachusetts and Nova Scotia. Sister Helen Cushing retired to Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts in 1998.

Her wake and Funeral Mass were held on Tuesday, January 27th at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley with burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts.

Sister Mary Noemi Kreppein, OP

Dominican Sister Mary Noemi Kreppein died on January 21, 2015. She was 97 years of age and had dedicated 75 years in religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Born in Brooklyn on March 29, 1917, Elizabeth Kreppein was the daughter of Gustave and Julia Kreppein. The family lived in St. Cecilia Parish in Brooklyn. The first of three girls from the Kreppein family to enter religious life, Elizabeth entered the Amityville Dominican Congregation on February 3, 1939. On August 7th of that year she received the habit and her religious name Sister Mary Noemi. One year later, on August 18, 1943, she pronounced her vows.

Sister taught at Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians School in Woodside, Queens and Our Lady of Lourdes in Malverne. Se was principal of Corpus Christi School in Mineola and St. Joseph School, Long Island City.

In 1970, Sister Noemi became coordinator of Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville. In 1974, Sister ministered at St. John the Evangelist School, Riverhead, as the librarian.

In 1977, she moved into pastoral service to the elderly in Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Forest Hills, where she served for 34 years. Sister Noemi first met the spiritual needs of her parishioners by bringing the Eucharist to the homebound. She incorporated a “listening session” into each visit during which she assessed the needs of each person. She served the elderly in many varied ways: transporting them to the Golden Age Club, shopping for them, taking them to doctors appointments, taking care of finances and getting financial assistance where needed, expanding the number of recipients of Meals on Wheels, arranging “pop” visits by the school children, and calling upon her many valued volunteers to cook a meal for someone. Sister herself made candy which she put in a birthday or Christmas card for her elderly parishioners. Sister Noemi did everything possible to comfort this special segment of the parish.

In recognition of Sister’s work with the elderly, in 1979 Sister Mary Noemi, along with another woman, Mary Lyons of the Maspeth Senior Citizens Office, was selected by the Democratic lawmaker Rep. Geraldine Ferraro from among 20 applicants to serve as senior citizen intern, and worked from May 7-18 in the Rep. Ferraro’s office in Washington, D.C. Sister’s tasks were to advise Rep. Ferraro on matters pertaining to seniors in the 9th Congressional District, to attend Congressional hearings and to help map future legislation.

After failing health caused her to retire in June of 2011, Sister Noemi continued her ministry to the elderly even as she lived as one among the elderly Sisters at the Motherhouse in Amityville. With her Rosary always in hand and her great devotion to Mary, she prayed wherever she went.

At the time of her she retirement from Our Lady of Mercy parish a “thank you” appeared in a parish testimonial which ended as follows: “Dominicans pride themselves on preaching the Word of God in their lives. Sister Noemi was faithful to that mission in her every act of kindness and self-giving.”

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on January 26, followed by interment in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Marguerite Green, IHM

Sister Marguerite Green, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. St. Ambrose) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on January 13, 2015, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on December 13, 1932, in Pemberton Township, NJ. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1955, and made her temporary profession of vows on March 13, 1958, and her final profession of vows on June 22, 1963.

Sister Marguerite served as at St. Mary High School in Manhasset from 1958 to 1964; as well as in other high schools in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Sister also served as a computer specialist at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Carbondale, PA, from 1986 to 1988; assistant inventory controller at Catholic Medical Mission Board in New York, NY, from 1988 to 1990; computer specialist in academic records at St. Mark High School in Wilmington from 1990 to 2000.

She was a volunteer at St. Gertrude Monastery in Ridgely, MD, from 2001 to 2002; computer assistant at Charter School of Wilmington in Wilmington, DE, from 2002 to 2003; and an instructor in the Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, PA, from 2003 to 2010.

From 2010 until the time of her death, Sister Marguerite served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Her funeral was held January 16, awith Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Margaret Most, CSJ

Sister Margaret Most, formerly Sister Margaret Frederick, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died in Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood, on January 20, 2015 in the 74th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1941 from the parish of St. Michael, Brooklyn. After earning a BA degree in Englsh from Manhattan College, she received an MA in Speech Education from Columbia University Teachers College and Brooklyn College. Her ministries included: Our Lady of Good Counsel, Brooklyn (1943-1944); St. Joseph, Pacific Street, Brooklyn (1944-1952); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1952-1953); Nativity of Our Blessed Lord, Brooklyn (1953-1954); St. Agnes Seminary, Brooklyn (1954-1957); Bishop McDonnell HS Annex, Flushing (1957-1959); Bishop McDonnell HS, Brooklyn (1959-1962); Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1962-1965); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1965-1979); St. Rose of Lima, ,Brooklyn (1975-2003). She then retired to Sacred Heart, Hempstead.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood, January 22-23, 2015 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Carol Borges, CSJ

Sister Carol Borges, formerly Sister Mary David, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood died January 14, 2015 in the 65th year of her religious life.

She entered the congregation from the parish of Cure of Ars, Merrick. She earned a BA in Math from the College of Mount St Vincent and an MRE in Religious Education from Immaculate Conception Seminary.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Good Counsel, Brooklyn (1952-1965, 1967-1973, 1973-1976); St. Martha, Uniondale (1965-1967); St. Gabriel, Brooklyn (1976-1993); St. Leo, Corona (1993-2013). She then retired.

Her Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, January 19, 2015 in St. Leo Church, Corona. The interment followed in Calvary Cemetery in Brentwood.

Sister Rosemary Lesser, CSJ

Sister Rosemary Lesser, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died January 4, 2015 in the 67th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1948 from the parish of St. Benedict Joseph Labre, Queens. She began her studies in Deaf Education at St. John’s University and Boston University followed by certification in Advanced Methods in Deaf Education at Canisius College and the University of New Mexico and Texas University. Between September 1979 and June 1981, she was elected President of the New York State Education of the Deaf.

Her ministries included: St. James, Brooklyn (1952-1953); Our Lady of Victory, Brooklyn (1953-1954); St. Patrick, Long Island City (1954-1958); Queen of All Saints, Brooklyn (1958-1960); St. Mel, Flushing (1960-1962); Boston University as a student (1962-1964); Cleary School for the Deaf, Ronkonkoma (1963-1966); St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf, Brooklyn (1966-1985); St. John’s University, Jamaica (1985-1987); St. Joseph College, Brooklyn (1987-2011). In 2011 she retired.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood January 7-8, 2015. She then was interred in Calvary Cemetery, there.

Sister Catherine Anita Kelly, CSJ

Sister Catherine Anita Kelly, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph died January 1, 2015 in the 74th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1941 from the parish of St. Pius V, Queens. In 1954 she earned a BA in Math from Manhattan College followed by several grants in Math from such universities/colleges as Ohio, Lehigh, and St. Francis, Brooklyn.

Her ministries included: St. James (1943-1945); Holy Name, (1945-1946); St. Martin of Tours, (1946-1951) all Brooklyn; Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park (1951-1953); Transfiguration, Brooklyn (1953-1954); St. Ann, Flushing (1954-1958); Colegio San Conrado, Ponce, Puerto Rico (1958-1962); St. Angela Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn (1962-1970); St. Pascal Baylon HS , St. Albans (1970-1973); St. John of God, Central Islip (1976-1977); Brentwood Education Center, Brentwood (1977-1979); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood ( 1979-1997). Her remaining years in ministry were spent as a tutor in the Brentwood Education Center.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, January 5-6, 2015. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary Albertus Haggerty, S.C.

Sister Mary Albertus Haggerty (nee Kathryn Agnes) died on January 1, 2015 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts at the age of 101.

A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 80 years, she ministerd at Seton Hall High School, Patchogue, from 1948-51 as a Grade 10-12 teacher. Sister Mary Albertus also ministered in Rego Park, New York; Massachusetts, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Sister Mary Albertus Haggerty served as President of Mount Saint Vincent University, Halifax from 1974 until 1978. Sister Mary Albertus retired to Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts in 1999.

Her wake was held on Sunday, January 4th at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley with the Mass of Christian Burial and burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts the following day.

Sister M. Ann Veronica Helbig, OP

Dominican Sister Ann Veronica died on January 1, 2015. She was 82 years of age and had dedicated her life to her Dominican vocation for 63 years.

The daughter of Walter and Gertrude Helbig, Florence was born on February 29, 1932 and lived then in South Ozone Park, Queens. As a teenager Florence recognized her call to religious life and completed her last two years of high school in the Juniorate high school of the Dominican Sisters which was then housed in Villa Maria, Watermill. She entered the Congregation in Amityville on September 8, 1951. She received the habit on August 4, 1952 and her religious name, Sister M. Ann Veronica. One year later, on August 7, 1953, Sister pronounced her vows.

Sister Ann Veronica’s early ministry was in elementary education at several parish schools. Her first assignment was to Holy Family school in Brooklyn. For 12 years she taught in St. Hugh of Lincoln school, Huntington Station, NY, followed by eight years in Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Lindenhurst, NY. In 1976 Sister was asked to serve the Congregation in ministry to her Sisters at the Motherhouse in Amityville as a driver.

In 2008, as Sister Ann’s health diminished, she retired and began her ministry of Intercessory Prayer in Carlin Hall at the Motherhouse. In 2010 she moved to Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood, NY.

Sister is survived by her brother Robert and his wife Jane, her nephew Michael and niece Laurie, and her grandniece.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, January 5, followed by interment in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Marylyn Harding, IHM

Sister Marylyn Harding, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Saturday, December 13, 2014 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on November 30, 1915, in West Pittston, PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Ellen Earley Harding. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1933, and made her temporary profession of vows on April 30, 1936, and her final profession of vows on August 1, 1939.

Sister Marylyn served as a teacher at the locally at St. Mary High School in Manhasset from 1955 to 1963; Maria Regina Diocesan High School in Uniondale from 1970 to 1979; and St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay from 1979 to 1982. She also taught and served as principal at schools in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Sister also served as a nursing assistant at the Marian Convent in Scranton from 1982 to 2002 and as a volunteer at the IHM Center in Scranton from 2002 to 2006. From 2006 until the time of her death, Sister Marylyn was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and James; and four sisters, Gertrude Ross, Dorothy Lynch, Helen Wynne, and Agnes McDermott. She is survived by and nieces and nephews and the members of the IHM Congregation.

Sister Carol Ann Swan, SC

Sister Carol Ann Swan (formerly Sister William Margaret) died on December 12, 2014 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts at the age of 79.

A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 58 years, Sister Carol Ann spent 35 years of her religious life ministering in the Brooklyn and Rockville Centre dioceses. She was a teacher at Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill, from 1956-60 and at Bishop Reilly High School, Fresh Meadows, from 1965-70. In 1973, Sister Carol was one of the founding members of the House of Prayer in Wantagh. She was well-known and respected as a director of spiritual development and retreat director in many dioceses and retreat facilities. Sister Carol also ministered in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bermuda and Massachusetts. Sister Carol Swan retired to Mount Saint Vincent in 2010 due to declining health.

She is survived by her brother, John C. Swan and his wife Barbara of Lowell and William J. Swan and his wife Mary of Appleton, WI. Sister Carol is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her wake, The Mass of Christian Burial and burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts were held at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley on Tuesday, December 16th.

Sister Madeline Therese DiCarlo, CSJ

Sister Madeline Therese DiCarlo, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died December 11, 2014, in the 64th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1951 from Visitation parish, Brooklyn. She obtained a BBA in Business Education from St. John’s University in 1963 and an MS in the same field from Hunter College in 1968. Certification in Supervision/Administration followed from Fordham University in 1996.

Her ministries included: St. Anthony of Padua, Brooklyn (1953-1954); Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn (1954-1961, 1970-1981 (Principal),1994-2005 (Principal); St. Vincent de Paul, Brooklyn (1961-1965); Queen of Peace, Kew Gardens (1965-1966); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1966-1970); St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn (1981-1994); Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Brooklyn (2005-2014). She then retired.

Since 38 years of her ministerial life was spent in Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, it was decided to have her waked in the Lower Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Noreen Butler, O.P.

Sister Noreen Butler (Sister Denis Patrick) died on December 11, 2014. Sister was 82 years old and had lived her Dominican religious life for 64 years.

Born in New York City on September 16, 1932, Noreen was the daughter of William and Nora Butler. She met the Amityville Dominicans in high school at St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point. On September 8, 1950 Noreen entered the Amityville Dominicans. A year later, on August 4, 1951, Noreen received the habit and the name Sister Denis Patrick.

Sister Noreen’s early ministry was as an elementary school teacher in the parish schools of St. Barbara’s and Holy Family, both in Brooklyn. She held a Bachelor’s degree in Music with a specialty in Liturgical music from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart and a Master’s degree in music from Queens College. Beginning in 1970 she was able to put her talent on the violin and her broader musical studies into service in several schools teaching music both on the elementary level and the high school level at several schools in Queens.

From 1975 -2002 Sister Noreen ministered in St. Luke’s Parish, Whitestone, as parish liturgist. In 2002 she came to the Motherhouse in Amityville where she again offered her talents as liturgist and cantor. When failing health prevented her from continuing in this capacity and Sister fully retired.

Survivors include her brothers Liam and his son Billy, Murice, and her sister, Sister Mary Butler, O.P., as well as her many cousins and extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated December 15, followed by interment in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Elizabeth Stringer, O.P.

Sister Elizabeth Stringer died November 3. She was 77 years of age and had dedicated 59 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Elizabeth was born on December 24, 1936 in Astoria, Queens, the first child of Elizabeth and Francis Stringer. The family lived in St. Joseph’s Parish in Astoria where Elizabeth first met the Amityville Dominican Sisters in the Parish School there. Elizabeth graduated from St. Agnes Academic High School and entered the Novitiate of the Amityville Dominicans on September 10, 1955. One year later on August 6, 1956 she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Sharon Elizabeth. She professed her vows on August 25, 1957.

In the ministry of education Sister Elizabeth, usually called Liz, taught elementary education at Incarnation Parish, Bellerose; St. Nicholas, Brooklyn; and St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst. Sister taught science on the high school level at Dominican Commercial High School, Jamaica, and St. John the Baptist High School, West Islip.

Sister Liz’s administrative experience began in 1972 at St. Boniface School in Elmont where she was principal. Subsequently, Sister served as curriculum coordinator for the Diocese of Rockville Centre for a year before becoming principal of Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica. During this time Sister Liz also served as an Adjunct Instructor in Science at Seton College where she taught nursing students.

At the invitation of Father Frank Gaeta, pastor of St. Anthony’s Parish in Rocky Point, Sister Liz became coordinator of the Parish Outreach office there. Sister ministered there from 1987 to 2001, generating many fine projects which expanded the services of the office. These included: support groups for cancer patients, and AIDS sufferers and their families; “Widministry” for widows and widowers; St. Anthony’s Bread which offered food and a daily hot meal; a “Breadwinners” program for single Mothers who needed skills for the workplace; a “Ministry of Praise” which engaged the homebound in prayer for the success of the on-going ministries. The title of the Outreach Office was changed to the Office of Ministries. Through her engagement in interfaith groups Sister Liz contacted Habitat for Humanity and was instrumental in engaging parishioners in building a house for a family in Huntington Station. In 2001 the Town of Brookhaven honored her as “Woman of the Year.” She also served as Grand Marshal for the Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

From 2001 until 2009 Sister Liz utilized her skills as an administrator as one of the Vice-Presidents at Dominican Village, a sponsored ministry of the Dominican Sisters. Sister retired in 2009 and began serving the Congregation as a volunteer at the Motherhouse. Sister Liz also volunteered with “Nuns Build,” a group of Sisters who assisted the survivors of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and later, survivors of Super-Storm Sandy in Long Beach.

She is survived by her brother Frank and his wife Judy, her nephew Neil and his wife Megan, her grandniece Maura and grandnephew Matthew and extended family.

The wake will take place in St. Albert’s Chapel at the Motherhouse in Amityville, Thursday, November 6th at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Friday, November 7th there will be a prayer service at 10:10 a.m. in St. Albert’s Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Sisters’ cemetery.

Brother Raymond Albert F.M.S.

Brother Raymond Albert FMS, a member of the Marist Brothers of the Schools for 68 years, died on October 26, 2014 at Champagnat Hall, the Brother’s residence in the Bronx. He was 87 years old.

Brother Raymond entered the Marist Brother’s Novitiate, at Poughkeepsie, New York in 1944. He professed his first vows in 1947. After completing his religious and academic studies at Marist College, Poughkeepsie, he began his ministry in the Archdiocese of New York at St. Ann’s Academy in NYC. He ministered at St. Ann’s from 1953 to 1957. Brother Raymond served in the Diocese of Rockville Centre at St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset as teacher and administrator from 1957 to 1982. He ministered at Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensberg, Penn., from 1982 to 1983. In 1983 Brother Raymond moved to the Archdiocese of Newark where he worked in the Business Office at Roselle Catholic High School until he retired in 1994.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at the chapel at Mount St. Michael Academy on Wednesday, October 29, followed by burial at the Marist Brother’s Cemetery in Esopus, New York.

Sister Elizabeth Hoffer, SSND

Sister Elizabeth Hoffer (formerly Sister Erzsébet), a professed School Sister of Notre Dame for 61 years, died Oct.29,2014 at Maria Health Care Center, Baltimore. She was 95 years of age.

Born to Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Fal) Hoffer in Glen Cove, named Rose at baptism, she was the second of four children. She returned to Hungary in the early 1920’s with her family and attended school there from 1924-1932. She returned to the United States in the late 1930’s and lived in Glen Cove. From 1945 until 1950 Rose was employed at Glen Cove Hospital as nurse’s aide.

On July 16, 1952 she entered the novitiate and received the name Mary Erzsébet, which is Hungarian for Elizabeth. Sister Erzsébet professed her first vows on July 24, 1953 and remained at the Motherhouse until assisting the candidates until 1968 when she was assigned to Villa Maria, Notch Cliff as a nurse’s aide to the retired sisters. She served there until 1978.

Now known as Sister Elizabeth, she moved in 1978 to St. Peter School in Philadelphia serving in various capacities until 2007.

Sister Elizabeth Hoffer retired to Villa Assumpta in 2007 and moved to Maria Health Care Center in 2012. She is survived by her niece Elizabeth Heilig; her nephew Peter S. Heilig and his wife Angela; great-nephew and great-niece.

Sister Patricia Turner, CSJ

Sister Patricia Turner, formerly known as Sister Owen Immaculate, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died October 26, 2014 in Maria Regina Residence in the 66th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1949 from the parish of the Immaculate Conception, Jamaica. She earned a BA degree in Latin from St. John’s University, Jamaica and an MA in Latin from Hunter College, New York.

Her ministries included St Michael, Brooklyn (1951-1952); Holy Name, Brooklyn (1953-1955); St. John of God, Central Islip (1955-1956); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1956-1960); St. Mel, Flushing (1960-1962); Holy Family, Flushing (1962-1965); St. Rita, Long Island City (1965-1994); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica as Librarian (1994).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, October 28-29, 2014. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Cecilia Marie Tippen, IHM

Sister Cecilia Marie Tippen, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Wednesday, October 15, 2014, at St. Joseph’s Convent in Scranton.

She was born on May 20, 1939, in Masontown, PA, and given the name Margaret Ann. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Winona Gray Tippen. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1957, and made her temporary profession of vows on March 14, 1960, and her final profession of vows on March 14, 1965.

Sister Cecilia Marie taught at St. Mary Elementary School in Manhasset from 1967 to 1969 as well as in schools in upstate New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. She served as principal at St. John Elementary School in Danville, Pa., from 1971 to 1975. She also served as a computer operator at the Marian Convent in Scranton from 1994 to 2006; and at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton from 2006 to present.

She received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in elementary education from Marywood College.

She is survived by a sister, Sister Patricia, IHM, of East Islip and a brother, Edward, and his wife, Mildred, of Masontown, Pa.

The funeral was held on Tuesday, October 21with interment in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Ann Lucille Bohn, IHM

Sister Ann Lucille Bohn, IHM (formerly Sister M. Petra), of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Sunday, October 12, 2014, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, PA.

She was born on June 18, 1927, in Scranton. She was the daughter of the late Peter J. and Catherine Crane Bohn. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1946, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 9, 1949, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1952.

Sister Ann Lucille served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School, Port Washington (1949 to 1950); Archbishop Neale Elementary School, LaPlata, MD; St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School, Archbald, PA; St. Bernard Elementary School, Hastings, PA; St. Rita Elementary School in Baltimore, MD; Our Lady of Good Counsel Elementary School, Inwood, (1959 to 1966); St. Leo Elementary School, Ashley, PA; St. Dominic Elementary School, Oyster Bay (1969 to 1970); St. Ephrem Elementary School in Brooklyn, St. John the Evangelist Elementary School, Silver Spring, MD; and St. Mary’s Elementary School, Upper Marlboro, MD.

Sister also served as pastoral minister in several locations and a market assistant at Knowledge Systems & Research in DeWitt, NY, from 1998 to 2001.

From 2004 until the time of her death, Sister Ann Lucille served as a prayer minister at the Marian Convent and Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Peter; and two sisters, Mary E. Dougherty and Catherine Lewis. She is survived by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on October 15 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Joan M. Kellenberg, r.c.

Religious of the Cenacle Sister Joan Kellenberg, died on Oct. 8, 2014 at Villa St. Joseph, the home of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus in Rockville Centre, NY. She was 83 years old and a Cenacle Sister for 60 years.

The daughter of Edna Lawlor and Conrad J. Kellenberg, Sister Joan was born in Manhattan. She had one brother, Conrad Kellenberg, and two sisters, Mary E. Coyle (deceased) and Eileen Evans, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom she loved devotedly.

Sister Joan entered the Congregation of Our Lady of the Cenacle in 1954 and professed her perpetual vows in Rome in 1962. Her uncle, Walter P. Kellenberg, the first bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, traveled to Rome with other family members to witness her vows.

She lived out a strong call to solitude, silence, and prayer while carrying on an active ministry. The Cenacle Retreat Houses in Ronkonkoma, Brighton, MA, Toronto, Ont. (CA), Middletown, CT, and Pittsburgh, PA were the settings for much of her ministry which included retreats, days of prayer, seminars on Carmelite spirituality, and spiritual direction.

Sister Mary Joyce LeRoy, OP

Dominican Sister Mary Joyce LeRoy, 92, died October 8, 2014, in her 74th year of religious life.

The daughter of Norman and A. Vera LeRoy, Joan Mary was born in Brooklyn on August 4, 1922. She first met the Amityville Dominicans in her parish, St. Thomas the Apostle in Woodhaven, Queens. She entered the Dominican Sisters’ Juniorate, a high school located at the time in Watermill, and, upon graduation entered the Congregation on September 12, 1940. She was accepted into the Congregation on August 4, 1941 and received the name Sister Mary Joyce.

Sister Mary Joyce began her ministry in education at St. Barbara’s School, Brooklyn, where she taught elementary school classes. Her ministry continued on the high school level where she taught Mathematics in the following schools: Dominican Commercial, Jamaica, Queens; St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point; Bishop Reilly HS, Fresh Meadows; St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst, an annex to Bishop McDonnell Memorial H.S., and in Brooklyn at Bishop McDonnell Memorial H.S.; All Saints H.S., Bishop Loughlin H.S.; St. Barbara’s H.S. and Annunciation.

In 1980 Sister Mary Joyce received special permission to minister to her family because of illness. She cared for her mother until her mother’s death in 1992. From 1992-2000 Sister lived in St. Margaret’s Convent in Middle Village, NY and ministered through her faithful intercessory prayer. In 2000 Sister moved to

St. Albert’s community at the Motherhouse because of failing health. As her health continued to deteriorate she moved to Carlin Hall in 2011.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on October 11, followed by interment in the Sister’s cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Elizabeth Marie Lynch, CSJ

Sister Elizabeth Marie Lynch, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died in Maria Regina Residence September 29, 2014, in the 60th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1955 from Mary’s Nativity parish, Flushing. She earned a BS degree in Education from Brentwood College followed by certification in Administration/Supervision in 1976.

Her ministries included St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1958-1966); Holy Family, Flushing (1966-1969); St. Benedict Joseph Labre, Richmond Hill (1969-1970); Blessed Sacrament, Valley Stream, as principal (1970-1977); Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream as principal (1977-2007) and then retired in 2007. To honor her service in the parish school the street adjacent to the parish school was named “Sister Elizabeth Marie Lynch Way.”

Her wake and Mass of Christian burial were held in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood October 3-4, 2014 followed by the interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Gilmary Speirs, IHM

Sister Gilmary Speirs, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Saturday, September 27, 2014, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on February 7, 1931, in New York, NY, and given the name Margaret. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Hogarty Speirs. She entered the IHM Congregation on February 2, 1950, and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1952, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1955.

She was the librarian at St. Mary’s Girls High School in Manhasset from 1962 to 1967 and served as a teacher at schools in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

From 2012, to the time of her death, Sister Gilmary served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Wolf, and Marie McGrath. She is survived by a sister, Anne Malone of Lenox, Mass., nieces and nephews, and the members of the IHM Congregation.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton on September 30th. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Elizabeth Gilhooley, CSJ

Sister Elizabeth Gilhooley, formerly Sister Regina Pacis, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died September 26, 2014 in Maria Regina Residence in the 70th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1945 from the parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn. She earned a BBA in Business Administration from St. John’s University in 1957 and an MS in Education/Business Study from Hunter College in 1961.

Locally, she ministered at South Oaks Hospital, Amityville as counselor (1974-1976); for Nassau County (1976-1978) and Our Lady of Grace Parish, West Babylon (1978-1998). Her earlier ministries included Blessed Sacrament (1947-1950); Our Lady of Mount Carmel (1950-1952); Immaculate Heart of Mary (1952-1953) all in Brooklyn; Queen of Peace, Kew Gardens (1953-1958); St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway (1958-1960); St. Joseph Commercial HS, Brooklyn (1960-1963, 1966-1967); Catholic University of Puerto Rico, Ponce (1963-1966,1967-1968); Religious Consultation Center, Brooklyn as counselor (1968-1969);

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Maria Regina Chapel October 1-2, 2014 followed by the burial in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Eileen Gildea, CSJ

Sister Eileen Gildea, formerly Sister Mary Elias, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died September 18, 2014 in Maria Regina Residence in the 60th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1954 from the parish of Nativity of the Blessed Lord, Brooklyn. She earned her BA in English from St. Joseph College, Brooklyn and her MA from Brooklyn College. She was also certified in Administration and Supervision.

Her ministries included St. Malachy, Brooklyn (1956-1959); St. Joseph, Pacific St., Brooklyn (1959-1961); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1961-1968); St. Robert Bellarmine, Bayside (1968-1969); St. Joseph HS, Brooklyn (1969-1976); Holy Cross, Brooklyn, as Principal (1976-1988); the Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica Estates as Asst. Principal (1988-2010) and then retired in 2010.

Her wake was held in Stella Maris Convent, September 21 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, September 22. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery in Brentwood.

Sister Cora Marie Sprolle, O.P.

Dominican Sister Cora Marie Sprolle, 95, died September 9, 2014. She was 95 years old and had dedicated 74 years to religious life as a Dominican Sister of Amityville.

Born in Brooklyn, on April 15, 1919, Agnes Sprolle was the daughter of John and Margaret Sprolle. Agnes first met the Dominican Sisters in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Woodhaven. She entered the Dominican Sisters on September 8, 1940. Sister received the name, Sister Cora Marie, and was formally received into the Congregation on August 4, 1941.

For most of her Religious life Sister Cora’s ministry was education in the elementary schools of the following parishes: St. Patrick, Brooklyn; American Martyrs, Bayside; St. Martin, Amityville; St. Boniface, Elmont: St. John, Riverhead; Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park; and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst.

As an active member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society at OLPH Sister Cora offered special care for those in need of help at any given time.

In 1996, as her health declined, Sister Cora came to St. Albert’s community in the Motherhouse in Amityville where she was a Pastoral minister. Continuing declining health necessitated her move to Carlin Hall in the Motherhouse in 2005.

Sister Cora will be missed by her Dominican Sisters, her surviving cousin and her grandniece and nephew in Missouri.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on September 10 at the Motherhouse in Amityville, followed by interment in the Sisters’ cemetery there.

Sister Anne Regis Miller, CSJ

Sister Anne Regis Miller, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died August 26, 2014 in St. Joseph Convent in the 75th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940 from Holy Child of Jesus parish in Queens. She earned a BA in English/Latin from Manhattan College, an MA in Latin from St. John’s University and certification in Spanish from Queens College.

Her ministries included: Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn (1941-1942); St. Martin of Tours, Brooklyn (1942-1943); St. Anne, Brentwood (1943-1945); St. Augustine, Brooklyn (1945-1949); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1949-1952); The Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica Estates (1956-1961); St. Angela Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn (1961-1966); Queen of Peace, Kew Gardens (1966-1969) and The Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica Estates (1969-1991). She then retired to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel August 28-29. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Clare Patrice Farrell, O.P.

Dominican Sister Clare Patrice Farrell died August 27, 2014. She was 83 years old and had dedicated 63 years to Religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Elizabeth was born March 6, 1931, the oldest child of Matthew and Helen Farrell. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Astoria and was an active member of the Parish Brigade. She attended St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point.

Most of Sister Clare’s Ministry was in education. She taught elementary school at Most Holy Trinity School, Brooklyn and high school assignment at Bishop McDonnell Memorial HS (1958-1970) where she was also served as chairperson of the science department. She also taught at St. Agnes Academic HS in College Point and St. Agnes Cathedral HS, Rockville Centre. During her time at St. Agnes Cathedral HS, (1984-1987) Sister Clare was one of the three assistant principals under the unique organization of three “house” schools under one roof until the school became Bishop Kellenberg Memorial HS.

She then returned to classroom teaching at St. Francis Preparatory School, Fresh Meadows, eventually moving into public relations with significant involvement in programming hundreds of students (1997-2008). Appointed as the archivist for the Congregation in 2008, Sister came to Amityville where she continued her archival ministry even in ill health until the final days of her last illness when it was impossible for her to continue.

For many years during her summer vacations Sister Clare, along with Sister Catherine Joseph, volunteered at Our Lady of Consolation Home and Rehabilitation Center now located in West Islip.

She is survived by her brothers: Donald, Robert, Matthew and their spouses, and her Marist Brother Francis (William), devoted nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and an extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on August 29. Interment followed in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Hedwig Owsiak, OSU

Sister Hedwig Owsiak, OSU, died August 16, 2014. She was 77 years old. Sister was born June 23, 1937 in Norwich, CT. She entered the Congregation of the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk on September 8, 1956 and professed her final vows six years later. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, a Masters in Philosophy from St. John’s University and a diploma from Lumen Vitae in Brussels, Belgium.

Sister Hedwig started her career teaching on the elementary school level at Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach, Queens; St. William the Abbott in Seaford; and St. Maurice in Stamford, CT before beginning a time as Adjunct Lecturer of Philosophy at St. John’s University in 1966.

In 1969 she became the Coordinator of Parent & Sacrament Formation for the Diocese of Rockville Centre serving the diocese for five years. From 1971-1974 Sister Hedwig was an Adjunct Lecturer of Catechetical Theology at Immaculate Conception Seminar in Douglaston, NY.

In 1975 she served as Provincial of the U.S. Province before serving 18 years as Assistant and General Superior in the Ursuline congregational government in Belgium. From 1999-2003, she served at the Sophia Center in Cleveland, OH. She retired from active ministry in 2004 and moved to St. Ursula Center in Blue Point where she continued to serve her community in spirituality and prayer.

She is survived by nieces, Anastasia Owsiak, Kasamira Owsiak and Kateri Pilon as well as several cousins.

Her funeral mass was celebrated August 20th at the St. Ursula Center Chapel in Blue Point, followed by interment at the cemetery of the Ursuline Sisters in Blue Point.

Sister Prague Maria Fortier, O.P.

Sister of St. Dominic Prague Maria Fortier, 91, died August 10, 2014. She was 91 years old and had lived her Dominican religious life faithfully for 73 years.

The daughter of Arthur and Louise Fortier, Adrienne was born in Brooklyn. Following her sister, Sister Bernadette Therese, now deceased, she entered the Amityville Dominican Congregation on September 8, 1940 from the parish of Blessed Sacrament, Brooklyn. After receiving her religious name, Sister Prague Maria, Sister pronounced her vows on August 4, 1941.

Sister Prague taught elementary education at several parish schools including St. Margaret, Middle Village; St. Martin of Tours, Amityville; St. Barbara, Brooklyn; St. Kilian, Farmingdale; St. Patrick, Huntington; St. Aloysius, Brooklyn; and Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Jamaica, NY.

Sister moved into ministry in Health Care services at Our Lady of Consolation Residence and at Mary Immaculate Hospital. She later ministered in Pastoral work at St. Joseph Parish, Little Falls, NY before moving to Florida where she ministered to the parishioners of St. Cecilia, Clearwater, Our Lady of the Springs, Ocala and Blessed Trinity, also in Ocala. Sister Prague’s deep spirituality was nourished by a year at Emmaus House of Prayer, Sullivan County, NY and at The Bridge Ministries, Blairsville, Georgia.

In 1999 Sister Prague moved to Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville where she retired for a life of prayer and religious devotion. Until very recently Sister Prague also assisted the Sister Sacristan by setting up the altar for daily Mass when needed.

Sister is survived by several loving nephews and nieces and an extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated August 13, in St. Albert’s Chapel. Interment in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville followed.

Monsignor Robert J. Kirwin

Msgr. Robert J. Kirwin, pastor emeritus of St. Aidan Parish, Williston Park, died August 8. He was 94.

Born in Brooklyn on December 27, 1919, he entered the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington during World War II. Ordained in 1945 as a priest for the Diocese of Brooklyn, which at that time included Nassau and Suffolk counties, Father Kirwin’s 45 years of active priesthood would intertwine with – and be integral to — the birth and explosive growth of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

After his first assignment (1945-47) at St. Philomena Parish (now Most Holy Trinity) in East Hampton – from where he also served then-mission parishes in Amagansett and Montauk – in 1947 he began 19 years as an associate pastor at St. Aidan, during which time the parish grew from 600 families to 4,000. In 1966 he was appointed the first chaplain of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip. And a year later he became the founding pastor of a new parish in the newly booming Hauppauge area, St. Thomas More. During his 10 years as pastor there, he also served on the diocesan priest personnel board in 1973 and again in 1976; on the board of directors of Smith Haven Ministries in 1973; and as a delegate for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Deanery in 1976.

In 1977 Father Kirwin returned to St. Aidan as pastor, where he served until his retirement in 1990. In May of 1980, he was named an Honorary Prelate to his Holiness, with the title of Monsignor.

At a 2005 Mass at St. Aidan celebrating his 60th anniversary of ordination, Msgr. Kirwin made sure to include the hymn, “Remember me as loving you.”

“That,” he told The Long Island Catholic at the time, “is what I want the people of the parish to remember me for.”

A wake will be held at St. Aidan Church, 505 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, today, Tuesday, August 12, from 2-5 and 7:30-9 p.m., and Wednesday, August 13 from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Transferral will be offered at St. Aidan on Wednesday evening, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. Msgr. James McDonald, pastor of St. Aidan will preside. Msgr. John Gilmartin will deliver the homily.

Bishop William Murphy will preside at a funeral Mass for Msgr. Kirwin on Thursday morning, August 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Aidan. Msgr. John Cervini will be the homilist. Burial will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Sister John Joseph Dunphy, CSJ

Sister John Joseph Dunphy, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died July 21, 2014 in Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood in the 74th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940 from Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Brooklyn. She earned a BA in English from Manhattan College; an MA in Guidance from Fordham University and certification in Administration/Supervision in 1977.

Before her ministry as principal in 1971 she ministered in Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1942-1944); Transfiguration, Brooklyn (1944-1946); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn, (1946-1948); St. Malachy, Brooklyn (1948-1951); St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway (1951-1955); St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1955-1956); St. Christopher, Baldwin (1956-1958); St. Rita, Long Island City (1958-1963); St. Ambrose, Brooklyn (1963-1965); St. Anthony of Padua, Brooklyn (1965-1971); St. Augustine, Brooklyn (1971-1978); St. Joseph HS, Brooklyn (1978-1984, 1999-2009); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn as guidance counselor (1984-1997, 2009-2012); Our Lady of Perpetual Help HS, Brooklyn (1997-1999).

Her wake was held in Bishop Kearney HS convent, Brooklyn, July 25 and the Mass of Christian burial later followed in St. Athanasius church there. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Rose Damien Killeen, CSJ

Sister Rose Damien Killeen, 90, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph died July 8, 2014 in St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood. She was in the 72nd year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from Our Lady of Angels parish, Brooklyn in 1942. From Manhattan College she earned a BA in Italian. From St. John’s University she received two Masters, one in History and an MLS in Library Science. In 1980 she was certified as a chaplain by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains.

Her ministries included Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1944-1955); St.Camillus, Rockaway Beach (1955-1957); Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona (1957-1959); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1959-1962); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1962-1964); St. Joseph Novitiate, Brentwood, as staff member (1964-1968); Brentwood College Library as librarian assistant (1968-1969); St. John’s University as a student (1969-1971); St. Joseph HS, Brooklyn as a librarian (1971-1980); Holy Family Hospital, Brooklyn as pastoral minister (1980-1985); Mary Immaculate Hospital, Jamaica as chaplain (1985-1997).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, July 10-11, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Emily Donovan, S.C.

Sister Emily Donovan, S.C., (Sister Francis John), died on July 1, 2014 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts at the age of 97. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Donovan and several nieces and nephews.

A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 76 years, she served at St. Aidan School, Williston Park, from 1960-66 as principal. Sister Emily Donovan also ministered at St. Nicholas of Tolentine School, Jamaica, from 1938-48 and at St. Sebastian School, Woodside, from 1952-1953 and in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nova Scotia and Bermuda. Sister Elizabeth retired to Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts in 1996.

Her wake was held at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley on Sunday, July 6. The Mass of Christian Burial and burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts were the following day.

Sister Patricia Galhouse (Casia), BVM

Sister Patricia Galhouse (Casia), BVM , 88, died June 30, 2014, at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa. Burial is in the Mount Carmel cemetery, Dubuque.

In the diocese of Rockville Centre, Sister Patricia served as librarian at St. Thomas Apostle in West Hempstead (1984-88). She taught elementary school and was principal in Davenport, Clinton, Cedar Falls, Iowa City, Tama and Dubuque, Iowa; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee; and Los Angeles.

She was born in Chicago on Feb. 12, 1926, to Charles and Anna Marie (Luke) Galhouse. She entered the BVM congregation from St. Rita Parish, Chicago, on Sept. 8, 1944. She professed first vows on March 19, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Rita Gladys Galhouse and a brother Clifford Charles Galhouse. She is survived by nephews and nieces-in-law, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.

Sister Charlotte Tighe , O.P.

Sister Charlotte Tighe (Sister Jean Baptist) died on June 28, 2014 She was 100 years old and had dedicated 84 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Charlotte was born outside Limerick City in Ireland on August 5, 1913 to James and Sarah Tighe, the fifth of ten children, five boys and five girls. During her high school years she read a mission magazine and decided to become a missionary sister. In the same magazine there was an advertisement for the Dominican Sisters in the United States. She wrote to the Sisters in Amityville, and prepared to go to the U.S. In September 1929 Charlotte sailed on the Corinthian and after four days of seasickness arrived at Ellis Island where she was met by Sisters Maude and Mildred. After a brief stay at St. Bartholomew Convent in Elmhurst, Queens, she was brought to the Novitiate in Amityville. Having received the name Sister Jean Baptist, she took her vows on April 30, 1931.

Beginning in 1931 Sister Charlotte taught at the following elementary schools: St. Luke, Whitestone; St. Clement, South Ozone Park; American Martyrs, Bayside; and Good Shepherd, Brooklyn ,where she was principal for three years. At St. Joseph, Suydam St., she acted as coordinator of the convent and endeavored to bring forth the changes resulting from Vatican II. During this time Sister Charlotte also volunteered at Wyckoff Heights Hospital. This experience prompted her to ask for a change in ministry. She received permission to pursue a course in practical nursing. Sister worked as an LPN at Menorah Nursing Home in Brooklyn for one year, when she received a call from Amityville to minister in the infirmary in the Motherhouse. This she did from 1974-1976.

The following two years Sister worked at Caritas Medical Services in Jamaica, NY. From 1978 to 1990 Sister ministered as a school nurse at Dominican Commercial High School.

In 1990-1992 Sister Charlotte served as an Advocate at the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal in Rockville Centre. As a staff assistant at Siena Spirituality Center in Water Mill, Sister assisted with pastoral services from 1992-1996 when she moved to Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse to engage in intercessory prayer. Sister moved to Carlin Hall as her health diminished.

Sister Charlotte is survived by a loving, extended family in Ireland. Her Mass of Christian Burial was be celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel on Wednesday, July 2, followed by interment in the Sisters’ cemetery.

Sister Rosemary Giebel , O.P.

Sister Rosemary Giebel, formerly Sister Wendelin Marie, died on June 27, 2014. She was 85 years old and had devoted 65 years to Religious life as an Amityville Dominican Sister.

Rosemary was born to Wendelin and Irene Giebel on January 28, 1929 in Glendale, NY. She attended St. Pancras Parish School where she met the Dominican Sisters. From an early age she had discerned the call to Religious life and attended high school at the Juniorate, a school for young women interested in entering the Dominican Sisters, located in Water Mill, NY. Rosemary began the Sisters’ Novitiate in Amityville on August 4, 1948. Having received the religious name, Sister Wendelin Marie, she took her vows on August 6, 1949.

Sister Rosemary’s earliest assignments were as a teacher in the elementary schools of several parishes: Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians, Woodside; Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Jamaica; St. Ignatius, Hicksville; St. Luke, Whitestone; and St. Martin of Tours, Amityville. She taught Social Studies at St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point (1979-1981), Queen of the Rosary Academy, Amityville (1981-1982); and later at La Salle Military Academy (1984-1987), Oakdale. Sister Rosemary continued her service to others both at the Motherhouse and in Dominican Village in Amityville where she was a Residence Aide and Pastoral Minister. Sister later volunteered at Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood (2004-2009) until ill health caused her to enter Carlin Hall in 2009.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews and her extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel at the Motherhouse July 1 with interment in the Sisters’ cemetery in Amityville.

Sister Adele Marie Morgan, CSJ

Sister Adele Marie Morgan, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died June 15, 2014 in the 69th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1945 from St. Catherine of Sienna parish, Queens. She earned a BA in English from Manhattan College and an MA in Religious Education from Providence College and Georgetown University. Some of her studies took her to Religious Education Centers in Europe e.g. Brussels, London, Paris, Geneva, Florence, Rome and her work in Liberation Theology to Peru.

Her ministries included: St. Francis of Assisi, Brooklyn (1947-1948); St. Pascal Baylon, St. Albans (1948-1953); St. Clare, Rosedale (1953-1957); Most Precious Blood, Long Island City (1957-1960); St. Rita, Long Island City (1960); St. Anne, Brentwood (1960-1964); Holy Name of Mary, Valley Stream (1964-1965); St. Martha, Uniondale (1965-1966); Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Park (1966-1970); Winston Publishing Company as a consultant, Minneapolis, Minnesota (1970-1978); Resurrection Parish, Rye, NY as Director of Religious Education (1978-1991); St. Augustine Parish, New City, as Director of Religious Education (1991-1993) and Sacred Heart Parish, Glendale, NY (1993-1996). After residing several years in Mary Louis Convent, Jamaica, she retired to Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel June 19-20, 2014 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery in Brentwood.

Sister Esther Mary DeRosa, CSJ

Sister Esther Mary DeRosa, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, died June 13, 2014 in the 66th year of her religious life. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Sister Camille Marie DeRosa in 2010.

She entered the Congregation from St. Thomas Aquinas parish in Flatlands, Brooklyn, in 1948. She earned a BA degree in Social Studies from St. Francis College, and an MA in Theology from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, Huntington. She was successful in obtaining grants in Contemporary Chemistry, Earth Science and Physics from Potsdam College, Gettysburg College and Florida State University respectively.

Her ministries included: Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn (1950-1954); St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach (1954-1958); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1958-1964); Our Lady of the Snows, North Floral Park (1964-1968); St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn (1968-1969); Our Lady of Victory, Floral Park (1969-1970); St. Mel, Flushing (1970-1972); St. Anthony of Padua, East Northport (1972-1992); Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona (1992-1994); Sisters of St. Joseph Business Office, Brentwood (1994-1995); and Maria Regina Residence (1995-2000).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, June 17-18, 2014 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Rose McNamee, BVM (Rose Angela)

Sister Rose McNamee, BVM, (Rose Angela) 87, died June 1, 2014, at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa.

In the diocese of Rockville Center, Sister Leslie taught at Our Lady of Loretto School in Hempstead, (1950–54). She taught elementary school in Bellerose; West Union and Sioux City, Iowa (where she was also principal); Wichita, Kan.; and Maywood and Chicago, Ill., where she also taught secondary school, served as assistant treasurer, and did clerical work.

She was born in Chicago on Dec. 14, 1926, to Charles J. and Loretta Hazel (Emond) McNamee. She entered the BVM congregation from Our Lady of Victory Parish, Chicago, on Sept. 8, 1947. She professed first vows on March 19, 1950, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother William. She is survived by a brother, Rev. Msgr. Charles McNamee, Rockford, Ill.; a sister Loretta McNamee, Crystal Lake, Ill.; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 66 years.

Burial was in the Mount Carmel cemetery, Dubuque.

Sister Rose Sheridan, CSJ

Sister Rose Sheridan, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, died May 23, 2014 in the 63rd year of her religious life. She dedicated much of her life to Social Justice. The NYS Catholic Conference honored her for Leadership in the Pursuit of Justice in 2001; when in the Office of Family Ministry in Rockville Centre she received the Pro-Vita Award as well. She co-authored the Manual for Justice and Peace and was Co-founder and Chair of the Suburban Housing, Development and Research in Bayshore.

She entered the Congregation from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Queens in 1951. She obtained her BA in Social Studies from St. John’s University in 1964 and an MA in the same field from Brooklyn College in 1971.

Before her long-term commitment to Social Justice she ministered in Queen of All Saints, Brooklyn (1953-1958); St. Teresa of Avila, South Ozone Park (1958-1963); Holy Family, Flushing (1963-1965); Our Lady of Good Counsel, Brooklyn (1965-1966)); St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn (1966-1968); St. Peter the Apostle Catechetics School, Islip Terrace (1968-1974). She ministered at Catholic Charities, Bridgehampton (1974-1975); Social Justice Coordinator for the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1975-1986); Social Justice Office-Diocese of Rockville Centre (1986); Catholic Charities –Case Manager for Housing, Medford (2001-2003); and Family Service League, Bayshore (2003).

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Rita Collins, SSND

Sister Rita Collins, formerly known as Sister Mary Conrad, who was a Catholic educator for 52 years, died on May 22. She was 86 years old and had been a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 63 years.

Jeannette Rita Collins was born in Watertown, Conn., on April 25, 1928, one of six children of Mary (Lampron) and Conrad S. Collins. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1946, she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1947. As a novice she was given the religious name Mary Conrad and professed her first vows as an SSND in 1950. She professed her final vows in 1956. Years later she resumed using her baptismal name.

Sister Rita spent the first year of her ministry in Philadelphia, where she taught 64 third-graders at St. Boniface (1948-1949). She then taught at St. Brigid in Westbury (1949-1958), before moving to Bridgeport, Conn., to teach at St. John Nepomucene (1958-1968). From 1968 to 1970 she served as a teacher and junior high administrator at St. Gregory the Great in Danbury, Conn., and then went on to teach at St. Lawrence in Sayville (1970-1973),

In 1973 Sister Rita returned to Connecticut, where she spent the remainder of her life. She taught at St. Lawrence in Huntington (1973-1979) and at St. John the Evangelist in Watertown (1979-2000), and from 2000 to 2007 she ministered in pastoral care at St. Mary in Norwalk. In 2007 she moved to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, where she retired to prayer and presence. Sister Rita moved to Lourdes Health Care Center, adjacent to Villa Notre Dame, in 2010.

Sister Rita earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1963 from Seton Hall University in New Jersey, and a master’s degree in elementary education, also from Seton Hall, in 1971.

A Mass of Christian burial for Sister Rita was celebrated May 28 in the chapel at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton. Burial followed at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Conn.

Sister Mary (Nicodema) Wolfe, BVM

Sister Mary Wolfe, BVM, 89, died April 28, 2014, at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa. In the diocese of Rockville Center, Sister Mary taught elementary school at St. Thomas Apostle in West Hempstead and Our Lady of Loretto in Hempstead. She also taught elementary school in Chicago, Grayslake and Maywood, Ill.; and Boone, Iowa. She was librarian in Chicago and Rock Island, Ill.; St. Louis; Memphis, Tenn.; and Phoenix. She served as volunteer in Rock Island.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 2, 1925, to Nicholas and Ruth (Brander) Wolfe. She entered the BVM congregation from St. Stanislaus Parish, Kansas City, on Feb. 2, 1944. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1946, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1951.

Sister M. Franceline Krug, IHM

Sister M. Franceline Krug, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Friday, April 25, 2014, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on April 4, 1918 in Ashville, Pennsylvania, and given the name Bernadine. She was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Matilda Douglass Krug. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1940, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1943, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1946.

Sister Franceline taught at St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay from 1947 to 1956. She also taught as schools in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.

From 2007 to 2012, Sister Franceline was in family ministry.

From 2012 until the time of her death, Sister Franceline was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in business education from Marywood College.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 30 at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.

Sister Bernadette Marie Zaytoun, IHM

Sister Bernadette Marie Zaytoun, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Ann Michael) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Friday, April 18, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton. She was 67 years old.

Born on April 21, 1946 in New Bern, NC, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Evelyn Sallasty Zaytoun. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 9, 1967 and made her temporary profession of vows on June 20, 1970 and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1976.

Sister Bernadette Marie served as a teacher at Our Lady of Grace Montessori School in Manhasset, from 1977 to 1979 and 1989 to 1990. She also taught in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

She also served as assistant dietician at IHM Generalate in Scranton, PA, from 1976 to 1977; director of food services at Marian Convent in Scranton from 1990 to 2006; director of food services at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton from 2006 to 2007; after school care aide at St. Paul Elementary School in New Bern, NC, from 2007 to 2008; family ministry in New Bern from 2007 to 2010; and director of the IHM Center in Scranton from 2011 to 2013.

From 2013 until the time of her death, Sister Bernadette Marie served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Sister Mary Dunleavy, CSJ

Sister Mary Dunleavy, formerly known as Sister Mary Alexius, died April 16, 2014 in the 57th year of her religious life. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, from Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Brooklyn. She obtained a BS in Education from Brentwood College; a master’s degree in Theology from Manhattan College and an MSW in Social Work from Fordham University. In 1996 she became certified in Addiction Counseling (CASAC).

Her teaching ministry began in St. Martin of Tours, Brooklyn from 1960-1961 followed by St. Teresa of Avila, South Ozone Park (1962-1967); and Bishop McDonnell HS, Brooklyn, (1967-1970). Her work in Social Services began in St. John’s Home, Rockaway Park, 1970-1984); Catholic Charities, Glendale (1984-1985); Sisters of St. Joseph as Vocation Director, Brentwood (1984-1989); Religious Consultation Center, Brooklyn/Bayside as Counselor (1985-1989); U.S. Catholic Conference Refugee Service, New York (1989-1992); Department of Corrections, Rikers Island, (1992); St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Staten Island, NY (1992-2007). Before retiring in 2008 she worked in Silverstein Center, Staten Island.

After a lengthy illness she passed away in April of 2014. Her wake took place in Stella Maris Convent, Far Rockaway followed by the Mass of Christian Burial on April 22 in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood. Her interment was in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister M. Michaeline Macedonio, IHM

Sister M. Michaeline Macedonio of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday, April 8, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on May 5, 1922, in Oyster Bay. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Veronica Guidecessa Macedonio. She entered the IHM Congregation on February 2, 1947 and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1949 and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1952.

Sister Michaeline served as a teacher at St. Mary High School in Manhasset, from 1970 to 1971; as well as at schools in Pennsylvania and Delaware. She also served as assistant dietician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Carbondale, Pa., and as an assistant professor, academic advisor and residence hall mentor at Marywood College in Scranton.

Sister Michaeline also volunteered her services with Friends of the Poor at Valley View Housing Project in Scranton. From 2006 until the time of her death, Sister Michaeline served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She is survived by a sister, Frances J. Malinowski of Cape Coral, Fla.; sister-in-law, Vera Macedonio of Oyster Bay; nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carmine and Joseph; and one sister, Josephine Davies.

The funeral will be Monday, April 14, at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Avenue in Scranton. Interment will follow Mass on Monday at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Father Diarmuid F. McGann

Father Diarmuid F. McGann, 72, died on Friday, April 4, 2014. Born and raised in County Cork, Ireland, Diarmuid came to the United States as a newly ordained priest at the age of 23. Father McGann served at several parishes within the Diocese of Rockville Centre, most recently as pastor at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point and, in his retirement, at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Westhampton Beach, where he also served his first assignment as associate pastor.

He also served at St. Martin of Tours, Bethpage; St. Paul the Apostle, Brookville; St. James, Seaford; St. Patrick, Bay Shore; St. Frances Cabrini, Coram; Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Bridgehampton, and St. Mary, East Islip.

Mainly educated in Ireland, Father D, as he was known, obtained several degrees from both St. Finbarr’s Farranferris College in Cork and St. Patrick’s College in Carlow and obtained a Masters in Divinity from Iona College. He was also a renowned and published author. As a young man, Father D played county level football and hurling in Cork, Ireland, winning a host of medals. This hurling talent led him to his talents in golf and he became widely known on Long Island as an avid and competitive player.

Bishop William Murphy celebrated the Funeral Mass on April 9th at Immaculate Conception. Burial followed in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.

Father McGann is survived by his two brothers; Sean and his wife Margaret O’Donnell, and Barry and his wife Valerie; his sister, Maire Gillane and her husband John, and many nieces and nephews, all of Ireland.

Sister James Patrice Veale, CSJ

Sister James Patrice Veale, 99 years of age and a Sister of St. Joseph for 79 years died March 26, 2014 in the Motherhouse in Brentwood. Her sister, Sister Miriam Dolores predeceased her in July of 2009.

Sister James Patrice entered the Congregation in 1935 from St. Sebastian parish, Queens. After earning a BA and an MA in Latin from St. John’s University she achieved State Certification from Queens College in Spanish. In collaboration with another Sister of St. Joseph, she co-authored a Latin workbook for Harcourt and Brace in 1985.

Her ministries included St. Agnes Seminary, Brooklyn (1937-1938); St. Anne,Brentwood (1938-1939); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1939-1943); St. John the Evangelist, Brooklyn (1943-1949); St. Joachim, Cedarhurst (1949-1952); Bishop McDonnell HS (1952-1960); St. Agnes Seminary HS (1960-1963); The Mary Louis Academ, Jamaica (1963-1993).

She later retired to Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood March 30-31, 2014. She was interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary Joel Acerno, CSJ

Sister Mary Joel Acerno, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died in Maria Regina Residence on March 21. She was in the 66th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1948 from the parish of St. Bartholomew, Queens. She earned a BA and an MS degree in Math from St. Joseph College and from St. John’s University respectively. She also earned an MS from Empire State College in Elementary Education K-6 /Math.

In addition to teaching she received several grants in Math and held the positions of President/Treasurer of the Elementary Math Council and President of the Association of Teachers of Math of NYC. In 1993 she received certification in Paralegal/Law from Queens College.

Her ministries included: St. Benedict Joseph Labre, Richmond Hill (1950-1959); St. Joseph College, Brooklyn (1959-1975); St. Clare, Rosedale as principal (1975-1978); Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill as principal (1978-1990); Holy Family, Flushing (1990-1996). She worked in law firms from (1996-2009) and was an adjunct professor at St. John’s University (1997-2008). She retired in 2009.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Holy Family Parish Mahoney Hall and then in Holy Family Church March 27-28. Her burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Reverend Msgr. Edward Donnelly

Msgr. Edward Donnelly, who served in parishes on Long Island for 50 years until his retirement in 2004, died March 11. He was 85.

Born in Brooklyn July 28, 1928, he was ordained to the priesthood at St. James Pro-Cathedral in Brooklyn on May 29, 1954. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Huntington, where he served from June 1954 until June 1960. He then served as associate pastor at Notre Dame in New Hyde Park (1960-69) and St. Thomas the Apostle, West Hempstead (1969-74) before being named temporary administrator at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport in August of 1974. He became pastor of St. Anthony of Padua in 1976, and served there for 14 years, during which time he was named a prelate of honor, with the title of Monsignor, by Pope John Paul II in 1985. From 1990 until his retirement in 2004, Msgr. Donnelly served as pastor of Holy Family, Hicksville.

Reflecting on the significant changes in the Church that impacted his priesthood – he became part of the new Diocese of Rockville Centre that was split off from the Brooklyn Diocese in 1958, and in the years following, “There was a lot of change with the Second Vatican Council” – he told TLIC in 2004 that he “adapted. A lot of things change, but the priesthood never really changes. The priest continues to serve God, the Church and the people.”

Bishop Murphy was the presider for Msgr. Donnelly’s funeral Mass March 17 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Valley Stream, where he had lived following his retirement. Burial followed at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Father Antonio Pascual

Bishop Murphy presided at a funeral Mass for Father Antonio Pascual on March 29 at St. Frances de Chantal Church in Wantagh. Father Pascual, 76, died on March 16.

Born in the Philippines, Father Pascual was ordained in Manila on December 17, 1960, and served as a parish priest there until 1975, when he came to the United States. After studying canon law at the Catholic University of America, he served briefly on the Richmond diocesan tribunal. He first served in the Diocese of Rockville Centre from 1977-79, as assistant pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead. After two years as assistant pastor at St. Philip Church in Falls Church, Virginia, he returned to Long Island and served at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Hempstead, 1981-82; St. Boniface in Elmont, 1982-89; St. Raymond’s, East Rockaway, 1989-2003; and St. Frances de Chantal from 2003 until his retirement in 2007.

Sister Joseph Amata Wittick, CSJ

Sister Joseph Amata Wittick, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died March 14. She was in the 65th year of her religious life.

In 1949, she entered the Congregation from our Lady of the Angelus parish, Queens. She earned a BA degree in English from St. Francis College followed by an MA in Religious Studies from Providence College.

Her ministries included: St. Michael, Brooklyn (1951-1956); St. Camillus (1956-1962); Academia Santa Maria, Ponce, Puerto Rico (1962-1966); St. Angela Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn, (1966-1970); Our Lady of Perpetual Help HS, Brooklyn (1970-1983); St. John of God, Central Islip (1983-1984); St. Thomas More parish, Breezy Point (1984-2008); and Stella Maris Convent as volunteer (2008-2013).

Her wake was held in St. Camillus Convent, Rockaway , March 18th followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Breezy Point, March 19th. Her interment took place in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Grace Catherine Smith, CSJ

Sister Grace Catherine Smith, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died March 12 in the 79th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1935 from the parish of St. Vincent Ferrer, Brooklyn. She earned a BA degree in English from St. John’s University and an MA in Art/English from Catholic University. She was an accomplished artist on various levels.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona (1937-1941); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood (1941-1967); Bishop McDonnell HS, Brooklyn (1967-1971); St. Brendan HS, Brooklyn (1971-1974); and Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Beach (1987-1990).

Her Mass of Christian burial was held in Maria Regina Chapel, March 17. The Mass included some of her own musical selections. She was later interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Gertrude Hayward, CSJ

Sister Gertrude Hayward, formerly Sister Maria Petrae, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died March 7 in the 58th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1956 from St. Rose of Lima parish, Massapequa. She earned a BS in Elementary Education from Brentwood College and an MS in Education from Queens College.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City (1959-1966); St. Martin of Tours, Brooklyn (1966-1969); Mary’s Nativity, Flushing (1969-1978); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn, as Financial Secretary (1978); St. Robert Bellarmine, Bayside (1979); St. Christopher, Baldwin (1979-1981); Our Lady of Snows, North Floral Park (1981-1986); Sacred Heart, North Merrick (1986-1989); St. Joachim, Cedarhurst (1989-1990); Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brentwood, as administrative assistant (1990-2011). She retired in 2011.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, March 9-10, 2014. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Barbara Monaghan, CSJ

Sister Barbara Monaghan, formerly Sister Barbara Francis, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died March 1 in the 74th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940 from St. Nicholas of Tolentine parish, Queens. She obtained a BA degree in English and an MS in Math from St. John’s University. In 1981 she received certification in Spiritual Direction bringing her to such centers as Blue Point/Brentwood, Long Island; Wernersville, Pennsylvania;Shrewsbury/Gloucester, Massachusetts and Mercy Center, Connecticut giving retreats etc.

Most of her ministerial assignments were in the Brooklyn Diocese beginning with Queen of All Saints (1942-1943); Holy Cross (1943-1946); St. Cecilia (1946); Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood (1946-1947); Visitation, Red Hook (1947-1950); St. Patrick’s, Long Island City (1950-1958); Fontbonne Hall Academy HS (1958-1963); Our Lady of Perpetual Help HS (1963-1968); St. Agnes Seminary HS (1968-1972); Stella Maris HS (1972-1981); Spiritual Life Center, New Hyde Park (1981-1984); The Mary Louis Academy HS (1984-1986); Bethel House of Prayer, Brentwood as Spiritual Director (1986-1987); Maria Regina Residence as Assistant Superior (1987-1999). From (1999-2005) she was in residence at St. Joseph Renewal Center, Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel from March 5-6, 2014 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister of Mercy Kieran Hartigan, RSM

Sister of Mercy Kieran Hartigan, former superintendant of schools for the diocese, died February 26.

For over 50 years, Sister Kieran was involved in the ministry of education. She served as a teacher and principal at St. Pius X, Uniondale, and Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Syosett, (from which she graduated in 1950). She was the associate superintendent of schools from 1980-1990 and the first woman superintendent of schools in the diocese from 1990-93. She was also a dean at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception and a professor at St. Joseph’s College.

She is survived by her sister, Sister Margaret Ann, RSM. A wake was held at Our Lady of Mercy Academy and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated there on March 1, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Sister Ann Dyer, CSJ

Sister Ann Dyer, formerly known as Sister Catherine Elizabeth, died February 13 in the 74th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation from Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, Brooklyn. She earned her BA in English from Manhattan College and her MA in French from Rivier College. Her ministries included : Transfiguration, Brooklyn (1942—1946); St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor (1946-1950); St. Anthony, Brooklyn (1950-1953); Queen of All Saints, Brooklyn (1953-1955); Holy Family, Flushing (1955-1960); St. Martha, Uniondale (1960-1962); The Mary Louis Academy HS, Jamaica (1962-1969); Fontbonne Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn, (1969-1970); Bishop McDonnell HS, Brooklyn (1970-1973) St. Thomas Aquinas, Brooklyn as Principal (1973-1979); St. Angela Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn (1979-1980); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1980-1981); St. Agnes Seminary, Brooklyn (1981-1984); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood (1984-1987); Sacred Heart, North Merrick (1987-1990); St. Anne, Brentwood as secretary of the Religious Ed Office (1990-1991);; Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood (1991-1994); Brentwood Education Center, Brentwood (1994-1995); Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead (1995-1997). She retired to St. Joseph Convent in 2006.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, February 16-17. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Joseph Lucille Lips, OP

Sister Joseph Lucille Lips, 82, died February 8. She had devoted 63 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville.

Born in Flushing, Marie was the daughter of Anton and Mae Lips. She received the habit on August 4, 1952, with her religious name Sister Joseph Lucille. One year later, August 7, 1953, she pronounced her vows.

As a teacher Sister Joseph Lucille served at Incarnation, Queens Village (1953-1956); Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst (1956-1958); St. Leonard, Brooklyn (1958-1965); St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station (1965-1968.)

From 1968 to 2007 she ministered to the people of St. Luke Parish, Whitestone in the school and then in parish outreach. She retired to St. Mel Convent in 2007 and later to Carlin Hall because of poor health.

Sister Joseph is survived by Geraldine and Peter Korsch, her sister and brother-in-law, and Brother Anton Joseph Lips, CFC, her brother, as well as nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel in Amityville on February 12. Interment followed in the Sisters’ Cemetery.

Sister Mary Richard DiGiacomo, CSJ

Sister Mary Richard DiGiacomo , a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died February 3, in the 75th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1940 from Holy Cross parish, Brooklyn. She obtained a BS and an MS in Music Education from Nazareth College and Duquesne University respectively. Her ministries included: St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1942-1945); St. Philip Neri, Northport (1945-1950); Academy of St. Joseph HS, Brentwood (1950-1958); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1958-1961); Bishop Kearney HS, Brooklyn (1961-1973); St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh as clerical assistant (1973-1978); St. Stanislaus Kostka, Maspeth (1976-1986); and back to Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1986-1992). She was later retired to Maria Regina from 2007 to 2014.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood February 6-7, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Patrick Maureen Diamond, CSJ

Sister Patrick Maureen Diamond, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died February 2, in the 72nd year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1942 from the parish of St. Joseph, Pacific Street, Brooklyn. Her ministries included: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn (1944-1950); Our Lady of Lourdes, Brooklyn (1950-1956); St. Christopher, Baldwin (1956-1957); Mary, Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn (1957-1959); St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1959-1968); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1968-1971); St. Mel, Flushing (1971-1974); Holy Cross, Brooklyn (1974-1976); Immaculate Heart of Mary, Brooklyn (1976-1984).

She retired to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood (1984-2009) and later to Maria Regina Residence. Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel February 25-26. She then was interred in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Mary de Lourdes O’Brien, CSJ

Sister Mary de Lourdes O’Brien, (formerly Sister Raymond Augustine) a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died in St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood, January 15, in the 80th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1934 from the parish of Nativity of the Blessed Lord, Brooklyn. She obtained a BA from St. Joseph College, Brooklyn followed by a BS from Pratt Institute-Library School, in Library Science and an MS from Columbia University.

Her ministries included: St. Angela Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn, 1936-1938; St. Joseph College, Brooklyn, 1938-1960; St. Joseph Commercial HS, Brooklyn 1960-1968; Brentwood College, Brentwood 1968-1970; Fontbonne Hall Academy HS, Brooklyn 1970-1972; St. John’s University, Staten Island 1972-1976; Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Park 1976-1989; and Opening Word Program, Brentwood in 1997 followed by retirement.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, January 17-18 followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Patricia Lawless, CSJ

Sister Patricia Lawless, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died in Maria Regina Residence January 10 in the 57th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation in 1957 from St. Ephrem parish, Brooklyn. She earned a BS degree in Education from Brentwood College followed by two Master of Science degrees from Syracuse University and Long Island University respectively.

Her ministries included: Our Lady of Victory, Brooklyn, 1960-1961; St. Philip Neri, Northport, 1962-1964; St. Ambrose, Brooklyn, 1964-1966; St. Agnes Seminary, Brooklyn, 1966-1967; St. Stanislas Kostka, Brooklyn, 1967-1968; Most Precious Blood, Long Island City, 1968-1974; St. Angela Hall Academy, Brooklyn, 1974-1980; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn, 1980-1987; St. Ephrem, Brooklyn, 1987-1999; Fontbonne Hall, Brooklyn, 1999-2011 as Guidance Counselor. She retired in 2011.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, January 12-13, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Mary Catherine Leclair, CSJ

Sister Mary Catherine Leclair, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood, died in Maria Regina Residence on January 11 in the 67th year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1947 from the parish of Our Lady of Angels, Brooklyn. She earned a BBA degree in Business from St. John’s University,and an MS in Business from Hunter College.

Her ministries included Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill, 1949-1954; St. Ann, Flushing, 1954-1958; St. Patrick, Long Island City, 1958-1959; St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor, 1959-1961; Immaculate Conception, Jamaica 1961-1962; St. Joseph Commercial HS, Brooklyn, 1962-1968, 1974-1975; Visitation, Brooklyn 1968-1974; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn 1975-1979; Fontbonne Hall Academy, Brooklyn, 1979-1999 and Mary’s Nativity, Flushing, as a Pastoral Care visitor in 1999.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood followed by her interment there in Calvary Cemetery.

Sister Consuela Fox, RSM

Sister Consuela Fox, RSM, 87, a member of the Mid-Atlantic Community of the Sisters of Mercy, died January 9 at Mercy Center in Dallas, PA. Sister Connie taught French for almost 40 years at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville. Beside loving anything French she was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed playing the organ and piano.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated January 15 at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, Whitestone, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery, Middle Village.

Sister Marguerite Keenan, SC

Sister Marguerite Keenan, formerly Sister James Bernard, died on January 15, at Parkstone Enhanced Care, Halifax, Nova Scotia at the age of 95. A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 76 years, she served at Seton Hall High School, Patchogue, from 1945-1948 as a grade 9 teacher.

When Sister Marguerite entered the congregation she already had attained a BA, then went on to earn a BLS from Mount Saint Vincent and later a MLS from the University of Toronto. In 1989, she earned a MTS from the Atlantic School of Theology in Halifax, NS.

Sister Marguerite Keenan also ministered in Riverton, New Jersey and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Sister Marguerite retired to Mount Saint Vincent Motherhouse, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada in 2002.

She is survived by her nephew Kenneth (Maureen) Morriscey and James (Elaine) Morriscey; her nieces Christina Lavoie, Michele Walsh, Margo (Paul) Shoulderice, Paula (Bill) Smith and Maureen (Tom) Doane; and by several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Her wake was at Caritas Residence, Halifax, N.S. on Monday, January 19. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated the following day in Immaculate Conception Chapel of Caritas Residence. Burial was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lower Sackville, N.S.

Reverend Henry I. Benack, 88

Father Henry I. Benack, former associate pastor at St. Patrick Church, Glen Cove, where he has resided since his retirement in 1998, died on January 14. He was 88.

Born June 6, 1925 in New York City, Father Benack studied at Immaculate Conception Seminary, Huntington, and was ordained at St. James Pro-Cathedral, Brooklyn June 9, 1951.

He served at the Church of St. Pancras, Glendale (1951-54); Church of the Holy Ghost, (Holy Spirit) New Hyde Park (1954-56); on the faculty of Molloy College (1956-63); Church of St. Joseph, Babylon (1963-66); Church of St. Martin of Tours, Bethpage (1966-67); Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt (1967-75); Church of St. Mary of the Isle, Long Beach (1975-80); Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Massapequa Park (1980-82); Church of St. Dominic, Oyster Bay (1982-83); Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Wyandanch (1983-85); Church of St. Patrick, Glen Cove, Associate Pastor (1985-1998); while also serving as a chaplain at Nassau County Medical Center and Community Hospital, Glen Cove.

A funeral Mass was celebrated on January 18 at the Church of St. Patrick. Bishop William Murphy presided. Msgr. John McCann was the homilist.

Sister Barbara Anne Mullen, O.P.

Sister Barbara Anne Mullen, formerly known as Sister Gilbert Marie, died on Thursday, January 16. She was 76 years old and had dedicated 58 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Barbara was born on October 24, 1937, daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Mullen. Their home parish was Holy Cross, Brooklyn. After attending Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Barbara entered the Congregation on September 10, 1955. She received the habit on August 6, 1956 with the religious name Sister Gilbert Marie. One year later, August 8, 1957, Sister pronounced her religious vows.

Sister’s first assignment was at St. Pancras School, 1957-1966, followed by eight years as an eighth grade teacher at St. Francis de Chantel. She ministered as the librarian at Cathedral Prep Seminary in Booklyn (1974-1982) using her Master’s degree in Library Science from Pratt Institute. She went on to get a certificate in Pastoral Counseling and worked in the Religious Consultation Center with Father Jim Sullivan in 1982. Her last ministry was as pastoral associate at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Brooklyn (1983-2011), until her retirement. Poor health necessitated a move to Carlin Hall, Amityville, in 2012.

Survivors include her sister Patricia Mullen Peters, her brother and sister-in-law Jim and Ellie Mullen, her sister-in-law Sylvia, along with an extended family of loving nieces and nephews, and her devoted friend Olga.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel in Amityville on January 21 with interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery there.

Sister Patricia Woll, IHM

Sister Patricia Woll, (formerly known as Sister M. Aniceta) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Saturday, December 28, 2013, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on November 26, 1931, in Danville, PA. She was the daughter of the late William and Theresa Kremer Woll. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1950, and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1953, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1956.

Sister Patricia served as a teacher at schools in Pennsylvania and Maryland as well as in New York at St. Ephrem Elementary School in Brooklyn, from 1968 to 1971 and 1984 to 1994; and St. Peter of Alcantra Elementary School in Port Washington, from 1995 to 1996.

She also served as assistant to the director of the IHM Art Studio in Scranton, PA, from 1996 to 1999. Sister Patricia was an artist and created art for IHM Congregation publications as well as arts and crafts for the IHM Heartworks Boutique at Our Lady of Peace Residence. Sister was an instructor at the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, PA, from 2001 to 2011.

From 2011 until the time of her death, Sister Patricia served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Sister Ruth Phillips, SSND

Sister Ruth Phillips, who taught in Catholic schools in five different states over nearly 40 years, died on Dec. 28 at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Conn. She was 82 years old and had been a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 55 years.

Ruth Phillips was born on May 14, 1931, in Medford, Mass., the first of three children of Ruth M. [Flynn] and Clarke Phillips. She attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and Girls Catholic High School, both in Malden, Mass. After graduation she attended Malden Business School and was employed at Vogue Dolls Inc. for five years before entering the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1955. As a novice she was given the name Mary Ruth. She professed her first vows as an SSND in 1957 and her final vows in 1963.

Sister Ruth’s New York teaching assignments include St. Matthias in Brooklyn (1965-70) and St. Patrick in Glen Cove, (1970-79). Sister Ruth retired from teaching in 2000 and moved to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, Conn. In 2006 she moved to Lourdes Health Care Center.

Sister Ruth is a 1965 graduate of what is today Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Sister Mary Ann Tirelli, O.P.

Dominican Sister Mary Ann Tirelli, formerly Sister Margaret Louis, died December 12. She was 77 and had devoted 58 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Mary Ann became acquainted with the Dominican Sisters at All Saints High School, Brooklyn. She entered the congregation in 1955 and pronounced her religious vows in 1957

Sister’s first assignment was St. Aloysius School, Brooklyn, where she taught until 1968. From 1968-1998, Sister Mary Ann taught business subjects at Dominican Commercial High School, Jamaica. When the school closed, she continued to reside at Bethany Convent and ministered at Cathedral Preparatory Seminary in Elmhurst from 1998-2007.

Because of health issues, Sister Mary Ann moved to Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, Carlin Hall, in 2007. She kept her bright and cheery greeting as a member of the CenterLight program. She is survived by her brother Louis Tirelli and his wife Louise, and her sister Margaret Ryskiewicz and her husband Philip as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel in Amityville on Wednesday, December 18, 2013 at 10:30am. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery will follow.

Sister M. Salvator Cramer, IHM

Sister M. Salvator Cramer of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Wednesday, December 11, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on September 15, 1932, in Brooklyn and given the name Mary Jane. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Lillian Kammerer Cramer. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 7, 1950, and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1953, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1956.

Sister Salvator served as a teacher at schools in Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as locally at St. Mary High School in Manhasset, (1967 to 1981); Maria Regina Diocesan High School, Uniondale, (1981 to 1983); Cathedral High School in Manhattan(1983 to 1993).

She also served as a pastoral minister at St. Ambrose Parish in Bridgeport, CT, and was on the support staff of the Marian Convent in Scranton, PA.

From 1996 until the time of her death, Sister Salvator was a prayer minister at the Marian Convent and at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Avenue in Scranton. Friends may call at Our Lady of Peace Residence on Monday, December 16, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Tuesday at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Cecilia Diane Aymong, OP



Sister Cecilia Diane Aymong, a Sister of St. Dominic for 81 years died November 30. She was 101.

Rosalie Claire was born in Brooklyn on August 27, 1912, daughter of Nestor and Evangeline Aymong. She entered the order from St. Barnabas Parish, Bellmore, on January 31, 1932.

Sister Cecilia Dian taught at St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst (1933-1956); St. Luke, Whitestone (1956-1969); Presentation, Jamaica (1969-1982). From 1982-1995, she acted as a substitute teacher at her new assignment in St. Ignatius Martyr, Long Beach. She retired in 1995 and remained at St. Ignatius Convent until 2003. Poor health then necessitated a move to Carlin Hall in Amityville



Sister is survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on December 4, in St. Albert’s Chapel in Amityville.



Sister Catherine Immaculate Roach, CSJ

Sister Catherine Immaculate Roach, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died November 29th in the 73rd year of her religious life.

She entered the Congregation in 1941 from the parish of Our Lady of Sorrows, Queens. She earned a BA degree in English from St. John’s University followed by an MA in Speech from Columbia University. Her ministries included Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill (1942-1945); St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1945-1946); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1946-1948); St. Benedict Joseph Labre, Richmond Hill (1948-1951); Holy Cross, Brooklyn; (1951-1952); Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1952-1953); St. Francis of Assisi, Brooklyn (1953-1960); Bishop McDonnell HS, Brooklyn (1960-1961); St. Agnes Seminary HS, Brooklyn (1961-1968).

In the diocese of Rockville Centre Sister Catherine Immaculate served as principal at St. Martha, Uniondale, (1968-1978); as public relations director of the diocese (1978-1982); and at Sacred Heart Academy HS, Hempstead where she remained until her death.

Her wake was in Sacred Heart Chapel, Hempstead, December 2, 2013 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood. She was then interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister M. Jeanne Gallagher, IHM

Sister M. Jeanne Gallagher, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on November 16 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 87 years old.

Born in September, 1926, in Scranton, and given the name Ann Marie, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Maloney Gallagher. She entered the IHM Congregation on July 2, 1943, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1946, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1949.

Sister Jeanne served as a teacher and a principal in schools in several states including locally at St. Ephrem Elementary School in Brooklyn, (1946 -51) and at St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School in Port Washington, (1974 – 1977).

From 2008 until the time of her death, Sister Jeanne served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John, Sr., and is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary, from Westville, NJ; and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass and burial were held November 20 in Scranton.

Sister Edna McKeever, C.S.J.

Sister Edna McKeever, formerly Sister Paul Edna, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, L.I., for 63 years, died Nov. 5.

She entered the congregation from Queen of All Saints parish, Fort Greene, on Sept. 6, 1951.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in French from St. Joseph College; a master’s degree in French from Brooklyn College and was certified in French at Catholic University in Angers, France. Later, she obtained certification in archival studies from the Modern Archives Institute, Washington, in 1992, and Long Island University-Palmer School, Brookville, L.I., 1995.

Her early years in ministry were spent teaching elementary school at Holy Cross, Flatbush, 1953-95; St. Brendan, Midwood, 1953-55; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Inwood, 1959-62; St. Francis of Assisi, Crown Heights, 1963-66; and St. Athanasius, Bensonhurst, 1966-67.

On the high school level, she taught French at St. Brendan Diocesan H.S., Midwood, 1967-71; St. Angela Hall Academy H.S., Clinton Hill, 1972-74; Holy Cross H.S., Flushing, 1978-83; and Sacred Heart Academy H.S., Hempstead, L.I., 1983-91.

In the early 1970s, she began doing research in the Maryknoll Cloister, Ossining, N.Y., and then volunteered as an archivist in LePuy, France, where the Josephite Congregation was founded. She was later asked by the Global Council of the Sisters of St. Joseph to professionalize the LePuy archives. Her knowledge about the Congregation’s history led her to conduct retreats centering around its history and charism.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, Nov. 8. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Maria Stapleton, C.S.J.

Sister Maria Stapleton, formerly Sister Maria Frederick, a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, for 77 years, died Nov. 7.

She entered the Congregation from Mary’s Nativity parish, Flushing, on Feb. 2, 1936.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in English from St. John’s University, Jamaica. She later obtained a master’s degree in secondary education from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.

She taught at Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona, 1938-47; Bishop McDonnell H.S., Crown Heights, 1947-49; Fontbonne Hall Academy, Bay Ridge, 1949-52; and Academy of St. Joseph H.S., Brentwood, 1952-64.

She was the principal of St. Angela Hall Academy H.S., Clinton Hill, 1964-70, and Fontbonne Hall Academy, 1970-76. She served as directress at Academy of St. Joseph H.S., 1976-89, and as an adjunct professor in the Education Department at St. Joseph College, Patchogue.

She was also a member of the board of trustees of St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn and Patchogue, 1968-89, and a member emeritus, 1989.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood, Nov. 11. Interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister M. St. Monica Costello, IHM

Sister M. St. Monica Costello, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday, November 5, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on February 11, 1938, in Brooklyn, and given the name Margaret. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Connelly Costello. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 7, 1956, and made her temporary profession of vows on March 12, 1959, and her final profession of vows on March 12, 1964.

Sister St. Monica taught locally at St. Peter of Alcantara Elementary School in Port Washington (1969-1970), and served as principal at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Manhasset, NY, from 1988 to 1997.

Sister St. Monica was the director of the IHM Educational Enrichment Institute at the IHM Center in Scranton, PA, from 2000 until the time of her death.

She received a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science degree in religious education both from Marywood University.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William, and is survived by a brother, Reverend Andrew, CSsR, of Annapolis, MD; and a sister, Mary Doody of Doylestown, PA; nieces and a nephew; grandnieces and grandnephews; and a dear friend, Sandy.

The funeral was Monday, November 11 at IHM Center, Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Margaret Clarke, IHM



Sister Margaret Clarke, IHM, (formerly known as Sister M. Emelia) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on October 31 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Sister Margaret served as a teacher from 1942 until 2008 at school including locally at St. Dominic Elementary School in Oyster Bay (1949 to 1952) and at St. Raymond’s Elementary School in East Rockaway, (1986 to 2008) where she also served as librarian.

From 2008 until the time of her death, Sister Margaret was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on April 29, 1921, in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late William and Honor Duffy Clarke. She entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1939, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1942, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1945.She received a bachelor of arts degree in education and a master of science degree in library science from Marywood College.

She is survived by a brother, Reverend Peter, and a sister, Anne, both of North Augusta, SC; and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, William V.

The funeral was held November 4 at Our Lady of Peace Residence, in Scranton, followed by burial at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA. .

Sister Mary Alicia Lanni, OP

Dominican Sister Mary Alicia Lanni died October 22. Sister was 92 years of age and had dedicated 72 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Mary Alicia ministered in both the Dioceses of Brooklyn and Rockville Centre. Her ministries included Catholic Eeducation, membership in several Houses of Prayer, Pastoral Care and Religious Education. Locally she served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Lindenhurst, (1942-1952); St. Francis of Assisi School, Long Island City (1952-1957); Our Lady of Solace School, Brooklyn, (1957-1965), Corpus Christi, Woodside, (1965-1969); Sacred Heart, Cambria Heights, (1969-1971).

Sister served as a nurse’s aide in the Infirmary of Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse in Amityville for the year 1974-1975. She then moved to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Lindenhurst (1975-1979) where she brought together the widows and widowers of the parish. They formed a group called the Alician Guild in honor of its founder Sister Alicia. Sister also began a summer bible school for pre-school children. From 1979 to 1981 she was part of the prayer ministry at Magnificat House in Manhasset. She taught Religious Education teacher from 1981-1983 at St. Martin Parish, Amityville.

Sister was part of the pastoral service team at Consolation Nursing Home from 1985-1990 until she had to retire due to poor health. She continued to serve in the Development Office at the Motherhouse in Amityville.

Sister Alicia was born Anna Lanni on Nov. 11, 1920, daughter of Pasquale and Angelina. She entered the convent on February 2, 1941, the first religious to come from St. Kilian’s Parish, Farmingdale. Sister Alicia is survived by her sister Mildred Corwin of Farmingdale, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on October 25 in St. Albert Chapel.

Sister Mary Schramm, OSU

Ursuline Sister of Tildonk Sister Mary Schramm died suddenly on Thursday, September 19 in Bayport.

Sister was born in Richmond Hill, Queens, on February 9, 1940. Sister Mary is the daughter of the late Louis Joseph Schramm and Marie Rita McGrath. Mary entered the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk in Blue Point on September 8, 1958 and professed her final vows in 1964.

She taught in primary parochial schools in Ozone Park, Queens, and Seaford, as well as in Stamford and Meriden, Connecticut. Sister Mary was also an instructor in the Alternate High School affiliated with Rossbrook House in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for three years. In addition to her teaching, she served as co-coordinator of PRONTO of L.I. in Bay Shore for three years while living in the Angela Merici Inn.

Following her teaching career, Sister Mary gave service to the community at St. Ursula Center at Blue Point where she resided. She created “sacred space” and brought beauty to the gardens. She engaged many volunteers, especially from the local scouting community, in her beautification of the grounds.

Sister Mary will be deeply missed by her family, her Ursuline Sisters and Associates, and the many friends she made over the years. She is survived by her brothers, Jack of Leesburg, FL, James of White River Junction, VT, and Stephen of Rockville Centre and her sisters, Virginia of Manchester, NH, Jane of Halcott, NY, Angela of Manhattan and Marian of Suffern, NY and, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Memorial Services will be at the St. Ursula Center Chapel in Blue Point on Friday, September 27 from 4-7. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 10:30 at St. Ursula Center followed by interment at the Ursuline Cemetery in Blue Point.

Memorial contributions in her memory benefiting the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund may be sent to: Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk, 81-15 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY, 11432-1308

Father Richard Francis Futie

Father Richard Francis Futie, age 58, pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Stamford, Conn., died on August 25th while on vacation in Mexico.

A Connecticut native, he graduated from from St. Mary High School in Stamford and began a lifelong pursuit in the world of theology. He would continue on to receive his Associate of Arts degree from St. Thomas Seminary, a bachelor’s degree of history from the Cathedral College of the Immaculate Conception Seminary, and ultimately be ordained June 26, 1982 at St. Augustine Cathedral in Bridgeport. Father Futie went on to study at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, and earned his theological degree from the Pontifical Gregorian University. He would later return to Rome to receive doctoral studies in canon law.

After many years devoted towards his studies, Father Futie served as vicar for three parishes and in 1995 was named pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Stamford. He would serve there for 12 years before being named pastor of Sacred Heart Church in 2007.

He is survived by his parents Benjamin and Marguerite, siblings Tracy and Lawrence, nephews Zachary and Jake, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sister Marianella Amerson, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Marianella Amerson, whose 68 yers in religious life were devoted to the care and service of other Sisters, died August 31. She was 87.

Born in Brooklyn July 11, 1926, Doris Amerson entered religious life on September 8, 1945. One year later on August 4, 1946, she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Marianella. On August 7, 1947, she pronounced her religious vows.

She cared for other Sisters as cook and domestic in the following convents: St. Agnes, Rockville Centre, 1947-48; St. Martin of Tours, Amityville, 1948-54; American Martyrs, Bayside,1954-56; St. Frances de Chantal, Brooklyn,1956-58; St. Joseph, Sullivan County, 1958-61; Incarnation, Queens Village,1961-63; Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, Huntington, 1963-68; St. Hugh of Lincoln, South Huntington, 1968-70; St. Rose of Lima, Massapequa, 1970-71. In 1971, Sister assumed the position of driver at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, Amityville.

A Sister of the Order of Preachers – the Dominicans — Sister Marianella’s religious family includes preachers of the word like St. Dominic and St. Catherine; but it also includes St. Rose of Lima and Blessed Margaret of Castello, whose lives were spent in prayer and day-to-day chores. Like them, Sister Marianella preached by her actions, devoting countless hours cooking, cleaning, and shopping for the Sisters. Some remember the care she took to make the salads pleasing to the eye. For visiting Sunday there would be cupcakes set out for three o’clock lunch for the families. Many remember her sweet disposition. She was like a “steady ender.”

Many times as chauffeur at the motherhouse she was called upon to take a Sister to Sloan-Kettering in the New York City for treatments. Her gentleness was of great help in those cases.

Sister Marianella is survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel on Wednesday, September 4. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Helen Brennan, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Helen Brennan, an educator in schools in the Brooklyn Diocese for 40 years, died August 21. She was 81, and had devoted 61 years to religious life.

Born September 24, 1931, Helen became acquainted with the Dominican Sisters at Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Brooklyn. On September 6, 1952 she entered the Congregation. On August 4, 1953, she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Maureen Thomas. One year later, on August 7, 1954, she pronounced her religious vows.

Her ministry began at St. Francis of Assisi, Long Island City, where she taught elementary school from 1954-61. She was then assigned to Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica as a teacher of business subjects from 1961-68. She lived at St. Nicholas Convent, Brooklyn, from 1968-1987, wearing different hats: principal of St. Nicholas Elementary School from 1968-73; chairperson of the business department of St. Nicholas High School from 1973-77; and chairperson of the business department at Dominican Commercial from 1977-87.

Sister Helen moved to St. Sebastian Convent, Woodside, in 1987 and became assistant principal at Dominican Commercial from 1987-93. She then served as administrative assistant with the Sisters of Mercy, Brooklyn, from 1993-2001, before becoming part of the Office of Financial Services until 2004 when, because of poor health, she retired and lived at St. Gregory Convent until 2011. Even in retirement, she gave of herself, volunteering at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island and Catholic Charities Richard Reder Apartments, acting as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion in St. Gregory Parish, and giving English lessons weekly in the convent.

Sister Helen is survived by her brother, Jim Brennan, of East Atlantic Beach, and her sisters Mary Baxter of Merrick and Margaret Kane of Shirley, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, August 24. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Anne Johnston, RSM

Sister of Mercy Anne Johnston (formerly Sister Mary Rosarita), who served as an educator at various Long Island schools and parishes and later ministered to the sick and people in need, died August 14 at Maria Regina Residence in Brentwood. She was 95.

A parishioner at Holy Rosary Church, Bedford-Stuyvesant, she entered the Sisters of Mercy on February 2, 1936, having graduated from Holy Rosary Elementary and Mercy Juniorate High School.

She began her long teaching career in Brooklyn at St. Gregory School, Crown Heights (1938-39), St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands (1939-40, 1946-48), St. Therese of Lisieux (1942-46), St. Brigid (1948-53), and Catherine McAuley High School (1953-59, 1966-72).

She served the Rockville Centre Diocese as a teacher in St. Patrick’s School, Bay Shore (1940-42), Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Syosset (1959-61), Mercy High School, Riverhead (1961-66), and as director of religious education at St. Patrick’s Parish, Smithtown (1976-77), St. Margaret of Scotland, Selden (1977-81), and St. Francis DeSales, Patchogue (1981-84, 1985-89)

In 1989, Sister Anne became director of the Mercy Soup Kitchen in Wyandanch, where she served until 2002. For the next two years, she volunteered at Central General Hospital in Plainview, after which she retired to the Convent of Mercy in Brooklyn. Following the closing of the convent in Brooklyn, she moved to the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Whitestone, where she remained an avid reader and advocate for social justice and for the poor. Failing health caused her to spend her remaining days in the tender care of the staff at Maria Regina Residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Whitestone on August 19. Burial was in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.

She is survived by her brother, Arthur Johnston, and loving nieces and nephews.

Sister Maureen T. Cook, OP

Amityville Dominican Sister Maureen Cook, whose 64 years of religious life brought her to Long Island as a teacher at St. Boniface in Elmont, and later as a counselor/therapist at St. Ursula Center, Blue Point and teacher of a course in Counselor Wellness at Molloy College, Rockville Centre, passed away August 12. She would have been 83 on August 18.

Born in 1930, she entered the Congregation from St. Thomas Apostle Parish in Woodhaven on September 7, 1948. On August 4, 1949 she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Paschal Marie. One year later, August 5, 1950, she pronounced her vows.

In addition to St. Boniface, she taught elementary school children in St. Pancras School, Glendale; Sacred Heart in East Glendale; and St. Patrick, Brooklyn. In 1969, she moved to the secondary level and taught in the business department of Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica until 1980.

Sister Maureen was extremely generous in sharing on tape her journey in recovery from addiction. She relates that in 1981 she entered a place of rehabilitation and describes things that she had to learn the hard way and through a lot of pain,” because that’s what God wanted of me at that point in my life.” Upon her return Sister worked at Mary Immaculate Hospital and at the same time graduated from a program at South Oaks Hospital in 1986. She was invited to do a prolonged internship as a counselor. Eventually she made a contact with people who were starting a new type of program in Woodbury, Central Recovery Systems. She took pieces from her own recovery program and pieces of the program learned at South Oaks and developed a very comprehensive six-week program.

Sister’s experiences as counselor/therapist took her to St. Ursula Center, to Interline JFK, Jamaica, and to certification in Holotropic Breathwork and Integrated Breathwork. She was also certified in Transpersonal Psychology and Psychospiritual Integration. In 1998 she was involved in retreats and workshops and also taught the course at Molloy. She continued to work with clients in her private practice. In 2011 Sister retired and lived in the motherhouse. Her health later necessitated added care in a skilled facility.

Sister Maureen is survived by her brother John and his wife Carol along with their children, Deborah, Michael, Cathy, Judy and Carolyn, as well as 15 grandnieces and grandnephews. Her funeral Mass was celebrated August 19, and interment followed in the Sisters Cemetery.

Sister Beatrice Patricia Murphy, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Beatrice Murphy, whose 54 years of religious life included 30 years as a Catholic school teacher and administrator in the Diocese of Brooklyn, died August 8. She was 86.

Born October 19, 1926, she entered the Congregation from St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish in Brooklyn on November 6, 1958. On August 5, 1959 she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Mary Gilchrist. One year later, on August 6, 1960, she pronounced her religious vows.

Using her degrees in elementary education, she taught in St. Pancras, Glendale, from 1960-1964; Most Holy Trinity, Brooklyn, 1964-1971 and Sacred Heart, East Glendale, 1971-1974. She then served as assistant principal at Incarnation School, Queens Village, from 1974-1978 and then principal there from 1978-1990.

After a sabbatical in Burlingame, California, Sister accepted a position as pastoral minister in St. Margaret Parish, Middle Village from 1991-2002. Poor health forced her to retire in 2002. From 1971 until her death, she had resided at Sacred Heart Convent, East Glendale.

Sister Beatrice is survived by Ann, Joe and Jim Murphy and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert chapel on August 10. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Renee Canitrot, OP

Amityville Dominican Sister Renee Canitrot, who taught at a number of Catholic schools on Long Island, died August 6. She was 86 years and had served as an Amityville Dominican for 66 years.

Born December 2, 1926, Sister Renee received the habit and her religious name, Sister Maria Hostia, on August 4, 1947. She made her first profession on August 7, 1948.

Sister’s life of ministry started at St. Vincent’s Home on Boerum Place in Brooklyn where she cared for the boys from 1948-1951. She subsequently taught at schools throughout the dioceses of Rockville Centre and Brooklyn: St. Kilian, Farmingdale; St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station; Our Lady of Lourdes, Malverne; St. Therese of Lisieux, Montauk; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst; Fourteen Holy Martyrs, Brooklyn; St. Joseph, Long Island City; Corpus Christi, Woodside; St. Nicholas, Brooklyn; and St. Mark, Brooklyn.

Her French ancestry enabled her to be part of a team exploring a Dominican presence in Fanjeaux, France, where she spent the summer of 1993 assisting with the reception of pilgrims and visitors from around the world at the “Belvedere,” a guest house owned by the Dominican Sisters of the Incarnate Word.

Sister Renee’s attraction to service of the poor found expression in 1976-1977 in Maryhouse, part of the Catholic Worker Movement in New York City; from 1977-1978 in Christus House, Brooklyn; and in 1987-1990 in Blessed Sacrament Parish in Newark. She also served in Lamp Ministries, Bronx, from 2000-2004.

She also tried out a more fully contemplative way of life at Mother of Perpetual Help Monastery in Esopus. In 2004 she retired to Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse.

Sister Renee is survived by her niece and goddaughter Louise Kleinstiver of Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert chapel, Amityville on August 9. Interment followed in the Sisters’ Cemetery.

Sister Edith Fondecchia, IHM

Sister of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Edith Fondecchia (formerly known as Sister Editha) died July 24 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Born December 13, 1926, in Sayre, Pa., Lydia Fondecchia entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1945, and made her final profession of vows on August 2, 1951.

Sister Edith served as a teacher at St. Mary Elementary School in Manhasset from 1968 to 1970, as well as at St. Ephrem Elementary School in Brooklyn from 1953 to 1960 and 1972 to 1981, and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Elementary School in Forest Hills, NY, from 1964 to 1967. She also taught at Catholic elementary schools in Oneida, NY, Exeter and Pittsburgh, Pa., and was principal at Holy Rosary Elementary School in Scranton from 1967 to 1968. She also taught at Cathedral High School in New York City from 1981-83 and from 1985-2004.

From 2004 until 2009, Sister Edith served as a prayer minister at St. Ephrem Convent in Brooklyn. From 2009 until the time of her death, she was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

Sister Edith is survived by a brother, John, of Winter Haven, Fl., and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 30 at Our Lady of Peace Residence. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.

Sister Catherine Donelan, SC

Sister of Charity (Halifax) Catherine Donelan (Sister James Michael) died July 21 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley, Massachusetts at the age of 94. A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 75 years, she was a member of the first graduating class at St. Sebastian School, Woodside, NY.

Sister Catherine served at St. Elizabeth Parish, Melville as coordinator of human services/parish outreach from 1979-95. She also ministered in the Brooklyn Diocese at Resurrection-Ascension School, Rego Park; as provincial treasurer of the Sisters of Charity-Halifax and volunteer at Women Helping Women. Sister Catherine also served in Massachusetts, Bermuda and Nova Scotia. She retired to St. Barnabas Convent, Bellmore in 2009 where she resided until June 2013.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Barnabas Parish, Bellmore July 26. Interment was at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village.

Sister Jeanne Tubach, IHM

Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Jeanne Tubach (formerly known as Sister Mary Gordon), who taught at St. Mary High School in Manhasset from 1960 to 1961, died July 6 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, PA. She was 80.

Born September 1, 1932, in Towanda, PA, and given the name Eugenia, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation on September 8, 1949, and made her final profession of vows on May 8, 1955.

Sister Jeanne served as principal at Academia Cristo Rey in Ponce, Puerto Rico, from 1964 to 1967, and at Holy Rosary High School in Scranton from 1971 to 1974. She served as a teacher at several Catholic elementary and high schools in Pennsylvania throughout the 1950s and 60s, as well as at Santisimo Nombre de Jesus High School in Lima, Peru, from 1985 to 1988.

She served on the staff at the Marian Convent in Scranton from 1982 to 1985; as director of volunteer services at Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale, PA, from 1988 to 1997; and on the staff at the IHM Spiritual Renewal Center in Cresco, PA, from 1998 to 2004.

From 2006 until the time of her death, Sister Jeanne was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She is survived by a brother, Paul, and his wife, Barbara, of Glen Allen, VA; and two sisters, Lucille Christini and her husband, James, of Towanda, PA, and Mary Frances Cummiskey and her husband, John, of Endicott, NY; nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 13 at Our Lady of Peace Residence. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Rita Lorraine Burke, IHM

Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Rita Lorraine Burke formerly known as Sister M. Gracilda), who taught at St. Dominic Elementary School in Oyster Bay from 1950 to 1951 died June 11 at Regional Hospital of Scranton, PA.

Born November 28, 1926, in Scranton, she entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1945, and made her final profession of vows on August 2, 1951.

Between 1948 and 2002 Sister Rita Lorraine served as a teacher, principal and assistant principal at Catholic elementary schools in Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon, and in Oneida and Binghamton, NY. She was administrative assistant at St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Binghamton, 2002 to 2004, and assistant director of Heartworks, Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, from 2004 to 2009.

From 2009 until the time of her death, Sister Rita Lorraine served as a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She is survived by two nieces, Alice Del Villano of Binghamton, and Pauline Zelsnack of Aliquippa, PA; and a nephew, Arthur Somers of Binghamton.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at Our Lady of Peace Residence on June 14. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Julianne Spiess, SSND

School Sister of Notre Dame Julianne Spiess, a Catholic school educator for more than 30 years before adopting a ministry of parish outreach that brought her to Long Island, died June 16 at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Conn. She was 80 years old and was marking her 60th jubilee this summer as a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Julianne Olga Spiess was born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Brooklyn. She attended St. Matthias School in Brooklyn, where she first met the School Sisters of Notre Dame. On graduation from the SSND Aspiranture in 1950 she entered the congregation’s candidature. As a novice she was given the religious name Mary Rita. She professed her final vows in 1959, and years later she resumed using her baptismal name.

Beginning in 1950, Sister Julianne spent more than 20 years as a teacher and then principal at various Catholic schools in New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania, before beginning a shift in her ministry from teaching to counseling. While earning a master’s degree in counseling in 1976 from Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ, she served at St. Jane Frances Learning Center in Riviera Beach, Md. (1974), and as a nursing aide at Villa Maria in Glen Arm, Md. (1974-75). She spent a year as a counselor-consultant with the Archdiocese of Baltimore (1976-77) before being named guidance counselor at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore (1977-84). In 1984, she became a pastoral associate, first at St. Mark’s in Catonsville, Md. (1984-86), and then at Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, Md. (1986-88.)

In 1988, Sister Julianne returned to the Diocese of Brooklyn to serve at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal parish in Ridgewood. There she coordinated parish outreach, including service to seniors, from 1988 to 1997. She then coordinated parish outreach at St. John of God in Central Islip from 1997 until moving to Bohemia in 2006, where she was in community service to St. John Nepomucene until only months before her death.

A Mass of Christian burial was held for Sister Julianne on June 20 at the chapel at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton. Burial followed at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Conn.

Sister Julianne is survived by three sisters, Veronica Cesareo of Lakewood, NJ, Rita Roussey of Woodbridge, NJ, and Frances Merz of Roslyn; and a brother, Ted Spiess of Marietta, Ga.

Sister Veronique Hennegan, BVM

Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Veronique Hennegan, 92, who taught at Our Lady of Loretto in Hempstead and St. Thomas Apostle in West Hempstead, died May 31 at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa.

Born June 13, 1920, she entered the BVM congregation from Holy Cross Parish, Chicago, on Sept. 8, 1938, and professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1946. In addition to Hempstead and West Hempstead, she taught in Dubuque and Fort Dodge, Iowa; Maywood, Chicago and Mundelein, Ill.; and San Francisco.

Burial was in the Mount Carmel cemetery in Dubuque. Sister Veronique is survived by a niece and nephew.

Father Paul Bie

Father Paul R. Bie, who served most recently as associate pastor at Maria Regina Parish in Seaford, died June 2. He was 57.

Born in Brooklyn June 16, 1955, he graduated from Christ the King School in Commack in 1969. Following high school, he graduated from Cathedral College in Douglaston in 1977. After completing his studies at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop John McGann in St. Agnes Cathedral on May 14, 1983. Father Bie celebrated 30 years as a priest on May 14, 2013.

Father Bie served as associate pastor at St. Patrick Church, Southold from 1983-88; Christ the King, Commack, 1988-93; St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead, 1993-98; St. Thomas the Apostle, West. Hempstead, 1998-2006; Christ the King, Commack, from 2006 -2008: and Maria Regina, Seaford from 2011 until he began a medical leave in 2012.

Bishop William Murphy presided at a funeral Mass for Father Bie Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King. Msgr. James Lisante preached the homily. Burial followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Southold.

Father Bie is survived by his parents, Paul and Rosemary Bie, of Commack; sisters Diane Auspaker and her husband Rick, of Smithtown, and Kathryn Panturo and her husband Rick of Commack; brothers Gary Bie and his wife Eileen of Commack, and Richard Bie and his wife Suzanne of Hauppauge; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Sister Anne Richard Jones, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Anne Richard Jones, who ministered on Long Island as an elementary school teacher and later as a psychiatric nurse, died April 20. She was 83 years of age and had dedicated 60 years to religious life as an Amityville Dominican.

Ellen Anne was born December 15, 1929. At the time of her entrance into religious life, September 6, 1952, the family lived in St. Luke Parish, Whitestone. (Her younger sister, Rose Bridget, Sister Mary Gabriel, entered the congregation five years later.) On August 4, 1953 Ellen received the habit and her religious name, Sister Anne Richard. One year later, on August 7, 1954, she pronounced her religious vows.

From 1954-1968, Sister Anne Richard taught at St. Fidelis, College Point; Christ the King, Springfield Gardens; St. Joseph, Kings Park; and St. Ignatius, Long Beach elementary schools.

After receiving her LPN training and certification in psychiatric nursing, she ministered at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse Infirmary in Amityville; Homemakers, Inc., in Hicksville; Kings Park Psychiatric Center; and the Veterans Medical Center in Northport, until 1986.

When family conditions required her presence in Florida from 1986 to 1995, she was able to nurse in Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services, Largo; St. Anthony Hospital, St. Petersburg; and Health Rehab Center, Largo. At Catholic Charities in New Port Richey and St. Petersburg, she served as social services coordinator. Sister then returned to the motherhouse. Poor health necessitated a move to Carlin Hall in 2003.

Her sister, Sister Mary Gabriel, now a member of the cloistered Dominican Sisters at Hunts Point, is her sole survivor. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, Amityville April 24. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Clarice Beattie, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Clarice Beattie, who taught for more than 30 years in Catholic elementary schools in the Dioceses of Rockville Centre and Brooklyn, died May 17. She was 97 years of age and had dedicated 77 years to religious life as an Amityville Dominican.

Violet Ellen was born November 14, 1916 in Quebec, Canada. The family later moved to St. Fidelis Parish, College Point. Violet attended the Dominican Juniorate in Water Mill before entering the congregation on September 8, 1936. On August 18, 1937 she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Clarice. One year later, August 20, 1938, she pronounced her religious vows.

After teaching in the Brooklyn Diocese at St. Margaret, Middle Village (1938-1939); St. Barbara, Brooklyn (1939-1941); and St. Clement Pope, Ozone Park (1941-1958), Sister Clarice taught in the Diocese of Rockville Centre at St. Hugh of Lincoln, Huntington Station from 1958-1965, and St. Joseph, Kings Park, 1965-1968.

She then spent the next 37 years of her religious life at Our Lady of Guadalupe Convent in Brooklyn, first in the school teaching grade 6 from 1968-1974, then as the parish sacristan from 1974-2005. During this time she became the first lay extraordinary minister of Holy Communion in the Diocese of Brooklyn. From 2005-2006 she spent hours before the Blessed Sacrament interceding in prayer for the Church of Brooklyn. Poor health made it necessary for her to transfer to Carlin Hall at the Motherhouse in Amityville in 2006.

Sister Clarice is survived by one sister-in-law, one niece and one nephew, all living in Canada. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, Amityville on May 22. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Ann Elizabeth Lockwood, OP

Sister of St. Dominic Ann Elizabeth Lockwood, who taught for three years in St. Patrick School, Huntington before entering the nursing profession, died May 30. She was 74 years of age and had dedicated 56 years to religious life as an Amityville Dominican.

Ann entered the congregation on September 8, 1956. On August 5, 1957, she received the habit and her religious name, Sister Richard Lawrence. One year later, August 7, 1958, she pronounced her vows.

Her ministry began as a teacher in St. Fidelis School, College Point, from 1958-1972. She then taught in St. Patrick School, Huntington from 1972-1975, when her request to enter nursing was granted. She attended Molloy College in Rockville Centre as a part-time student, and helped in Queen of the Rosary Infirmary, Amityville, until 1978. She was affiliated with St. Luke, Whitestone, from 1978-1999, while she pursued her career as a registered nurse in Long Island Jewish Hospital; Calvary Hospital; Queen of Peace Residence; Allen Health Agency, Jamaica; and Tokos Medical Corporation, Tarrytown. Some of these agencies used her skill as a teacher to instruct their home health aides.

From1999-2002, Sister Ann Elizabeth was coordinator in Consolation Convent while residing at Our Lady of Lourdes in Massapequa Park. She then moved on to being a driver at the Motherhouse until 2009. While recuperating in Carlin Hall, she offered her services in the Cubby.

Sister Ann Elizabeth is survived by her sister-in-law Carol, her niece and nephew and their children. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, Amityville on June 3. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Father Sabbas Rodrigues,78

Father Sabbas Rodrigues, a native of India who was incardinated into the Diocese of Rockville Centre March 18, 1993, died May 30. He was 78.

Born in Bombay, India May 1, 1935, Father Rodrigues was ordained for the Diocese of Bombay December 21, 1961. He served the Diocese of Rockville Centre as associate pastor at St. Gertrude, Bayville (1985-90); St. Vincent de Paul, Elmont (1990-93); Christ the King, Commack (1993-97); Our Holy Redeemer, Freeport (1997-2000); and St. Rosalie, Hampton Bays, from 2000 until his retirement at the end of 2011.

Bishop William Murphy presided at the funeral Mass for Father Rodrigues Tuesday June 4 at St. Rosalie. Father Edward Sheridan will preach the homily.

Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Southampton.

Father John F. Kennedy, M.M.

Maryknoll Father John F. Kennedy of Great Neck died at St. Teresa’s Residence, Ossining, NY, on April 23, 2013. He was 84 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 57 years.

Father Kennedy was born in Great Neck on July 5, 1928. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School in Bayside, and after graduating from Cathedral College High School, Brooklyn, in 1948, he entered Maryknoll.

After ordination on June 11, 1955, Father Kennedy was assigned to Taiwan, where he spent his entire mission career. He performed parish work mid-island for the first 14 years. Then he was appointed pastor of a parish in Taipei where he established Friendship House for young workers and the Catholics who had moved to the capital city of Taipei.

Father Kennedy moved to Taichung in 1973 when he was elected Maryknoll’s Regional Superior of Taiwan for two terms from 1973 to 1979.

In 1980, Father Kennedy started Friendship House South in Kaohsiung. This center has the same goals as the one in Taipei and depends totally on the cooperation of volunteers to achieve them.

Although he retired in 2011, Father Kennedy continued to serve in the Young Workers Apostolate in Kaohsiung Diocese until his return to the United States in the fall of 2011, to reside at Mission St. Teresa’s at Maryknoll, NY.

Father Kennedy is survived by his sister, Margaret Kennedy, of Port Washington, many nieces and nephews, and several cousins.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on April 30 at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Chapel in Maryknoll.



Sister Margaret Mary Kane, IHM

Sister Margaret Mary Kane (formerly known as Sister St. Margaret Mary) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died on Tuesday, April 23, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. A certified Montessori Teacher in the states of New York and Pennsylvania, she taught at Our Lady of Grace Montessori School in Manhasset from 1980 to 1989, as well as at Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School in Forest Hills from 1970 to 1975.

Born June 2, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and given the name Rose Ann, she entered the IHM Congregation on September 8, 1956, and made her final profession of vows on March 12, 1964. Besides Manhasset and Forest Hills, she served as a teacher at Catholic schools in Binghamton and Poughkeepsie, NY, and as a teacher and principal at schools in Pennsylvania. She served on various diocesan committees and also as a consultant for the Center for Montessori Teacher Education for the state of New York.

Preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters, Sister Margaret Mary is survived by a brother, Frank E. Kane (wife Virginia) of Ponte Vedra, FL; two sisters, Rita K. Stuewe (husband Dennis) of Somerset, NJ and Sister Mary Alice, IHM, of East Stroudsburg, PA; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 29 at the IHM Center in Scranton. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.



Sister Thomas Marie Callahan, SC

Sister of Charity Thomas Marie Callahan (Anna), who served as librarian at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School in Southampton from 1977–79, died May 2 at the Convent of Mary the Queen in Yonkers. She was 92.

Born on October 7, 1920 in Brooklyn, she attended St. Mary Star of the Sea School and Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn before entering the Sisters of Charity of New York on September 7, 1940. She professed her final vows on August 25, 1946.

While most of Sister Thomas’ ministry in education was as a high school librarian at schools in New York City and in New Rochelle, she also taught primary grades at schools in White Plains, Manhattan, and Saugerties, and served as an elementary school librarian in Staten Island and Manhattan.



Sister Ruth Stahl, SSND

Sister Ruth Stahl, who was a school teacher and principal in three states for nearly 50 years, died May 5 at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Conn. She was 82 years old and had been a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 61 years.

Sister Ruth taught at St. Mary School in East Islip from 1972-76, and became a principal for the first time in 1981, when she was assigned to St. Matthias School in Brooklyn, a position she held for six years. She began her teaching ministry at St. Michael School in Rochester, N.Y., where she taught six different grades over 13 years. She also taught at schools in New Jersey and Connecticut, and served as principal in several schools in New Jersey.

Born on Sept. 15, 1930, in Irvington, NJ, Ruth Marie Stahl entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1948 and as a novice was given the religious name Mary Melina. She pronounced her final vows in 1957. She resumed using her baptismal name, Ruth, years later.

In 1997, after nearly 48 years in a formal education setting, Sister Ruth became coordinator of adult religious education at Immaculate Conception parish in Secaucus, NJ, where she had taught youngsters three decades earlier. After retiring in 2002 and moving to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, Conn., she volunteered as a tutor for two years at St. Aloysius School in nearby New Canaan. She moved to Lourdes Health Care Center in 2010.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, May 8, at the Chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial followed at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Conn.

Sister Ruth is survived by a sister, Mary Stahl Bell of Manchester, NJ; a brother, William Stahl of Warren NJ; and several nieces and nephews.

Sister Mary Honora Wilson, BVM

DUBUQUE, IOWA – Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Honora Wilson (Agnes Corneille), 81, who taught fifth grade at St. Thomas the Apostle School in West Hempstead from1951–1954, died Feb. 8 at Marian Hall in Dubuque.

Sister Honora also taught elementary school in Boone and West Union, Iowa; Chicago and Maywood, Ill.; and Rapid City, S.D. In Seattle, she was elementary school teacher/librarian, junior high school teacher and ministered to the elderly. She was a volunteer and care giver in retirement.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1931, she entered the Sisters of Charity, BVM congregation on Feb. 2, 1949. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.

Burial was in the Mount Carmel cemetery in Dubuque.

Sister Margaret Gay, OSU

BROOKHAVEN — Ursuline Sister of Tildonk Margaret (Maggie) Gay died February 1 at Brookhaven Hospital.

Born May 26, 1933 in Hartford, CT, Sister Margaret entered the Ursuline congregation on September 8, 1952 and professed her final vows six years later. She taught at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Ozone Park from 1966-1969 and at St. Maurice in Stamford from 1971-1977. She served her community for many years providing housekeeping and meal preparation in the Province’s retreat centers in Oyster Bay and Blue Point. After many years of service, Sister Margaret had retired in Blue Point where she continued in a ministry of prayer.

She is survived by her brother, Father James Gay of California. Her funeral Mass was celebrated February 5 at the St. Ursula Center Chapel in Blue Point, followed by interment at the cemetery of the Ursuline Sisters in Blue Point.

Sister Helen Selaris, CSJ

BRENTWOOD — Sister of St. Joseph Helen Selaris, formerly known as Sister Anne de Beaupre, died March 3 in the 67th year of her religious life.

Sister Helen, who entered the Congregation in 1942, taught Our Lady of Victory School in Floral Park (1951-1957), and St. Martha School, Uniondale (1957-1961), as well as in schools throughout the Brooklyn Diocese: St. Martin of Tours, Brooklyn (1943-1946); Our Lady of Sorrows, Corona (1946-1948); St. Brendan, Brooklyn (1948-1951); St. Vincent de Paul, Brooklyn (1961-1965); St. Michael, Brooklyn (1965-1971); St. Mel, Flushing (1971-1984); St. Charles Borromeo, Brooklyn and St. Agnes Seminary, Brooklyn (1990-1992). She also served as receptionist at St. Andrew Avellino Parish in Flushing (1984-1986), and from 1986-2008 she resided in St. Edmund of Canterbury Convent. She later retired to Sacred Heart Convent, Hempstead (2008-2010), and then to Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood in 2010 before her death.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial were held in the Maria Regina Chapel, Brentwood. She was interred in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary Feliciana Sacco, CSJ

BRENTWOOD — Sister of St. Joseph Mary Feliciana Sacco died March 3 in the 65th year of her religious life.

Sister Mary Feliciana entered the Congregation in 1948. Her ministries included: St. Michael, Brooklyn (1950-1956); Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Brooklyn (1956-1959); St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn (1959-1961); Stella Maris HS, Rockaway Park (1961-1965); St. Brendan Diocesan High School, Brooklyn (1965-1974); and The Mary Louis Academy High School, Jamaica Estates (1974-2011). She then retired in 2011 to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood March 8-9. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery there.





Sister Brigid Marie Crowe, CSJ

BRENTWOOD – Sister of St. Joseph Brigid Marie Crowe, who taught at St. John of God, Central Islip (1966-1967) and SS. Cyril & Methodius, Deer Park (1969-1972), as well as at a number of schools in the Diocese of Brooklyn, died March 10 in the 61st year of her religious life.

Sister Brigid Marie entered the Congregation in 1953. Her teaching ministries included Ascension, Elmhurst (1954-1957); St. Patrick, Long Island City (1957-1958); St. Teresa of Avila, Brooklyn (1958-1962); Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn (1962-1966); St. Vincent de Paul, Brooklyn (1966); St. Ann, Flushing (1972-1976); and Immaculate Conception, Jamaica (1976-2009). She retired to Stella Maris Convent, Rockaway Park from 2009-2010, then to St. Joseph Convent, Brentwood (2010-2011) and finally to Maria Regina Residence in 2011.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Maria Regina Chapel, March 12-13. Her interment followed in Calvary Cemetery, Brentwood.

Sister Julie Marie Romaine, CSJ

BRENTWOOD — Sister Julie Marie Romaine, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, died January 29, in the 65th year of her religious life.

Sister Julie Marie entered the Congregation in 1948 from the parish of St. Lawrence, Sayville. She served in St. Francis of Assisi, Brooklyn (1950-1953); St. Camillus, Rockaway

Beach (1953-1961); St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh, (1961-1969); St. Francis de Sales,

Belle Harbor (1969-1971); Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood (1971-1979); Sacred Heart,

Cutchogue (1979-1988); CSJ Financial Office, payroll manager (1988-1997); St. Joseph

Convent, Brentwood, assistant superior (1997- 2010). She was later retired.

Her wake and Mass of Christian Burial took place in Sacred Heart Chapel, Brentwood,

February 1-2, followed by her interment in Calvary Cemetery there.

Sister Mary Joseph Lorigan RSM

BRENTWOOD — Sister of Mercy Mary Joseph Lorigan, who served the Diocese of Rockville Centre in Our Lady of Mercy School, Hicksville (1959-61) and St. Joseph the Worker School, Patchogue (1967-80), died January 20 at Maria Regina Residence here. She was of 92.

Sister Joseph entered the Sisters of Mercy on September 8, 1940. She began her long teaching career in Brooklyn at St. Agatha School from1943-47. She taught at St. Therese of Lisieux in Brooklyn from 1956-59, and returned there to serve as principal and Superior from 1961-67.

As a child care worker and accountant she ministered at Mercy Home (1980-2000), after which she retired to St. Agatha Convent. Sister Joseph never really retired, though. She could be found at the Daily Worker or on an overnight shift at a homeless shelter.

When illness forced her to endure dialysis three days a week for the past eight years, that became her new ministry. She prayed with and for her fellow patients, cheered them with her wonderful sense of humor and consoled them with her words. In her last days at Maria Regina, she would visit those who had no company in spite of her own suffering.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Whitestone on January 24. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn.

She is survived by two nieces, their husbands, and grand nieces and nephews.



Sister Virginia Stallings, SSND

BALTIMORE — Sister Virginia Stallings, who taught in four states for more than 25 years before becoming a high school librarian at the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, died Jan. 27 at Maria Health Care Center in Baltimore. She was 92 years old and had recently celebrated her 70th jubilee as a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

In August 1939, Virginia entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame. As a novice she was given the religious name Sister Mary Marina. She professed her first vows in July 1942 and her final vows six years later.

Sister Virginia taught locally at St. Lawrence in Sayville, (1953-57). In 1992, she moved to Villa Assumpta, home to retired sisters in Baltimore County. She has lived at Maria Health Care Center, adjacent to Villa Assumpta, since 2010.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on January Jan. 31, at the Chapel at Villa Assumpta in Baltimore County. Burial followed at Villa Maria Cemetery in Glen Arm, Md.

Sister Mary Helaine McGill, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Mary Helaine McGill died on January 23, at age 94 have devoted 73 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Mary Monica McGill was born in Brooklyn. She professed her vows August 17, 1940 and began a teaching ministry at St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst, (1940-1962). She also taught at American Martyrs, Bayside, (1962-1985); and the Sacred Heart Early Childhood program, Cambria Heights, (1985-1987). From 1987-1995 she tutored at St. Luke School, Whitestone and then volunteered in the parish pastoral services program until she moved to Carlin Hall for health reasons in 2000.

Sister Helaine is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel January 29, with interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister Therese Forker, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Therese Forker died at Maria Regina Residence here January 19. She was 87 and had dedicated 69 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

She entered the congregation from Most Holy Redeemer Parish, Freeport. Her religious name was Sister Mary Norbert. Sister pronounced her vows on August 8, 1945.

Sister Therese taught at St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans (1945-1951); Cure of Ars, Merrick (1951-1955); and Incarnation, Bellerose (1955-1960); Dominican Commercial High School, Jamaica (1960-1966); St. Agnes High School, Rockville Centre, (1966-1969); and Maria Regina High School, Uniondale (1969-1971).

Concentrating on the area of special education, Sister Therese ministered from 1972-1974 in the diocesan office of Rockville Centre. While living at Paraclete House in Whitestone, she taught special education children from 1974-1975 in St. Luke School. From 1975-1979, she acted as a supervisor for the Archdiocese of New York, visiting various schools. This led to the One-to-One Foundation from 1979-1981, a group organized to fight for the rights of people with handicaps. Her expertise was also called upon at Catholic Charities, Rockville Centre (1981-1982); Community Resource Center, Bronx (1982-1983); and as consultant at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory in Arlington, Virginia (1983-1984). Returning to New York, Sister was in charge of the special education program in St. Patrick School, Brooklyn (1984-1986) and St. John’s School, Center Moriches (1986-1991).

In 1991, Sister Therese started the STEEP Program at Molloy College (Success Through Expanded Education Program) for students with learning disabilities. She also served as an adjunct in the Education Department until 1999 when she retired.

Survivors include her brother Paul and his wife Mary Forker of Bay Shore; her sister Catherine Lynch of Atlanta, and her sister Joan Curran of Pennsylvania, plus many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Rosary Hall Chapel on January 25, followed by interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister M. Gabriel Kane, IHM

SCRANTON, PA — Sister M. Gabriel Kane, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died January 17 at Our Lady of Peace Residence here.

She entered the IHM Congregation on February 2, 1942, and made her temporary profession of vows on August 2, 1944, and her final profession of vows on August 2, 1947.

In addition to schools in Maryland and Pennsylvania, Sister Gabriel served at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Elementary School, Forest Hills, (1954 -1955) and at Maria Regina Diocesan High School, Uniondale, (1966 – 1969).

She also served as vice president for student affairs and director of admissions at Marywood College (1969 -1984). From 1984 to 2005, Sister Gabriel served as the vicar for religious and associate director of vocations for the Diocese of Scranton. She also served as director of Renew, and on the Diocesan Council of Women Religious, The Pontifical Association for the Missions, and as coordinator of the Religious Retirement Fund.

From 2005 to 2007 Sister Gabriel served on the staff for Conference and Event Services at Marywood University. From 2007 until the time of her death, Sister Gabriel was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She is survived by one brother, Frank E. of Ponte Verde, FL; and four sisters, Margaret Mary Williams of Warwick, RI, Rita Stuewe of Somerset, NJ, Sister Margaret Mary, IHM, and Sister Mary Alice, IHM, both of East Stroudsburg, PA; thirty-five nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sister Madonna Marie Geraghty, OP

AMITYVILLE - Sister Madonna Marie Geraghty, 93, died on January 17. She had devoted 75 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Born Florence Geraghty in Queens she attended the Dominican Juniorate in Water Mill and, ten years after her older sister, Sister Catherine Marie, she joined the congregation in 1937. She received the habit on August 8, 1938 with the religious name Sister Madonna Marie and on August 10, 1939, she pronounced her religious vows.

Sister Madonna taught at St. Margaret, Middle Village, (1939-1958); Corpus Christi, Mineola (1958-1961); and St. Agnes, Rockville Centre, (1961-1966). From 1966-1970 Sister Madonna was principal of Long Beach Catholic School. She also taught at Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Brooklyn, (1970-1974) and St. Fidelis School, College Point, (1974-1980).

Although she left the classroom in 1980, she served at Dominican Commercial High School as attendance secretary until it closed in1998, and then as school secretary for o Cathedral Preparatory Seminary, Elmhurst ,and St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans until 2005.

Sister Madonna also spent 18 summers at Camp Immaculata, Mattituck. Some 700 girls annually attended this CYO camp during its eight weeks of operation.

Sister Madonna is survived by her nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel on January 24. Interment followed in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister Doris Nevitt, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Doris Nevitt, 79, died January 16. She was 79 and had dedicated 61 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Formerly known as Sister Rose William, she taught at St. Francis of Assisi, Long Island City (1953-1959); St. Barbara, Brooklyn (1959-1962); Incarnation, Queens Village (1962-1967); St. Joseph, Kings Park (1967-1968) and was principal of St. Frances de Chantal School, Brooklyn, from 1968 to 1973.

Sister Doris moved to St. Boniface Convent, Elmont and taught in the school there for two year before being assigned to the bursar’s office at Molloy College in 1975 until 2003.

Sister Doris is survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, January 24, followed by interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister Muriel Agnes Ott, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Muriel Agnes Ott, 92, died January 15 after 73 years as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Born Elizabeth Ott, she entered the congregation from the parish of St. Nicholas, Brooklyn, on February 2, 1939. On August 7, 1939 she received the habit and the religious name Sister Muriel Agnes. One year later Sister pronounced her religious vows.

Sister taught children in elementary grades over 40 years including in the Rockville Centre Diocese at St. Agnes, Rockville Centre, and St. Patrick, Huntington and in Brooklyn Diocese at All Saints, St. Luke, Holy Family, Good Shepherd, St. Catherine (St. Albans), St. Clement, Fourteen Holy Martyrs, Presentation, St. Elizabeth, St. Patrick, Fort Hamilton and St. Francis of Assisi.

From 1982 to 1984 she ministered at Catholic Medical Center, Woodhaven and then served as secretary in St. Joseph’s Rectory, Long Island City, until 1992.

In l996, Sister Muriel moved to Rosary Hall, Amityville and spent her years serving the elderly sisters.

Sister is survived by her sister-in-law Eileen Ott of Oceanview, NJ, as well as nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert’s Chapel on January 23.

Sister Kathleen Curtin, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Kathleen Curtin died January 13. Sister Kathleen was 87 and had dedicated 65 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

She followed her older sister, Sister Dionyse into the Dominican Congregation in 1947, and was followed by her younger sister, Sister Timothy Marie a year later. Sister received her religious name Sister Mary Karina on August 4, 1948 and pronounced her religious vows on August 6, 1949.

Sister Kathleen taught at St. Aloysius School, Brooklyn, (1949-1950), Sacred Heart School, Cambria Heights (1950 – 1962); St. Barbara High School, Brooklyn, (1962-1964) and St. Michael High School, East New York, (1964-1967). From 1967-1975 she took on the role of librarian in Queen of the Rosary Academy, Amityville. Care for her mother necessitated a move to Jamaica and a part-time position at Dominican Commercial High School until 1983.

She returned to her alma mater, St. Agnes High School, College Point, as “Madam Librarian” from 1983until her retirement in 2007. In December 2012, poor health necessitated a move to Carlin Hall, Amityville.

Sister Kathleen is survived by her nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel January 18. Interment was in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.



Sister Grace Edward Pappert, OP

Amityville — On January 13, Sister Grace Edward Pappert, 96, died after 78 years as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Born Rose Marion in Brooklyn on July 18, 1916, her family later moved to Corpus Christi Parish, Mineola. Sister Grace taught at St. Aloysius, Brooklyn, (1936-1952); Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park, (1952-1955); St. Patrick, Huntington, (1955-1960) and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst, (1960-1968). After two years teaching in Monticello, NY, Sister Grace was assigned to St. Martin’s School in Amityville in 1970. For the next 24 years, Sister distinguished herself as the head of the mathematics department.

When Sister Grace retired from teaching in 1994, she began a new ministry along with Sister Agnes Wassmer. They became known as “The Dynamic Duo Volunteer Team.” They counted the annual candy drive funds, the monthly casual dress day money, and helped with school registration. Sister Grace used her math skills each year tallying the sheets for the curriculum fair. She continued these activities until diminishing health brought her to Carlin Hall where she continued her ministry of prayer.

Sister is survived by her sister Helen and brother-in-law Stanley Backel of Florida. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel on January 19 with interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister Anne Gillen, OP

AMITYVILLE – Sister Anne Gillen, 92, died on January 12. After 74 years as a Sister of St. Dominic.

She entered the Congregation on September 7, 1938. Upon Investing on August 7, 1939 she received the habit and her religious name Sister Thomas More. One year later on August 7, 1940 she pronounced her religious vows.

Sister Anne’s ministry included teaching elementary school at Most Holy Trinity School and Good Shepherd schools in Brooklyn and on the secondary level at St. Barbara High School, Brooklyn, the Dominican Juniorate in Water Mill, St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point, and Queen of the Rosary Academy, Amityville.

From 1969-1972 she was office manager at the Rockville Centre docesan TV center in Uniondale and then became public relations director for the Congregation from 1972-1978. She again assisted in the communications office here from 1985 to 1992 and then went to Water Mill as public relations director until 1995. Her later years were spent in Intercessory Prayer at St.Catherine of Sienna Convent in Franklin Square and Our Lady of Consolation Convent in Amityville before moving to Carlin Hall in 2010.

Sister Anne is survived by her younger sister, Sister Rosemary Gillen, OP, as well as nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on January 16 followed by interment in Sisters’ cemetery, here.

Sister Madeline Brewi, OP

AMITYVILLE – Dominican Sister Madeline Brewi, 101, died January 11. The Babylon native served as a Sister of St. Dominic for 85 years. The former Sister James Celeste professed her vows of poverty, chastity and obedience on April 11, 1929.

Sister Madeline began her ministry as an educator at St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst in the elementary school and later in the high school (1929 – 1938). Then she was transferred to Dominican Commercial High School, Jamaica. In 1948 Sister went to Puerto Rico, where she taught at Holy Rosary High School, Yauco, before joining joined the pioneer faculty of Catholic University at Ponce.. Sister Madeline returned to the States in 1958 and was assigned to All Saints High School, Brooklyn, to teach Spanish. After one year she was appointed principal of St. Michael High School, East New York and superior of the convent. Six years later she was appointed principal of St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point. In 1966 she was again assigned to Dominican Commercial and then moved from 1968 to 1970 to Bishop McDonnell, Brooklyn.

In 1970-1975 Sister resided in St. Agnes Convent, Rockville Centre. She spent one year in the classroom teaching Spanish, but illness necessitated a move to guidance for two years and she later was employed part time by the Long Island Catholic Newspaper. From 1975-1980 she was audio-visual coordinator at St. John the Baptist High School, West Islip. She retired to St. John the Evangelist Convent, Riverhead in 1980 and volunteered in the parish and at Catholic Charities until 1988. For one year she lived at Little Flower Convent, Montauk and volunteered in the parish and school. From 1989-1992 she was administrative assistant at Siena Spirituality Center, Water Mill.

In 1992 Sister moved to the Motherhouse in Amityville and volunteered in the communications office. She loved to learn new things as evidenced by her use of the computer while working in the communications office.

Sister is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on January 17, in St. Albert Chapel, followed by interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery here.

Sister Catherine Stern, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Catherine Stern, 94, died December 14, 2012 following 76 years of religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Catherine, daughter of Henry and Gertrude Stern, was raised in St. Aloysius Parish, Queens. She was one of the first students of the Dominican Juniorate in Water Mill before joining the Congregation on September 8, 1936. When she was invested on August 20, 1938, she received the name of her aunt, Sister Constantia, who died the previous November. One year later, August 20, 1936. Sister pronounced her religious vows.

She was a teacher and administrator for many years at schools in the Brooklyn diocese, and in upstate New York and Puerto Rico, as well as St. Ignatius, Hicksville, (1961-1964) and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt, (1964-1967) and Christ the King, Commack (1968-1969).

When she retired to Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, she frequented the library, and starting with the letter A, read every biography through the letter L. Her friend of 80 years, Sister Georgine Ayres, recalls Sister’s love of the Spanish language and the wonderful people in Puerto Rico.

Sister Catherine is survived by her sister Gertrude Stern of Queens, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated December in St. Albert Chapel here.



Sister Kathleen Newell, BVM

DUBUQUE, IOWA – Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Kathleen Newell (Anne Francine), who taught at Our Lady of Loretto School in Hempstead from1962-1967, died January 5. She was 92.

Sister Kathleen, who also taught in San Francisco and Sacramento, CA, and in Chicago, ministered in the Brooklyn Diocese at Catholic Charities as coordinator of day care services, family support counselor and special assistant to the executive director; served in the Head Start Program; was diocesan Day Care Center consultant; and served as administrative director of the Oravacez Child Care Center.

Born in Chicago in 1920, she entered the Sisters of Charity, BVM congregation in 1938, and professed final vows August 15, 1946.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Burial was in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Dubuque.

Sister M. Laurentia Mayan, IHM

SCRANTON, PA – Sister M. Laurentia Mayan, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, died January 2 at Our Lady of Peace Residence here.

Sister Laurentia, who taught at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Manhasset from 1959 to 1961, was born Helen Louise Mayan on April 16, 1917, in Danville, PA. She entered the IHM Congregation in 1940, and made her final profession of vows on August 2, 1945. She taught at schools in Scranton and Pittsburgh, and served as principal at schools in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Sister Laurentia served as receptionist at St. Joseph’s Hospital/Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale, PA, from 1988 to 2005, and from 2005 until the time of her death, she was a prayer minister at the Marian Convent and Our Lady of Peace Residence here.

Preceded in death by brothers Adam, Gerald, Paul and Bishop Lawrence Schott, and sisters Louise Schott and Florence M. McWilliams, she is survived by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton January 5. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, PA.

Sister Martha Marie Healy, SSND

WEST ISLIP – School Sister of Notre Dame Martha Marie Healy (born Frances Theresa Healy), who ministered in a number of parishes in the Rockville Centre and Brooklyn Dioceses during more than 50 years of service as a teacher, school principal and pastoral minister in the greater New York area, died December 31, 2012, at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center here. She was 84 years old and had been a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 63 years.

Sister Martha’s first teaching assignment was St. Saviour Grade School in Brooklyn (1949-1961). She also taught at St. Matthias School in Ridgewood (1969-70), St. Raphael in East Meadow, (1970-75), and St. Brigid School in Westbury (1975-76).

Sister Martha ministered to the sick, homebound and hospitalized from St. Brigid’s Parish. She was coordinator of the parish outreach program St. Catherine of Siena in Franklin Square, and since 1992 had served as a volunteer in parish ministry at Holy Name of Mary in Valley Stream, first as an administrative secretary in parish outreach and later in community service.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Jan. 5 at St. Brigid Church. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bethel, Conn.

Sister Martha is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Sister Jeanne McCarthy, RSM

BRENTWOOD – Sister of Mercy Jeanne McCarthy (formerly Sister Mary Gerard), who taught at two Catholic high schools on Long Island and at a number of schools in the Brooklyn Diocese, died December 14, 2012 in the 69th year of her religious profession.. She was 86.

Sister Jeanne taught at Mercy High School, Riverhead from 1966-1976, and at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School, Hicksville, from 1976-1983, 1984-1985, and again from 1988-1998.

Having entered the Sisters of Mercy in February, 1944 from St.Gerard Majella Parish in Hollis, where she had attended St.Gerard Elementary School, se began her long teaching career in the Brooklyn Diocese at St. Agatha from 1946-48, and subsequently taught at Holy Innocents (1948-49), St. Brigid (1949-53 and 1959-61), Holy Rosary (1953-57), St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands (1957-59), and Catherine McAuley High School (1961-66), all in Brooklyn.

Sister Jeanne retired to Holy Trinity Convent in 1998 and thence to Maria Regina Residence in Brentwood, where she died.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Whitestone and burial was in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale on December 19.



Brother Alphonse Justin Matuga, FMS

BRONX – Brother Alphonse Justin Matuga, a member of the Marist Brothers of the Schools for 71 years who spent more than four decades at St. Mary’s High School in Mnahasset, died December 12, 2012 at St. Patrick’s Home in the Bronx. He was 89.

Brother Alphonse began his ministry in the Archdiocese of New York at St. Ann’s Academy in Manhattan from 1944 to 1947, then at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx from 1947 to 1952. After subsequently taching at schools in Wheeling, West Virginia, Augusta, Georgia and at Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood, New York, he moved to the Diocese of Rockville Centre in 1965. He spent the next 43 years as a teacher, moderator and coach at St. Mary’s, until he retired to the Marist Brothers’ Champagnat Hall community in the Bronx in 2008.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at the chapel of Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx on Monday, December 17 followed by burial on Tuesday, December 18, in the Marist Brothers’ Cemetery in Esopus, New York.

Sister Clare Marie O’Keeffe, OP

AMITYVILLE – Sister Clare Marie O’Keeffe (Sister Maureen Daniel), who served the people of God in St. Patrick’s Parish, Huntington for some 45 years, died December 5, 2012. She was 81 years of age and had dedicated 60 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic in Amityville.

Her early years in religious life (1954-1962) were spent at Corpus Christ School, Mineola; Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians, Woodside; St. Nicholas, Brooklyn; St. Patrick, Brooklyn.

After teaching I St. Patrick’s parish school from 1967-1969, she assumed the role of Religious Education Director from 1969-1996. She then served in Parish Services, especially with a Senior Citizen Group, from 1996-2012. She acted as an adult education teacher, an alcoholism counselor, was a member of the Board of Directors of Melville House for Boys, a member of the Huntington Town Consumer Protection Board, and a member of the Board of the Huntington Community School. She touched many people in many ways.

In 1990 she was selected Grand Marshal of the Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade, one of only two women Grand marshals in the parade’s 78 year history.

Sister Clare is survived by her many nieces and nephews

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on December 11. Interment followed in the Sisters’ Cemetery.

Sister Mary Aquinas Messer, OP

AMITYVILLE – Amityville Dominican Sister Mary Aquinas Messer, whose 60 years a an educator included ministry at St. Agnes Cathedral High School in Rockville Centre, died on December 5, 2012. She was 98, and had devoted 79 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Mary Aquinas taught Catholic elementary school at Fourteen Holy Martyrs, Brooklyn, 1935-1937; St. Pancras, Glendale, 1937-1942; Our Lady of Sorrows, Pitt Street, New York City, 1942-1945; and Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians, Woodside, 1945-1948. She then moved to the secondary level and for 20 years was a renowned business law teacher at Dominican Commercial High School, Jamaica, also volunteering evenings in the English as a Second Language program at St. Pius Parish in Jamaica. In 1968-1971 she moved to St. Agnes Cathedral High School. She returned to Dominican Commercial High School in 1971 and began her career as a Guidance Counselor, continuing there until 1995, when she retired, but continued as a volunteer until 1998

Sister Mary Aquinas is survived by relatives in Maryland, Constance and Bill Cook and James and Carolyn Fitzsimmons. Her nephew, Father Terry Messer, ministers in Newark, New Jersey.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel here December 7. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Edna Cooke, OP

AMITYVILLE – Amityville Dominican Sister Edna Cooke, who taught at St. Agnes Cathedral High School, Rockville Centre as well as at a number of Catholic schools in the Brooklyn Diocese, died November 17, 2012. She was 96 years of age and had dedicated 77 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Edna, whose religious name was Sister Mary Brendan, started her teaching ministry at St. Joseph School, Long Island City, 1936-1961. She then taught on the secondary level in Dominican Commercial High School, 1961-1965; St. Agnes Cathedral High School, 1965-1968, and St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point, 1968-1971.

She taught music at elementary schools in Brooklyn, Bayside, Springfield Gardens, Middle Village, Elmhurst, New Hyde Park and Queens Village from 1973-2006. Beside regular music lessons in the classroom, it was music with the band, with the orchestra, with the choir, with the glee club.

Sister Edna is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel on November 21. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Kathleen Steadman, OP

AMITYVILLE — Sister Kathleen Thomas Steadman, who entered the Sisters of St. Dominic in Amityville from her home parish of St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh in 1956, died November 11, 2012. She was 74 years old and had been a Sister of St. Dominic for 56 years.

Sister Kathleen taught at schools in the Brooklyn Diocese from 1958-1977: St. Joseph’s School, Long Island City, St. Margaret, Middle Village), St. Barbara’s, Brooklyn, St. Thomas Apostle in Woodhaven, and Most Holy Trinity School, Brooklyn. She later served in parish ministry in St. Sebastian, and as Director of Religious Education in St. Michael’s Parish in Flushing.

She moved to St. Ignatius Martyr in Long Beach in 1994 and lived there until 2007.She ministered in Incarnation Parish, Queens Village and studied in Weston School of Theology in Massachusetts during these years.

In 1999 Sister Kathleen was appointed Vocation Director for the Congregation, a post she until 2003. Her next mission was as the parish receptionist at Sacred Heart in North Merrick. She retired in 2011 and moved to the Motherhouse here.

She is survived by her brother Martin and his wife Peggy from Garden City, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial was held in St. Albert Chapel on November 15. Burial in the Sisters Cemetery in Amityville followed.



Father Stephen Schenck, S.D.B.

PORT CHESTER, NY – Salesian Father Stephen Charles Schenck, pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Port Chester, NY who was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Malverne, died on November 10, 2012. He was 59.

He and his family were parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes in Malverne, where he also attended the parish school.

Ordained in Columbus, Ohio, in May 1981, Father Schenck devoted much of his ministry to Catholic youth, teaching at Salesian Preparatory School in Cedar Lake, IN, and at Don Bosco Technical High School in Paterson, NJ, where he later served as the school’s director; and serving various parish and Salesian youth ministry programs

Father Schenck served as an associate pastor at St. Kieran Church in Miami FL, and as pastor at the Church of the Nativity in Washington, DC before returning to Holy Rosary as pastor in 2009.

He is survived by his sisters Eileen Gavigan and Patricia Schenck, brothers William and Mark, eight nephews and nieces, and three grandnephews.

Cardinal Edward Egan presided at his funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church on November 14. Burial followed at Salesian Cemetery in Goshen.

Sister Marie Julie Condon, SSND



WILTON, CT — Sister of Notre Dame Marie Julie Condon (born Gerardine Marie Condon), whose more than 20 years of teaching included seven years in the Brooklyn Diocese and two in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, died Nov. 3, 2012, at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Conn. She was 83 years old and had been a professed member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 63 years. Sister Marie taught at St. Rita School in Brooklyn from 1957-64, and at St. Brigid School in Westbury, 1974-76 before adopting a pastoral ministry focusing on the elderly.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Nov. 6 in the Chapel at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton. Burial followed at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Conn.



Sister Mary Beata, RSM

WHITESTONE — Sister of Mercy Mary Beata, 70, who taught at St. Mary’s, Roslyn as well as at several schools in the Brooklyn Diocese, died in Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, on October 27, 2012. She taught elementary school at St. Mary’s in 1968-69, and in Brooklyn at .St. Patrick’s, Kent Avenue (1962-63) , St. Therese of Lisieux (1963-68) and St. Agatha’s (1969-81). From 1981-1991 she taught Music at St. John’s Prep High School in Astoria.

In 1991 until her illness forced her hospitalization, she was the beloved Liturgist/Organist at Blessed Trinity Parish in Breezy Point. Sister Mary Beata is survived by her sister, Eileen Feeney, and brother, Brian Gerrity, and by many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on All Saints Day at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, Whitestone. Interment was in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.



Sister Therese Schnurr, SC

WELLESLEY HILLS, MA — Sister Therese Schnurr, SC (Sister Cecilia Therese), who taught at two schools in the Diocese of Rockville Centre and also ministered in the Brooklyn Diocese, died October 23, 2012 at Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley Hills at the age of 85. A Sister of Charity (Halifax) for 62 years, Sister Therese was missioned at St. Barnabas, Bellmore from 1954-56 in Grade 2 and Music; and St. Aidan, Williston Park from 1970-93 in Grade 2, Music Ministry, tutoring, choir and RCIA. She also ministered in Rego Park, Woodside, and Jamaica in the Brooklyn Diocese, as well as in Canton, NY and in Massachusetts, retiring to Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1993.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated October 27 in Mt. St. Vincent chapel. Interment was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, MA.

Sister Sheila Hughes, OP

AMITYVILLE – Amityville Dominican Sister Sheila Hughes, who’s 76 years of religious life included decades in Catholic education and pastoral care in the Dioceses of Rockville Centre and Brooklyn, died October 22, 2012. She was 94.

Sister Sheila (born Margaret Hughes) taught for almost 30 years in the elementary schools of St. Michael, East New York; Holy Family, Brooklyn; St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst; Notre Dame, New Hyde Park; and Cure of Ars, Merrick. From 1959-1965 she acted as principal and superior of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt. After a term as Superior at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, Amityville (1967-1970), she moved to St. Agnes High School, College Point, as a teacher of English. Poor health caused her to leave the classroom and become part of the elementary school staff at St. Patrick, Huntington, 1981-1982, and St. Hugh, Huntington Station, 1982-1983. She retired in 1983. In 1984 Sister Sheila moved to St. Rose of Lima convent, Massapequa, and volunteered in pastoral service until 2005. She then moved to Cabrini Residence in the ministry of Intercessory Prayer until 2007, where she continued to offer her prayer and suffering in Carlin Hall.

She is survived by her sister Joan Lombard of Florida, sister-in-law Ruth Hughes of Babylon, and numerous nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, Amityville, on October 25. Interment in the Sisters’ Cemetery followed.

Sister Maria Victoria Aldea, OP

AMITYVILLE – Amityville Dominican Sister Maria Victoria Aldea, a native of Puerto Rico who served for many years on Long Island, died on October 18, 2012. She was 82 years of age and had dedicated 60 years to religious life as a Sister of St. Dominic.

Sister Maria Victoria rendered service in both the United States and Puerto Rico. From 1954-1955, she did the hidden domestic work in the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington and from 1955-1959 in Cathedral College, Brooklyn. She then returned to Puerto Rico, where she served for 27 years before returning to Long Island in 1986. She acted as Domestic Assistant at the Motherhouse here until 1999, when she retired.

Sister Maria Victoria is survived by her sisters Georgina and Rafaela and her brother Carlos, all of Puerto Rico, her sisters Lydia of Alabama and Carmen of Yonkers, her brother Ernesto of Texas, as well as nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Albert Chapel, Amityville, on October 22. Interment followed in the Sisters’ Cemetery.

Sister Sara Mooney, OSU

BLUE POINT — Ursuline Sister Sara Mooney, who taught at several Catholic schools on Long Island, died October 12, 2012 at Brookhaven Hospital. Sister Sara’s extensive teaching ministry included St. William the Abbot, Seaford, from 1966-1968 and St. Francis de Sales School, Patchogue, from 1975-1977. She also taught in the Brooklyn Diocese at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Ozone Park (1943-1945 and 1968-1969) and at Our Lady of Grace in Howard Beach (1945-1953), as well as at various schools in the Bronx and in Connecticut. She also ministered for several years as a home healthcare aide. In 1998, Sister Sara retired in Blue Point where she continued in a ministry of prayer.

She is survived by two sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated October 15 at the St. Ursula Center Chapel in Blue Point, followed by interment at the cemetery of the Ursuline Sisters in Blue Point.